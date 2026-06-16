Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2026) - Nexcel Metals Corp. (CSE: NEXX) (OTCQB: NXXCF) (FSE: 2OH) ("Nexcel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has initiated the contractor selection process for its inaugural diamond drill program at the Company's historic Burnt Hill Tungsten Project located in New Brunswick, Canada. The Company has issued a formal tender to several experienced drilling contractors and is currently soliciting bids for a diamond drilling program targeting approximately 5,000 metres for the initial work.

The drill program is expected to commence in September 2026, subject to receipt of all necessary permits and customary operational preparations.

The planned program represents a significant milestone in the advancement of the Burnt Hill Project and has been designed to confirm and expand upon the extensive historical tungsten mineralization identified across the property. Drilling will focus on testing known mineralized zones while also conducting step-out and infill drilling aimed at extending the mineralized footprint and improving the Company's understanding of the continuity and geometry of the tungsten-bearing system.

The proposed campaign will target areas of historical drilling and mineralization with the objective of validating historical results, advancing the geological model, and supporting future resource evaluation work.

CEO Commentary

"Following the completion of our airborne geophysical survey, the engagement of technical consultants, and the submission of our drill permit applications, moving into the contractor tender stage marks another important step in advancing Burnt Hill toward drilling," stated Hugh Rogers, Chief Executive Officer of Nexcel Metals. "Based on the historic resource, we believe Burnt Hill hosts significant tungsten potential and this initial drill program targeting approximately 5,000-metres is designed to both confirm historical mineralization and test opportunities to expand the known tungsten system. With tungsten increasingly recognized as a strategic and critical mineral for defense, aerospace, and industrial applications, we are excited to position Nexcel for what we expect will be a transformational drilling campaign."

The Company recently completed a helicopter-borne geophysical survey over the project and has engaged Condor North Consulting ULC to integrate and interpret the geophysical, geological, and historical exploration datasets. Results from this interpretation by Condor are expected to be delivered imminently and will be incorporated into final drill targeting and program planning.

Burnt Hill is one of North America's historically significant tungsten occurrences and is situated within a mining-friendly jurisdiction with excellent access to infrastructure. The Company believes the project offers substantial exploration upside beyond the areas previously tested by historical operators.

Further updates regarding contractor selection, drill targets, permitting, and mobilization schedules will be provided as they become available.

About the Burnt Hill Tungsten Project

The Burnt Hill tungsten/molybdenum property covers approximately 8,046 hectares in central New Brunswick and hosts a NI 43-101 indicated resource of 1,761,000 tonnes within an open pit and underground averaging 0.292% WO3, 0.007% MoS2 and 0.008% SnO2, along with a further 1,520,000 inferred tonnes averaging 0.263% WO3, 0.008%MoS2 and 0.005% SnO2, as presented below. Also presented below, extracted from the 2013 Resource Report, is a statement of contained metal. In addition to the deposit area of the property, there are several other areas of identified tin, tungsten and molybdenum mineralization within the property boundary not yet at the resource stage.1





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The contained metal represented by this resource statement after converting the metal compound to contained metal equivalents for the respective metal compounds is as follows:

(0.303% WO3) (79.29% Weight Percent Tungsten) (2,205 lbs/tonne) (527,000 tonnes) = 2.79

1,000,000

Mineral Resources Tungsten Molybdenum Tin Contained Metal (million pounds) (thousand pounds) (thousand pounds) Open Pit Indicated 2.79 34.82 45.76 Underground Indicated 6.19 130.46 192.867 Total Indicated 8.99 162.91 244.64 Open Pit Inferred 0.21 3.25 4.27 Underground Inferred 6.79 152.03 124.86 Total Inferred 6.99 160.7 131.98

About Nexcel Metals Corp.

Nexcel Metals Corp. is a junior mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company is currently focused on the Lac Ducharme Project located in the Province of Québec and the Burnt Hill Project located in the Province of New Brunswick.

Qualified Person

Francis Newton, P.Geo, a consultant of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed, verified and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Newton is not independent of the Company.

About Nexcel Metals Corp

Nexcel Metals Corp. is a junior mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company is currently focused on the Lac Ducharme Project located in the Province of Québec and the Burnt Hill Project located in the Province of New Brunswick.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Hugh Rogers"

CEO

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Nexcel expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements may involve, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the exploration and development of the Company's mineral properties. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by Nexcel based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond Nexcel's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Nexcel does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

1 NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Burnt Hill Tungsten Project Stanley Parish, York County, New Brunswick. Prepared by Derrick Strickland, P.Geo., January 26, 2026

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Source: Nexcel Metals Corp.