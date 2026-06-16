Elite Precision Unleash pro-grade speed with the G305 X SUPERLIGHT gaming mouse and G316 X 98 gaming keyboard. Featuring the HERO 44K sensor and an 8 kHz report rate, this duo delivers sub-micron accuracy and near-instant response for every player.

Boutique Customization Get that premium "thock" without the DIY hassle. The G316 X 98 features a snap-fit gasket design, hot-swappable switches, and an interactive dot-matrix display for a truly custom feel.

The Power Ecosystem High performance, accessible price. Elevate your setup with the G305 X SUPERLIGHT mouse, G316 X 98 mechanical keyboard, and the plush G325 wireless headset-the ultimate gear for total immersion.

Logitech G today announced the expansion of the G3 Series suite of PC Gaming products. Designed to bring pro-inspired performance to more gamers, the extended lineup features the G305 X SUPERLIGHT wireless gaming mouse and the G316 X 98 wired mechanical gaming keyboard.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260616324864/en/

Logitech G today announced the expansion of the G3 Series suite of PC Gaming products. Designed to bring pro-inspired performance to more gamers, the extended lineup features the G305 X SUPERLIGHT wireless gaming mouse and the G316 X 98 wired mechanical gaming keyboard.

These new products join the recently launched Logitech G325 gaming headset, completing the G3 series, a comprehensive high-performance desktop ecosystem that delivers excellent performance, world-class features, and unique customization at an affordable price point.

"By fusing elite precision, like our sub-micron HERO 44K sensor and 8 kHz report rates, with high-end heritage design, we are enabling everyday gamers the ability to level up their gaming experience at an approachable price tag," said Arnaud Perret-Gentil, Head of Product PC Gaming and Creators at Logitech G. "The G3 Series represents a strategic evolution in our mission to facilitate 'Play for All.'"

G305 X SUPERLIGHT: Pro-Inspired Agility

For years, the G305 has been the "People's Choice," beloved for its reliable performance and legendary classic shape. The new G305 X SUPERLIGHT delivers the "SUPERLIGHT" promise of elite speed and precision by supercharging the iconic G305 shape with an updated HERO sensor capable of 44K DPI and re-engineering it to be lighter weight with an approximately 59 g design.

Engineered to remove the barrier between the player and the screen, it features:

Best-in-class Speed and Precision: The G305 X SUPERLIGHT is upgradable with PRO LIGHTSPEED Receiver, delivering up to 8 kHz performance so you can play with the speed, responsiveness, and precision, and work your way to becoming an esports pro.

The G305 X SUPERLIGHT is upgradable with PRO LIGHTSPEED Receiver, delivering up to 8 kHz performance so you can play with the speed, responsiveness, and precision, and work your way to becoming an esports pro. Seamless Connectivity: Users can connect and switch between ultra-low-latency LIGHTSPEED wireless, Bluetooth and wired modes.

Users can connect and switch between ultra-low-latency LIGHTSPEED wireless, Bluetooth and wired modes. Endurance and Efficiency: Delivers 130+ hours of battery life and supports USB-C recharging, providing up to 3.5 hours of playtime from a mere two-minute charge time.

Delivers 130+ hours of battery life and supports USB-C recharging, providing up to 3.5 hours of playtime from a mere two-minute charge time. Sustainable Design: Built with a minimum 51% recycled plastic and featuring exposed screws to grant users the "Right to Repair," extending the product's lifespan.

With the G305 X SUPERLIGHT, Logitech G is democratizing high-level gaming by bringing pro-inspired innovations to a versatile, high-performance daily driver priced at an accessible $79.99.

G316 X 98 Gaming Keyboard: Premium Feel, Elite Speed

The Logitech G316 X 98 wired mechanical keyboard bridges the gap between the customizability and "thocky" sound of high-end custom builds and competitive gaming speeds. Designed for total creative freedom, it features:

Precise and Fluid Performance: Featuring 8 kHz performance and a near-instantaneous 0.125ms response time, ensuring every action is precise and fluid.

Featuring 8 kHz performance and a near-instantaneous 0.125ms response time, ensuring every action is precise and fluid. Handcrafted Construction: Optimized for sound and feel, the innovative multi-layer snap-fit gasket design ensures structural integrity without screws while delivering a satisfying "thocky" sound.

Optimized for sound and feel, the innovative multi-layer snap-fit gasket design ensures structural integrity without screws while delivering a satisfying "thocky" sound. Easy-to-Use Interactive Controls: Quickly change report rate and brightness or control music and volume with the onboard dot-matrix LED display and control dial In addition to displaying, the interactive LIGHTSYNC RGB light bar provides instant visual feedback for commands adjusted via the dial.

Quickly change report rate and brightness or control music and volume with the onboard dot-matrix LED display and control dial In addition to displaying, the interactive LIGHTSYNC RGB light bar provides instant visual feedback for commands adjusted via the dial. Make it Personal: Make it look the way you want with 30 customizable light bar zones and per-key LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting. Create macros and key assignments, all within G HUB. Take personalization even further with compatible cross-hatch stem keycaps and hot-swappable switches.

Launched earlier this year, the G325 LIGHTSPEED wireless gaming headset anchors the G3 Series with ultra-plush comfort and game-ready performance. It delivers 24-bit audio and a boomless microphone with AI-powered noise reduction, designed for gamers who prioritize all-day comfort and a modern, clean aesthetic that fits into any curated space. The G305 X SUPERLIGHT and G316 X keyboard now join the G325 and G321 wireless headsets to deliver a fully curated gaming experience that delivers on the high-performance promise while keeping it affordable.

Pricing and Availability

The G3 Series is fully integrated with Logitech G HUB, allowing gamers to customize performance presets and download community-shared lighting and macro profiles.

The G305 X SUPERLIGHT is expected to be available in Black and White at an MSRP of $79.99 on June 30, 2026.

is expected to be available in Black and White at an MSRP of on June 30, 2026. The G316 X is expected to be available in Black and White for $119.99 MSRP on June 30, 2026.

is expected to be available in Black and White for on June 30, 2026. The G325 is currently available at an MSRP of $79.99. For more information, please visit LogitechG.com.

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating, and gaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at www.logitech.com or the company blog.

Logitech, Logitech G and their logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Gateron is a trademark of Huizhou Gateron Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

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Contacts:

Editorial Contact:

Matthew Mortellaro

mmortellaro@logitech.com