Earthwise Minerals Corp.: Earthwise Minerals Approves 2026 Drill Program to Advance Talon Zone at Iron Range Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Earthwise Minerals Corp. (CSE:WISE)(FSE:966)(OTCQB:EWISF) ("Earthwise" or the "Company") has approved a 2026 exploration program at the Iron Range Gold Project in southeastern British Columbia, where it holds an option to earn up to an 80% interest from Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:EPL)(OTCQB:EGPLF) ("EPL" or "Eagle Plains") which will operate the program.

The approved program includes a minimum of 1,200 metres of diamond drilling targeting the Talon Zone, where historical drilling has intersected broad intervals of gold, silver, lead, and zinc mineralization. The Iron Range Project is owned 100% by Eagle Plains, and Earthwise holds the exclusive option to acquire up to an 80% interest in the project.

The Iron Range Project is considered prospective for structurally controlled gold-silver mineralization, as well as iron-oxide copper-gold ("IOCG") and sedimentary-exhalative ("SEDEX") lead-zinc-silver systems. Terralogic Exploration Inc. will manage and support the execution of the drill program.

Drilling will focus on the Talon Zone structure, where previous drilling intersected strong and continuous mineralization, including significant gold, silver, lead, and zinc mineralization (see Historical Drill Results below).

The program is expected to consist of three drill holes, with two holes designed to cross-cut the Talon structure and one hole testing mineralization along strike and at depth. Drilling is scheduled to commence in mid-May 2026.

Historical Drill Results - Talon Zone

Historical drilling (Drill Hole IR10-010, total depth 313.80 m) at the Talon Zone has defined a mineralized shear zone of significant thickness, including 56.5 metres grading 1.9 g/t gold (Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., News Release dated December 21, 2010), within which multiple higher-grade gold shoots have been intersected. Notable higher-grade intercepts include:

14.0 metres grading 5.1 g/t gold, 1.86% Pb, 2.10% Zn and 75.3 g/t Ag (Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., News Release dated December 21, 2010)

7.1 metres grading 8.13 g/t gold, 2.84% Pb, 3.07% Zn and 86.6 g/t Ag (Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., News Release dated December 21, 2010)

These results demonstrate a broad mineralized corridor hosting discrete higher-grade zones within a structurally controlled system.

Established Exploration Foundation

The Iron Range Gold Project has been supported by extensive historical exploration, including:

21,593 metres of diamond drilling (87 holes)

2,482 line-kilometers of airborne and surface geophysical surveys

More than $8 million in historical exploration expenditures

Geophysical surveys, including VTEM and induced polarization ("IP"), have identified chargeability anomalies associated with known mineralization, as well as additional untested targets along the structural corridor.

Soil geochemical surveys at Talon have identified coincident arsenic, lead and zinc anomalies consistent with sulphide-bearing mineralization intersected in drilling.

Project Location & Regional Context

The Iron Range Gold Project comprises approximately 21,437 hectares near Creston in southeastern British Columbia, within a well-established mining jurisdiction. The property is accessible via Highway 3 and supported by regional rail, power and natural gas infrastructure.

The project is situated within the Proterozoic Belt-Purcell Supergroup and along the Iron Mountain Fault Zone, a major regional structural corridor extending approximately 90 kilometers, of which more than 50 kilometers are covered by the property. The Talon Zone is located within this structural corridor, where deformation and hydrothermal activity are associated with sulphide mineralization.

Iron Range lies within the same regional stratigraphic succession that hosts the historic Sullivan deposit, underscoring the geological fertility of the broader belt. The Sullivan deposit is referenced for regional geological context only and is not indicative of mineralization at the Iron Range Gold Project.

Management cautions that historical results were collected and reported by past operators and have not been verified nor confirmed by a Qualified Person but form a basis for ongoing work on the subject properties. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on proximate land are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the subject properties.

Iron Range Option Agreement Details

To exercise the Option, Earthwise must make a series of cash payments and share issuances to Eagle Plains and fund exploration expenditures on the Project. These payments, share issuance and expenditures are separated into two phases, with the first Option entitling the Company to acquire a 70% interest in the Project by paying CA$250,000, issuing an aggregate of 1,500,000 common shares to EPL and funding CA$4,000,000 in exploration expenditures on the Project over a four-year term. Pursuant to the second phase of the Option, the Company may acquire an additional 10% interest in the Project (for an 80% total interest) by notifying Eagle Plains of its intent to increase its interest to 80% and making an additional one-time payment of CA$1,000,000 cash, and completing a bankable feasibility study on the Property, before the eighth anniversary of the Option.

If the First Option or the Second Option is exercised, a 2% smelter returns royalty will be granted to the Eagle Plains over the entire property, 1% of which may be repurchased for CA$1,500,000.

Eagle Plains will serve as Operator under the terms of Option and will reserve the right to use TerraLogic Exploration Inc. as geoscience consultant. Following the exercise of either Option 1 or 2, Earthwise and Eagle Plains shall then form a 70/30 or 80/20 joint venture ("JV") to further explore and develop the Property.

Qualified Person

Charles C. Downie, P.Geo., a "qualified person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and an officer and director of Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Earthwise Minerals

Earthwise Minerals Corp. (CSE:WISE)(FSE:966)(OTCQB:EWISF) is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on advancing the Iron Range Gold Project in southeastern British Columbia near Creston, B.C. The Company holds an Option to earn up to an 80% interest in the fully permitted project, which is road-accessible and situated within a prolific mineralized corridor. The property covers a 10 km x 32 km area along the Iron Range Fault System and hosts multiple high-grade gold showings and large-scale geophysical and geochemical anomalies.

For more information, visit www.earthwiseminerals.com.

EARTHWISE MINERALS CORP.,

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Mark Luchinski"

Contact Information:

Mark Luchinski

Chief Executive Officer, Director

Telephone: (604) 506-6201

Email: luch@luchccorp.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and may also constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of United States securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's future plans, exploration programs, development activities, and the potential of its mineral properties.

Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations, estimates, beliefs and assumptions of management as of the date hereof. Such statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to exploration and development activities, commodity prices, market conditions, availability of financing, regulatory approvals, environmental risks, and general economic conditions.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Historical and Technical Information.

Certain technical and historical information contained in this news release is derived from prior exploration work conducted by third parties. While the Company believes such information to be reliable, it has not independently verified all such information and therefore it should not be relied upon as an indication of current mineral resources or reserves, nor as a guarantee of future exploration results.

U.S. Securities Disclaimer

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities of the Company have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

Exchange Disclaimer

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For more information, please contact Mark Luchinski, Chief Executive Officer and Director, at luch@luchccorp.com or (604) 506-6201.

SOURCE: Earthwise Minerals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/earthwise-minerals-approves-2026-drill-program-to-advance-talon-zone-at-iron-rang-1162509