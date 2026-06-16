HelioScope becomes the first web-native solution purpose-built for commercial solar design to combine PV layout, bankable production estimates, financial analysis, and now storage modeling in a single solution

Aurora Solar, the leading global platform for solar sales and design, today announced the addition of integrated storage modeling to HelioScope. This new feature empowers users to size storage, model performance, and run the financial case in the same place they design the system.

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A preview of how storage modeling is integrated into the design workflow in HelioScope for fast iteration and optimization of solar-plus-storage projects

What once required three tools design, storage modeling, financials now happens in one solution, from layout to a lender-ready output developers can take straight into financing. When a client asks what a bigger battery does to the economics, the answer takes minutes, not days.

"The solar market is being tested right now, and the companies that come out ahead will be the ones that make their teams faster and their numbers more defensible," said Sudeep Deshpande, COO at Aurora Solar. "That's exactly where we're investing. Storage is becoming the heart of the commercial deal, and we're bringing design, storage, and financials into one place so developers can move at the speed this market demands."

The addition of integrated storage modeling to HelioScope advances Aurora's new shape of solar vision: making solar more efficient, resilient, and adaptable to policy change.

Preview integrated storage modeling in HelioScope live at Intersolar Europe 2026, June 23-25, Booth C4.409. Learn more about HelioScope.

About Aurora Solar

Aurora Solar is creating a future of solar for all. The company puts the power of data, automation, and AI into the hands of every solar professional to make solar adoption simple and predictable. Aurora Solar's cloud-based platform has been used to design more than 20 million solar projects globally, and more than 7,000 of the industry's top organizations rely on it to streamline workflows and grow their businesses. Aurora Solar has been recognized by TIME as a 2025 Top U.S. GreenTech Company and 2025 Top World GreenTech Company, named to the Deloitte Fast 500 in 2024, and listed among Solar Power World's Top Solar Software Monitoring Products in 2024. The company is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit aurorasolar.com.

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Contacts:

Karen DeVincent-Reinbold

PR communications director

press@aurorasolar.com