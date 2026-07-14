Havila Kystruten AS: Trading Update June 2026

Operational Highlights June

Occupancy reached 86%, up 11% from last June. Cabin nights increased by 14%.

Average Cabin Revenue (ACR) increased by 5% compared to June 2025.

Total ticket revenue increased by 19% compared to June last year.

Operational onboard revenue grew by 20% compared to June last year.

Booking Position 2026

Solid position for 2026, with 71% of capacity booked - compared to 65% at the same time last year, around 7 percentage points (or 11% higher) ahead.

We target +10% ACR growth across cabin categories for 2026, supporting continued revenue growth and EBITDA margin expansion.

Booking Position 2027

24% of 2027 capacity is booked, a percentage point behind the same time last year.





*The KPIs provided are sourced from the Company's (unaudited) booking system. Consequently, there may be variations or minor discrepancies in absolute figures and periodization compared to the reported financial statements. Revenue in currency (for ACR) is based on the booking system currency rate.

Contacts:

Chief Executive Officer: Bent Martini, +47 905 99 650

Chief Financial Officer: Aleksander Røynesdal, +47 413 18 114