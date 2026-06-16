Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2026) - Blockmate Ventures Inc. (TSXV: MATE) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH) ("Blockmate" or the "Company"), a venture builder focused on AI, Bitcoin, and digital infrastructure, is pleased to provide an update on its Wyoming, USA AI infrastructure opportunity and recent site advancement activities.

With a number of initiatives advancing in parallel, Blockmate is re-engaging with the market to provide greater visibility into its strategic direction and near-term priorities.

AI infrastructure discussions continue around the Wyoming, USA, opportunity

Blockmate continues to be in discussions with a number of interested parties regarding the potential development of its controlled Wyoming site into an AI data centre. The site is located in an industrial area away from the town centre and is located approximately 0.5 miles (approximately 800 metres) from a substation.

Site advancement work; engineering, surveying and local engagement

The Company has engaged an engineering and surveying firm to support work intended to advance the site's readiness and attractiveness for potential data centre usage. This scope includes technical assessment and engagement with the local city and other stakeholders, including initiatives intended to expand usable space, optimize site configuration, and support development planning. The Company notes that a portion of the property is already zoned industrial.

The Company also notes that data centre developments of this nature may support local employment during construction and operations; however, any such outcomes depend on successful project development with a partner and the satisfaction of applicable requirements and approvals.

Industry engagement and counterparties

The Company recently attended a major data centre industry conference and met with more than a dozen potential partners and investors. The Company continues to work on progressing these discussions and will provide updates as developments become available.

Fibre Connectivity and Redundancy

AI/HPC data centres require high-speed, redundant fibre connectivity. The Company confirms that the site can be served by two independent carrier options, providing the redundancy typically required for modern data centre deployments. The Company will continue to evaluate routing, delivery, and commercial terms as part of ongoing site planning.

Inaugural Investor Roadshow

Blockmate is commencing an inaugural non-deal investor roadshow as part of its renewed market engagement strategy. Company representatives are meeting investors in Vancouver this week, with Toronto planned for mid-to-late July. The roadshow is intended to improve market visibility and provide investors with a clearer understanding of the Company's AI, Bitcoin and digital infrastructure strategy.

Corporate deck

The Company has prepared an updated Blockmate corporate presentation to reflect its current strategic focus. The presentation is available at: https://docsend.com/v/b43ft/mate-june-2026

Advisory Agreement

The Company has entered into an advisory services agreement with HR Quest Corp. (the "Advisor"), pursuant to which the Advisor will certain strategic advisory services to the Company (the "Advisory Agreement"). Under the Advisory Agreement, the Company will pay the Advisor a monthly consulting fee of $7,500, payable each 3-month period following the date of the Advisory Agreement in arrears (the "Advisory Fee"), and the Advisory Fee will be settled through the issuance of common shares of the Company (the "Advisory Fee Shares") at an issue price per Advisory Fee Share equal to the discounted market price of the common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on the date immediately prior to the issuance of such Advisory Fee Shares, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Advisory Fee Shares will have a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws

Domenic Carosa, Chairman of Blockmate Ventures, commented:

"We continue to progress the Wyoming opportunity through practical site advancement work and active engagement with potential partners and investors. We've engaged engineering and surveying support, continued discussions with a number of parties, and advanced key planning inputs such as fibre connectivity. We look forward to updating shareholders as these efforts develop."

About Blockmate Ventures Inc.

Blockmate Ventures Inc. (TSXV: MATE) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH) is a venture builder focused on AI, Bitcoin, and digital infrastructure. The Company builds and supports early-stage businesses and projects across these themes, with a portfolio approach that includes infrastructure-linked opportunities and operating ventures. Blockmate's strategy is to identify high-upside assets and partners, support execution, and create long-term value through disciplined development, strategic relationships, and clear market communication.

To learn more, visit www.blockmate.com.

Blockmate welcomes investors to join the Company's mailing list for the latest updates, webinars and industry research by subscribing at https://www.blockmate.com/subscribe.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on the assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301674

Source: Blockmate Ventures Inc.