West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd.: West Red Lake Gold Commences Surface Drilling at Past-Producing Starratt-Olsen Gold Mine

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. ("West Red Lake Gold" or "WRLG" or the "Company") (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQX: WRLGF) is pleased to announce the commencement of a fully funded surface drilling program at the historic past-producing Starratt-Olsen Mine ("Starratt") located approximately 1.1 kilometers ("km") southwest of its 100% owned Madsen Mine in the Red Lake Mining District of Northwestern Ontario, Canada.

HIGHLIGHTS:

The drill program at Starratt (Figure 1) will consist of up to 4,000 metres ("m") of oriented HQ diameter diamond drilling.



of oriented HQ diameter diamond drilling. Targeted areas will focus on up- and down-plunge extensions to previously mined panels at Starratt - investigating for unmined portions of previously defined mineralization and testing for new sub-parallel lenses (Figure 2).



This program marks the first focused effort in drill testing the main areas of historic mining at Starratt since mining ceased in the 1950's.



Starratt is the second largest gold producer historically on the Madsen property with ~164,000 oz of gold produced between 1948-1956 at an average grade of 6.17 grams per tonne gold 1 -



- The 4,000m program is expected to be completed mid-August 2026, with assay results released as they become available.

Will Robinson, Vice President of Exploration, commented, "Following a highly successful drilling season at Rowan and Fork, we are maintaining our momentum by moving the surface drill to the past-producing Starratt-Olsen Mine. Given that underground development is now underway at Fork and the deposit is advancing toward inclusion in the Madsen production profile in 2027, it is logical to continue defining new resources along this main southwestern structural corridor. Starratt represents our next major stepping stone along this prospective trend as we systematically unlock the full value and exploration scale across the Madsen property."

FIGURE 1. Plan view showing location of Starratt-Olsen relative to Fork and Madsen Mine. Note the drift to Fork as shown is currently part of the conceptual access development.

FIGURE 2. Long section view of Starratt workings showing main target areas up- and down-plunge from previously mined panels of mineralization. Note high-grade intercepts from holes drilled around periphery of main area of historic mining - no drilling within main mining footprint.

QUALITY ASSURANCE/QUALITY CONTROL

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Will Robinson, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for West Red Lake Gold and the Qualified Person for exploration at the West Red Lake Project, as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Robinson is not independent of WRLG.

ABOUT WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. is a Canadian gold producer and developer advancing a high-grade, district scale opportunity in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The Company's flagship Madsen Mine has recently achieved commercial production and is positioned as the central hub of a growing multi asset platform. The Company controls a 47 km² land package in one of the world's most prolific mining districts, which has historically produced over 20 million ounces of gold from high grade systems2. West Red Lake also owns the Rowan Property in Red Lake, covering 31 km² that includes three past producing mines (Rowan, Mount Jamie and Red Summit) and represents a key source of future production growth.







ON BEHALF OF WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES LTD.

"Shane Williams"

Shane Williams

President & Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Jaclyn Ruptash

V.P. Corporate Communications

Tel: (604) 569-5559

Email: investors@wrlgold.com or visit the Company's website at https://www.westredlakegold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT AND FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by words such as "anticipate", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "planned", and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Forward-looking information is based on current expectations of management; however, it is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release and include without limitation, statements relating to the anticipated timing of completion and results of the proposed drill program at Starratt; and the Company's future objectives and plans. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information involves numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, market volatility; the state of the financial markets for the Company's securities; fluctuations in commodity prices; and changes in the Company's business plans. Forward-looking information is based on a number of key expectations and assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company will receive approval form the TSX-V for the mineral claim acquisition and that the Company will continue with its stated business objectives and its ability to raise additional capital to proceed. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Additional information about risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, and the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2025, copies of which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to the Company. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable law.

For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

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1 Website: Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry. "MDI52K13NW00011 - Ontario Geological Survey." Geology Ontario. Accessed August 15, 2024. http://www.geologyontario.mndm.gov.on.ca/mndmfiles/mdi/data/records/MDI52K13NW00011.html

2 Twomey, T. and McGibbon, S. Red Lake Mine, Goldcorp Inc. (2022). "The Geological Setting and Estimation of Gold Grade of the High-Grade Zone, Red Lake Mine." Exploration Mining Geology, Vol. 10, Nos. 1-2, pp. 19-34. Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM").

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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