AlzeCure Pharma AB: The subscription period in AlzeCure Pharma's Rights Issue begins today

THIS PRESS RELEASE MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, RELEASED OR DISTRIBUTED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO RUSSIA, BELARUS, AUSTRALIA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH ACTION IS WHOLLY OR PARTIALLY SUBJECT TO LEGAL RESTRICTIONS. THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO ACQUIRE SECURITIES IN ALZECURE PHARMA AB. SEE ALSO THE SECTION "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" BELOW.

Today, the subscription period commences in AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)'s ("AlzeCure" or the "Company") new issue of shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders of approximately SEK 30.1 million, before issue costs (the "Rights Issue"), which was resolved by the Board of Directors pursuant to the authorisation granted by the annual general meeting on 14 May 2025. The Rights Issue is fully secured to 100 percent as the Company's two major shareholders, BWG Invest Sàrl and Sjuenda Holding AB, have undertaken, free of charge, to subscribe for all shares not subscribed for by other shareholders or subscription rights holders. Subscription undertakings from the Company's two major shareholders, Board of Directors, management and other larger shareholders amount to approximately SEK 9.3 million, corresponding to approximately 31 percent of the Rights Issue. An information document for the Rights Issue is available on AlzeCure's website www.alzecurepharma.com and on Aqurat Fondkommission's website www.aqurat.se.

Summary of the Rights Issue

One (1) existing share in AlzeCure held on the record date of 12 June 2026 entitles the holder to one (1) subscription right. Five (5) subscription rights entitle the holder to subscribe for one (1) newly issued share.

The subscription price is SEK 1.31 per share.

Through the Rights Issue, AlzeCure may raise a maximum of approximately SEK 30.1 million before issue costs.

The subscription period runs from 16 June 2026 to 30 June 2026.

Subscription rights that are not exercised during the subscription period will become invalid and lose their value. Trading in subscription rights is planned to take place on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market during 16 June - 25 June 2026.

The Board of Directors' resolution on the Rights Issue is made within the framework of the authorisation granted by the annual general meeting on 14 May 2025.

The Company has received subscription commitments from existing shareholders, the board and management to subscribe for shares totalling approximately SEK 9.3 million, corresponding to approximately 31 percent of the Rights Issue. These commitments are not secured by bank guarantee, blocked funds, pledge or similar arrangements.

The Rights Issue is 100 percent secured through the Company's two largest shareholders, BWG Invest Sàrl and Sjuenda Holding AB, undertaking, without consideration, to subscribe for all shares not subscribed for by other shareholders or persons entitled to subscribe. These undertakings are not secured by bank guarantee, blocked funds, pledge or similar arrangements.

Timeline for the Rights Issue

Trading in subscription rights 16 June - 25 June 2026 Subscription period 16 June - 30 June 2026 Announcement of the Rights Issue outcome Around 2 July 2026

Advisers

ABG Sundal Collier is acting as financial adviser, and Synch Law AB is acting as legal adviser to the Company in connection with the Rights Issue. Aqurat Fondkommission is acting as issuing agent in connection with the Rights Issue.

Important information

The information in this press release neither contains nor constitutes an offer to acquire, subscribe for or otherwise trade in shares, warrants or other securities in AlzeCure. No action has been taken, and no action will be taken, to permit an offer to the public in any jurisdictions other than Sweden. The invitation to the persons concerned to subscribe for shares in AlzeCure will only be made through the information document that AlzeCure has published in connection with the Rights Issue.

The information in this press release may not be published, released or distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Belarus, Russia, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Switzerland, Singapore, South Africa or any other jurisdiction where such action would be unlawful, subject to legal restrictions or would require measures other than those following from Swedish law. Actions taken in contravention of these instructions may constitute a violation of applicable securities legislation. No shares or other securities in AlzeCure have been registered, and no shares or other securities will be registered, under the United States Securities Act of 1933 as currently in force (the "Securities Act") or under the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered, sold or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with the securities laws of the relevant state or other jurisdiction of the United States. This communication is distributed to, and directed only at, persons in the United Kingdom who are (i) professional investors falling within Article 19(5), as currently in force, of the U.K. Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (ii) high net worth entities and other persons to whom this communication may lawfully be directed, falling within Article 49(2)(a)-(d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Persons who are not Relevant Persons must not act on or rely on the information in this communication. Any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. Persons distributing this communication must satisfy themselves that it is lawful to do so.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that relate to the Company's intentions, assessments or expectations regarding the Company's future results, financial position, liquidity, development, prospects, anticipated growth, strategies and opportunities, as well as the markets in which the Company operates. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not relate to historical facts and can be identified by the use of expressions such as "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "will", "may", "assumes", "should", "could" and, in each case, the negatives thereof, or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on various assumptions, which in several cases are based on further assumptions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will materialise or that they are correct. As these assumptions are based on assumptions or estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, the actual results or outcome may, for many different reasons, differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements.

Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other material factors may cause the actual course of events to differ materially from the expectations expressly or implicitly set out in this press release through the forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this press release are correct, and each reader of the press release should not unduly rely on the forward-looking statements in this press release. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements expressly or implicitly set out herein are provided only as of the date of this press release and may change. Neither the Company nor anyone else undertakes to review, update, confirm or publicly announce any revision of any forward-looking statement to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this press release, unless required by law or the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rule book for issuers.

For more information, please contact

Martin Jönsson, CEO

Tel: +46(0)76 767 50 77

martin.jonsson@alzecurepharma.com

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish clinical stage biotech company that develops new innovative drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of one symptomatic drug candidate where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. NeuroRestore has received an EU grant from the European Innovation Council and is being prepared for phase 2. Painless contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate for the treatment of neuropathic pain with positive phase 2 results and orphan drug designation from the FDA in the USA and from EMA in Europe for the rare pain disease erythromelalgia, and TrkA-NAM, which targets severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. Within the Alzstatin platform, the company has entered into a collaboration and out-licensing agreement with Lilly regarding the global rights to the Alzheimer's project Alzstatin ACD680. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase, and is continually working on business development to find suitable outlicensing solutions with other pharmaceutical companies.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se.