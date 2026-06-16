NOA Lithium Brines Inc.: NOA Lithium Announces Strategic Arrangement with Hatch

BUENOS AIRES, AR / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / NOA Lithium Brines Inc. (TSXV:NOAL)(Frankfurt:N7N) ("NOA" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Hatch Ltd. ("Hatch") and the Company have agreed to make a strategic arrangement ("Arrangement") in connection with the Company's recently announced Pre-PFS Process Development Study for NOA's flagship Rio Grande project in Salta Province, Argentina (the "Study").

Under the Arrangement, Hatch, an arm's length party, has agreed to receive common shares of the Company for services completed by Hatch for the Study, which shall equal the fees and costs associated with the Study, being approximately USD $100,000. The Study is intended to compare the Project's baseline evaporation pond flowsheet against alternative process configurations incorporating direct lithium extraction ("DLE") testwork and concept-level process design.

NOA's Chief Executive Officer, Gabriel Rubacha states: "We are very pleased to welcome Hatch as an investor in NOA. Aligning a portion of the Study's cost with an investment by Hatch reinforces their confidence in the Rio Grande project and in our development pathway. This arrangement supports our goal of advancing key technical workstreams toward the PFS while maintaining disciplined capital allocation. The Study will help us evaluate process alternatives - including DLE-based flowsheets - and strengthen the technical foundation for a robust PFS."

Hatch's Managing Director - Minerals, Conrad Blake states: "Hatch is pleased to support NOA's continued advancement of the Rio Grande Project. We see significant value in disciplined, data-driven process development work at this stage, and we believe the Study can help clarify technology options and improve decision-making as NOA progresses toward a PFS. Our involvement reflects our confidence in the project and its team, and our commitment to supporting responsible development of critical minerals projects."

Terms of the Arrangement

Pursuant to the Arrangement, Hatch will be issued common shares of the Company for services rendered for the Study, with a value of approximately USD $100,000, and at a price per common share that will be determined by the volume weighted average ("VWAP") price of the common shares of NOA as listed on the TSX Venture Exchange based on a 5 day VWAP prior to the date of issuance. The common shares issued to Hatch will be subject to statutory hold periods and resale restrictions in accordance with applicable securities laws and stock exchange policies.

Completion of the Arrangement remains subject to customary conditions, including receipt of all required corporate and regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About the Pre-PFS Process Development Study

As previously announced, NOA engaged Hatch to lead the Study for its Rio Grande project. The objective of the Study is to compare the current evaporation pond flowsheet against alternative flowsheets incorporating DLE testwork and basic/concept-level process design, with findings intended to inform the development and execution of NOA's PFS.

About NOA Lithium Brines Inc.

NOA is a lithium exploration and development company formed to acquire assets with significant resource potential. All NOA's projects are located in the heart of the prolific Lithium Triangle, in the mining-friendly province of Salta, Argentina, near a multitude of projects and operations owned by some of the largest players in the lithium industry. NOA has rapidly consolidated one of the largest lithium brine claim portfolios in this region that is not owned by a producing company, with key positions on three prospective salars, being Rio Grande, Arizaro, and Salinas Grandes, and totalling over 140,000 hectares.

About Hatch

Hatch is a global engineering, project delivery, and professional services firm. With seven decades of business and technical experience, Hatch understands that the challenges facing the mining, energy, and infrastructure sectors are changing rapidly. It responds quickly with solutions that are smarter, more efficient, and innovative. Hatch draws upon an 11,000 staff with experience in over 150 countries to challenge the status quo and create positive change for its clients, its employees, and the communities its serves. Find out more on www.hatch.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Gabriel Rubacha

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For Further Information

Website: www.noalithium.com

Email: info@noalithium.com

Telephone: +54-9-11-5060-4709

Alternative Telephone: +1-403-571-8013

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, results of further lithium brine process testing and exploration and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated scope, outcomes, and potential benefits of the Study, the evaluation of process technologies including DLE, and the development of the PFS.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

SOURCE: NOA Lithium Brines Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/noa-lithium-announces-strategic-arrangement-with-hatch-1177937