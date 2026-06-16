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WKN: A41U71 | ISIN: NO0013696799 | Ticker-Symbol: 6FZ0
München
15.06.26 | 08:03
5,400 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HAVILA KYSTRUTEN AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HAVILA KYSTRUTEN AS 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.06.2026 09:24 Uhr
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Havila Kystruten AS: Trading Update May 2026

Operational Highlights May

  • Occupancy reached 87% (all time high), up 10% from last May, with one more roundtrip this year. Cabin nights increased by 23%.
  • Average Cabin Revenue (ACR) increased by 9% compared to May 2025.
  • Total ticket revenue increased by 34% compared to May last year.
  • Operational onboard revenue grew by 34% compared to May last year.

Booking Position 2026

  • Solid position for 2026, with 70% of capacity booked - compared to 63% at the same time last year, around 7 percentage points (or 12% higher) ahead.
  • Near-term booking patterns reflect seasonal group allotment cancellations, with recent geopolitical uncertainty potentially shifting some demand closer to departure.
  • We target +10% ACR growth across cabin categories for 2026, supporting continued revenue growth and EBITDA margin expansion.

Booking Position 2027

  • 22% of 2027 capacity is booked, broadly in line with the same time last year.

*The KPIs provided are sourced from the Company's (unaudited) booking system. Consequently, there may be variations or minor discrepancies in absolute figures and periodization compared to the reported financial statements. Revenue in currency (for ACR) is based on the booking system currency rate.

Contacts:
Chief Executive Officer: Bent Martini, +47 905 99 650
Chief Financial Officer: Aleksander Røynesdal, +47 413 18 114


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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