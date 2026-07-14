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WKN: A41U71 | ISIN: NO0013696799 | Ticker-Symbol: 6FZ0
Frankfurt
14.07.26 | 08:09
5,150 Euro
+0,98 % +0,050
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HAVILA KYSTRUTEN AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HAVILA KYSTRUTEN AS 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.07.2026 09:48 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Havila Kystruten AS: Trading Update June 2026

Operational Highlights June

  • Occupancy reached 86%, up 11% from last June. Cabin nights increased by 14%.
  • Average Cabin Revenue (ACR) increased by 5% compared to June 2025.
  • Total ticket revenue increased by 19% compared to June last year.
  • Operational onboard revenue grew by 20% compared to June last year.

Booking Position 2026

  • Solid position for 2026, with 71% of capacity booked - compared to 65% at the same time last year, around 7 percentage points (or 11% higher) ahead.
  • We target +10% ACR growth across cabin categories for 2026, supporting continued revenue growth and EBITDA margin expansion.

Booking Position 2027

  • 24% of 2027 capacity is booked, a percentage point behind the same time last year.

*The KPIs provided are sourced from the Company's (unaudited) booking system. Consequently, there may be variations or minor discrepancies in absolute figures and periodization compared to the reported financial statements. Revenue in currency (for ACR) is based on the booking system currency rate.

Contacts:
Chief Executive Officer: Bent Martini, +47 905 99 650
Chief Financial Officer: Aleksander Røynesdal, +47 413 18 114


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.