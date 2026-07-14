Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2026) - Blockmate Ventures Inc. (TSXV: MATE) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH) ("Blockmate" or the "Company"), a venture builder focused on AI, Bitcoin and digital infrastructure, is pleased to announce the successful closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $1.0 million (the "Offering"), exceeding the Company's original financing target of $750,000. Approximately 29% of the Offering was subscribed by directors of the Company.

Toronto Investor Roadshow

Following the successful completion of the Offering, Blockmate will undertake a non-deal investor roadshow in Toronto from 22-24 July 2026.

Management expects to meet with existing shareholders, brokers, institutional investors, family offices and strategic partners to discuss the Company's AI, Bitcoin and digital infrastructure strategy, including progress on its Wyoming AI data centre opportunity.

The Toronto meetings follow the Company's recent investor meetings in Vancouver and form part of Blockmate's ongoing commitment to improving shareholder engagement and expanding awareness within the Canadian capital markets.

Domenic Carosa, Chairman of Blockmate, commented:

"The successful completion of the Offering allows us to continue advancing our Wyoming AI data centre opportunity while broadening our engagement with investors and strategic partners. Following a productive week of meetings in Vancouver, we're looking forward to continuing those discussions during our Toronto investor roadshow."

Corporate Presentation

The Company's latest investor presentation is available at:

https://docsend.com/v/b43ft/mate-june-2026

Capital Raising Details

The Offering consisted of 20,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit. Each Unit consisted of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Common Share of the Company at a price of $0.075 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The Units were offered pursuant to applicable exemptions from the prospectus requirements in the applicable jurisdictions of Canada, and in jurisdictions outside of Canada, including the United States, as determined by the Company, provided that no prospectus filing, registration or comparable obligation arises in such other jurisdiction. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance, expiring November 14, 2026, in accordance with applicable securities laws. No finder's fees were paid in connection with the Offering.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to advance the Company's Wyoming AI data centre opportunity, including engineering, surveying, site planning, local engagement, fibre and power-related diligence and related development work, as well as for general working capital.

Mr. Domenico Carosa, through Carosa Corporation B.V., a holding company controlled by Mr. Carosa, and Mr. Georg Hochwimmer, both directors of the Company, participated in the Offering for 5,184,000 Units and 600,000 Units, respectively, for total gross proceeds to the Company of $289,200. Mr. Carosa and Mr. Hochwimmer are each a related party of the Company pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). As a result, Mr. Carosa's and Mr. Hochwimmer's participation in the Offering constitutes a "related party transaction". The Company relied on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, as neither the fair market value of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, Mr. Carosa's or Mr. Hochwimmer's participation in the Offering exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report at least 21 days in advance of the closing of the Offering as the participation of Mr. Carosa and Mr. Hochwimmer in the Offering had not been confirmed at that time.

Early Warning Report

Domenico Carosa is providing the following additional information pursuant to the early warning requirements of applicable Canadian securities laws:

Through Carosa Corporation B.V., a holding company controlled by Mr. Carosa, Mr. Carosa acquired ownership and control of 5,184,000 Common Shares and 5,184,000 Warrants in the Offering. The Units were acquired at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate consideration of $259,200. Immediately prior to the acquisition, Mr. Carosa had beneficial ownership, and control and direction of, a total of 17,900,400 Common Shares, 6,500,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") and 5,000,000 deferred share units (each, a "DSU"), representing approximately 11.81% of the outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 18.03% of the outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis after assuming the exercise of all Options and DSUs beneficially owned by Mr. Carosa. Immediately after the acquisition, Mr. Carosa had beneficial ownership, and control and direction of, a total of 23,084,400 Common Shares, 6,500,000 Options, 5,000,000 DSUs and 5,184,000 Warrants, representing approximately 13.45% of the outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 21.12% of the outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis after assuming the exercise of all Options, DSUs and Warrants held, directly or indirectly, by Mr. Carosa.

The Units were acquired by Mr. Carosa, through Carosa Corporation B.V., for investment purposes. Mr. Carosa will continue to monitor the business, prospects, financial condition and potential capital requirements of Blockmate. Depending on its evaluation of these and other factors, Mr. Carosa may from time to time in the future decrease or increase, directly or indirectly, his ownership, control or direction over securities of Blockmate through market transactions, private agreements, subscriptions from treasury or otherwise, or may in the future develop plans or intentions relating to any of the other actions listed in (a) through (k) of Form 62-103F1 - Required Disclosure Under Early Warning Requirements.

Mr. Carosa, through Carosa Corporation B.V., has filed an early warning report under Blockmate's profile at SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca in connection with the acquisition under National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Requirements. To obtain more information or a copy of such report, please contact the Company at the contact information set out below. Carosa Corporation B.V. is located at Radioweg 8, 1098NH, Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Blockmate's head office is located at 505 Kootenay Street, Nelson, British Columbia, V1L 1K9.

The proportionate ownership figures of Mr. Carosa above are based upon the number of Common Shares outstanding immediately after the Offering disclosed by Blockmate, being 171,570,601 Common Shares.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

About Blockmate Ventures Inc.

Blockmate Ventures (TSXV: MATE) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH) is a venture builder focused on AI, Bitcoin, and digital infrastructure. The Company builds and supports early-stage businesses and projects across these themes, with a portfolio approach that includes infrastructure-linked opportunities and operating ventures. Blockmate's strategy is to identify high-upside assets and partners, support execution, and create long-term value through disciplined development, strategic relationships, and clear market communication.

To learn more, visit www.blockmate.com.

Blockmate welcomes investors to join the Company's mailing list for the latest updates, webinars and industry research by subscribing at https://www.blockmate.com/subscribe.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "seek", "expect", "anticipate", "budget", "plan", "estimate", "continue", "forecast", "intend", "believe", "predict", "potential", "target", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" and similar words or phrases (including negative variations) suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved" (including negative variations). Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's anticipated benefits and impacts of the Offering, statements regarding the anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering and the Company's future operations and business prospects. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on the assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements contained herein, including, without limitation, risks that the anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering and the benefits and impacts of the Offering not being as anticipated. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Blockmate disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305106

Source: Blockmate Ventures Inc.