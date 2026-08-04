Reliable Connectivity: Helps creators stay live when network conditions change

No Specialized Hardware: Reduces reliance on costly bonding hardware and complex setups

More Freedom to Create: Makes IRL streaming more accessible to creators

Logitech G Streamlabs today announced Network Boost, a new mobile feature for Streamlabs Ultra that helps creators improve stream reliability by combining multiple internet connections using the devices they already own.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260804055102/en/

Network Boost in Action: Capture a creator streaming with multiple connected devices to showcase how Streamlabs Network Boost combines available internet connections to help improve stream reliability, using the devices creators already own.

As IRL streaming skyrockets, with Twitch viewers consuming over 391 million hours of IRL content last year alone, unstable cellular connections on crowded convention floors or city streets remain a massive barrier. Historically, fixing this required thousands of dollars' worth of heavy bonding backpacks. Network Boost changes the game.

"A dropped stream means lost viewers and less revenue," said Ashray Urs, Head of Logitech G's Streamlabs. "With Network Boost, we're giving creators reliable connectivity without the physical or financial burden."

How It Works: DIY Cellular Bonding

Network Boost combines multiple internet connections for ultimate reliability. By running the Streamlabs Controller app on a secondary smartphone, creators can turn a backup device into a relay link-bonding cellular data and local Wi-Fi alongside their primary streaming device. If one connection drops, the other seamlessly takes over.

Zero Special Hardware: Replaces costly bonding rigs with your existing smartphones.

Replaces costly bonding rigs with your existing smartphones. True Connection Bonding: Combines Wi-Fi and cellular data across multiple devices.

Combines Wi-Fi and cellular data across multiple devices. Background Operation: Runs silently via the Streamlabs Controller app while you broadcast.

Runs silently via the Streamlabs Controller app while you broadcast. iOS Android Compatibility: Initiate streams from an iOS device and use iOS or Android devices as your relay links.

Seamless Transitions with Stream Shift

Network Boost builds on Streamlabs' broader investment in mobile streaming. Earlier this year, Streamlabs introduced Stream Shift, enabling creators to move seamlessly between desktop and mobile streaming without ending their broadcast. Whether moving from the home studio to the streets, creators can transition devices while keeping their audience locked in.

Unlock Network Boost with Streamlabs Ultra.

Stream with greater confidence by accessing Network Boost, designed to help deliver a more stable mobile broadcasting experience when it matters most. Streamlabs Ultra includes 10 hours of Network Boost per month for $27/month or $189/year. For creators who stream IRL more frequently, Ultra Plus offers 80 hours of Network Boost per month for $79/month or $645/year, giving you the flexibility and capacity to support longer, more consistent streaming sessions.

Learn more about how Streamlabs is removing the barriers to mobile-based streaming at http://streamlabs.com/mobile-app/network-boost.

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and unite people when working, creating, gaming, and streaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at www.logitech.com or the company blog.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

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View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260804055102/en/

Contacts:

Editorial Contact:

Ethan May

Emay@logitech.com