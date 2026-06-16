Earthwise Minerals Corp.: Earthwise Minerals Intercepts Mineralization and Alteration in All Drill Holes at the Iron Range Gold Project, British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / Earthwise Minerals Corp. (CSE:WISE)(FSE:966)(OTCQB:EWISF) ("Earthwise" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its 2026 diamond drill program at the Iron Range Gold Project in southeastern British Columbia, where it holds an option to earn up to an 80% interest from Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:EPL)(OTCQB:EGPLF) ("EPL" or "Eagle Plains").

A total of three diamond drill holes comprising 1,182 metres were completed at the Talon Zone. The drill program was managed by TerraLogic Exploration Inc., with diamond drilling completed by QB Drilling.

Mark Luchinski, Chief Executive Officer of Earthwise Minerals, commented:

"We are encouraged by the completion of our first drill program at Iron Range and the consistent intersection of alteration and mineralization across all three drill holes at the Talon Zone. I would like to thank the teams at Eagle Plains, TerraLogic and QB Drilling for their professionalism and dedication in executing the program safely and efficiently. We now look forward to receiving the analytical results, which will further inform our understanding of the Talon Zone and help guide the next steps in advancing the Project."

The 2026 drill program was designed to infill historical mineralized intercepts and assess continuity of mineralization along trend at the Talon Zone structure, where 2010 drilling by Eagle Plains intersected 2 intervals of strong and continuous mineralization including 14.0m grading 5.1g/t gold, 1.86% lead, 2.1% Zinc, 75.3g/t silver and 7.1m grading 8.13g/t gold, 2.84% lead, 3.07% zinc, 86.6g/t silver (DDH IR10010). (Eagle Plains news release December 21st, 2010).

Hole ID Easting* Northing* Elev. (m) Az. (°) Incl. (°) Length (m) IR26053 543397 5445640 1371 270 -56 410 IR26054 543398 5445641 1371 295 -61 383 IR26055 543216 5445651 1369 223 -67 389 TOTAL 1182

*Collar locations projected in NAD83 UTM Zone 11N

Figure 1. Iron Range Drill Hole Locations from Spring 2026 Program

DDH IR26053 was designed to cross-cut the Talon Zone structure, infilling historical holes IR11011 and IR11015 (125m spacing at target depth). The hole was collared in the middle Aldridge Formation, intercepting the regionally significant lower-middle Aldridge Formation Contact (LMC) at approximately 120m depth. The Talon Zone structure, intercepted between 280-396m, is defined by strong silica-feldspar alteration associated with dense, chaotic quartz-feldspar-ankerite veins. Polymetallic mineralization (pyrrhotite-pyrite-sphalerite-galena-arsenopyrite-sulfosalts) was noted throughout the structural zone within veins, as fracture infill and forming localized breccia cement.

DDH IR26054 was designed to cross-cut the Talon Zone structure, infilling between historical holes IR10010 and IR11011 (60m drill spacing at target depth). The hole was collared in Middle Aldridge stratigraphy, intersecting the LMC at approximately 53m. The Talon Zone Structure, intercepted between 258-345m, is defined by strong silica-feldspar alteration associated with chaotic quartz-feldspar-ankerite veins. Polymetallic mineralization (pyrrhotite-pyrite-sphalerite-galena-arsenopyrite-sulfosalts) was noted throughout the structural zone as veins, fracture infill and localized breccia cement.

DDH IR26055 was designed to overcut IR11015, assessing continuity of the mineralized structural trend to the southwest, an area that is historically underexplored. The hole successfully intercepted an upper and lower mineralized horizon first defined in DDH IR11015. The hole was collared in the upper mineralized horizon (15-80m), where polymetallic mineralization (pyrrhotite-pyrite-sphalerite-galena-arsenopyrite-sulfosalts) is associated with intense oxidization of sulphides and strong silica and feldspar alteration of the Middle Aldridge sediments. The main (lower) Talon Zone mineralized horizon was intercepted between 241-380m, a 40m step-out from IR11015. The zone is defined by moderate silica alteration of Lower Aldridge sediments associated with dense, chaotic quartz-feldspar-ankerite veining. Polymetallic mineralization (pyrrhotite-pyrite-sphalerite-galena-arsenopyrite-sulfosalts) is dominantly hosted within the veins and as fracture infill.

Samples have been submitted to ALS Global (North Vancouver) for Fire Assay (Au) and full multi-element characterization. Analytical results are pending and will be released once they have been received, reviewed and interpreted by the Company.

Management cautions that historical results were collected and reported by past operators and have not been verified nor confirmed by a Qualified Person but form a basis for ongoing work on the subject properties. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on proximate land are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the subject properties.

Qualified Person

Charles C. Downie, P.Geo., a "qualified person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and an officer and director of Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Earthwise Minerals

Earthwise Minerals Corp. (CSE:WISE)(FSE:966)(OTCQB:EWISF) is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on advancing the Iron Range Gold Project in southeastern British Columbia near Creston, B.C. The Company holds an option to earn up to an 80% interest in the fully permitted project, which is road-accessible and situated within a prolific mineralized corridor. The property covers a 10 km x 32 km area along the Iron Range Fault System and hosts multiple high-grade gold showings and large-scale geophysical and geochemical anomalies.

For more information, visit www.earthwiseminerals.com.

EARTHWISE MINERALS CORP.,

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Mark Luchinski"

Contact Information:

Mark Luchinski

Chief Executive Officer, Director

Telephone: (604) 506-6201

Email: luch@luchccorp.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and may also constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of United States securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's future plans, exploration programs, development activities, and the potential of its mineral properties.

Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations, estimates, beliefs and assumptions of management as of the date hereof. Such statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to exploration and development activities, commodity prices, market conditions, availability of financing, regulatory approvals, environmental risks, and general economic conditions.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Historical and Technical Information.

Certain technical and historical information contained in this news release is derived from prior exploration work conducted by third parties. While the Company believes such information to be reliable, it has not independently verified all such information and therefore it should not be relied upon as an indication of current mineral resources or reserves, nor as a guarantee of future exploration results.

U.S. Securities Disclaimer

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities of the Company have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

Exchange Disclaimer

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For more information, please contact Mark Luchinski, Chief Executive Officer and Director, at luch@luchccorp.com or (604) 506-6201.

SOURCE: Earthwise Minerals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/earthwise-minerals-intercepts-mineralization-and-alteration-in-all-drill-holes-at-1177974