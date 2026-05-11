Earthwise Minerals Corp.: Earthwise Minerals Begins Drill Program at the Iron Range Gold Project to Define and Expand Mineralization

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 11, 2026 / Earthwise Minerals Corp. (CSE:WISE)(FSE:966)(OTCQB:EWISF) ("Earthwise" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that diamond drilling has commenced at the Talon Zone of the Iron Range Gold Project in southeastern British Columbia, where it holds an option to earn up to an 80% interest from Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSXV:EPL)(OTCQB:EGPLF) ("EPL" or "Eagle Plains").

The Phase I drill program is designed to define and expand mineralization from the high-grade core of the Talon system toward a priority geophysical Induced Polarization (IP) target along a down-plunge trend. Drilling will infill the strongest historical intercepts to refine the geometry and continuity of the Talon mineralized system, culminating in a targeted test of a coincident resistivity-conductivity IP geophysical anomaly interpreted to represent a potential extension of the mineralized corridor.

Program Highlights:

Drilling now underway at the Talon Zone, Iron Range Gold Project.

Three diamond drill holes planned for approximately 1,200 metres.

Systematic drilling designed to refine the geometry and continuity of the Talon mineralized system.

Final hole to test a down-plunge extension toward a strong, untested area of the IP geophysical anomaly associated with historically defined mineralization at the Talon Zone.

Program anchored by high-grade historical intercepts, including 56.5 m @ 1.9 g/t Au.

Fully permitted project with excellent road access and established infrastructure.

Drill Program Overview



The 2026 drill program consists of approximately 1,200 metres of diamond drilling across three holes designed to systematically advance the Talon Zone.

The initial two holes are designed to cross-cut the mineralized structure to better constrain the true thickness, orientation, and continuity of the Talon system. Mineralization is interpreted to be structurally controlled and associated with steeply dipping shear zones.

The third hole will test a down-plunge extension of the system along a southwest-trending vector, targeting a zone of stronger IP geophysical response. This hole represents the primary expansion test of the program and is designed to evaluate whether the Talon system strengthens or expands along this interpreted trend.

Drill targeting is based on the integration of historical drilling, geophysical datasets, and updated structural interpretation.

Historical Drill Results

Historical drilling at the Talon Zone (Drill Hole IR10-010, total depth 313.8 m) intersected:

56.5 metres grading 1.9 g/t gold, including higher-grade intervals.

Notable higher-grade intercepts include:

14.0 metres grading 5.1 g/t gold , 1.86% Pb, 2.10% Zn and 75.3 g/t Ag.

7.1 metres grading 8.13 g/t gold, 2.84% Pb, 3.07% Zn and 86.6 g/t Ag.

(Source: Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., News Release, December 21, 2010)

These results highlight the presence of a broad mineralized system hosting discrete higher-grade zones, supporting the potential for a robust and laterally continuous mineralized corridor.

Advancing the Talon System

The 2026 drill program is designed to advance the Talon Zone through a combination of systematic drilling to refine the geometry and grade of the Talon Zone and targeted testing of a down-plunge geophysical anomaly.

Initial drilling focuses on defining the geometry and continuity of mineralization from the strongest known intercepts, while the final hole is positioned to evaluate potential expansion of the system along a clearly defined structural and geophysical trend.

Results from this phase of drilling will guide follow-up exploration aimed at expanding the system along strike and down plunge.

Geological Context and Significance of the Talon Zone

Mineralization at the Talon Zone is structurally controlled and associated with shear zones occurring along the flanks of high chargeability and resistivity anomalies, interpreted to represent steep, west-plunging structures. Gold mineralization is typically associated with sulphide-bearing zones, including arsenopyrite, hosted within breccia and stockwork vein networks.

The Talon Zone forms part of a larger mineralized system developed along the Iron Mountain Fault Zone, a major regional structural corridor extending over tens of kilometres. This system exhibits characteristics consistent with a large-scale hydrothermal environment, supporting the potential for expansion along structurally controlled trends.

Historical drilling has confirmed a broad mineralized corridor hosting multiple higher-grade shoots within a wider envelope of mineralization. The zone remains open in multiple directions, supporting the potential for continued expansion as drilling progresses.

Key attributes of the Talon Zone include:

Broad mineralized corridor defined by historical drilling.

Structurally controlled system associated with a major regional fault.

Presence of multiple higher-grade shoots within a wider mineralized envelope.

Mineralization open along strike and at depth.

Project Scale & Exploration Potential

The Iron Range Gold Project is a district-scale land package covering approximately 21,437 hectares in southeastern British Columbia and spans over 30 kilometres of the Iron Range Fault Zone, a major regional structural corridor associated with mineralization.

Key project attributes include:

21,593 metres of historical drilling (87 holes).

2,482 line-kilometres of geophysical surveys.

Over $8 million in historical exploration expenditures.

Year-round road access and proximity to power, rail, and smelting facilities.

Fully permitted for drilling.

This extensive dataset provides a strong foundation for efficient, cost-effective exploration and supports the systematic advancement of multiple targets

Infrastructure & Permitting

The Iron Range Gold Project benefits from established infrastructure and permitting that support efficient and cost-effective exploration.

Key advantages include:

Year-round road access via Highway 3.

Proximity to rail, power, and natural gas infrastructure.

Access to regional smelting facilities.

A fully permitted drill program.

These factors reduce logistical complexity and support the efficient execution of ongoing and future exploration programs.

Management cautions that historical results were collected and reported by past operators and have not been verified nor confirmed by a Qualified Person but form a basis for ongoing work on the subject properties. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on proximate land are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the subject properties.

Management Commentary

Mark Luchinski, CEO of Earthwise Minerals, commented:

"We are starting this program from a position of strength at the Talon Zone, where historical drilling has already confirmed a broad mineralized system hosting higher-grade zones. Our initial drilling is designed to refine our understanding of the geometry, continuity, and structural controls of the Talon system while testing extensions of historically defined mineralization.

The program culminates in a targeted test of a down-plunge extension associated with a stronger area of IP geophysical response, representing an important opportunity to evaluate the expansion potential of the system. This disciplined, data-driven approach is designed to advance our understanding of Talon and support future exploration targeting."

Granting of Incentive Stock Options

Earthwise announces that its Board of Directors has approved the granting of 1,400,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to senior executives, directors and consultants of the Company. The Options grant the holder the right to purchase common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") at a deemed price of $0.08 per Common Share. The Options vest immediately and expire on May 12th, 2031.

Qualified Person

Charles C. Downie, P.Geo., a "qualified person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and an officer and director of Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Earthwise Minerals

Earthwise Minerals Corp. (CSE:WISE)(FSE:966)(OTCQB:EWISF) is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on advancing the Iron Range Gold Project in southeastern British Columbia near Creston, B.C. The Company holds an option to earn up to an 80% interest in the fully permitted project, which is road-accessible and situated within a prolific mineralized corridor. The property covers a 10 km x 32 km area along the Iron Range Fault System and hosts multiple high-grade gold showings and large-scale geophysical and geochemical anomalies.

For more information, visit www.earthwiseminerals.com.

EARTHWISE MINERALS CORP.,

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Mark Luchinski"

Contact Information:

Mark Luchinski

Chief Executive Officer, Director

Telephone: (604) 506-6201

Email: luch@luchccorp.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and may also constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of United States securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's future plans, exploration programs, development activities, and the potential of its mineral properties.

Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations, estimates, beliefs and assumptions of management as of the date hereof. Such statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to exploration and development activities, commodity prices, market conditions, availability of financing, regulatory approvals, environmental risks, and general economic conditions.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Earthwise Minerals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/earthwise-minerals-begins-drill-program-at-the-iron-range-gold-project-to-define-1165631