Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2026) - Blockmate Ventures Inc. (TSXV: MATE) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH) ("Blockmate" or the "Company"), a venture builder focused on AI, Bitcoin, and digital infrastructure, announces that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of up to $750,000 (the "Offering").

The Offering is expected to consist of up to 15,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional Common Share of the Company at a price of $0.075 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The Company has received commitments for the Offering from members of the board of directors and an external shareholder, Gleneagle Securities, an investment bank and fund manager. The Company may accept oversubscriptions of up to an additional $250,000, for potential aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000.

The net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used to advance the Company's Wyoming AI data centre opportunity, including engineering, surveying, site planning, local engagement, fibre and power-related diligence and related development work, as well as for general working capital.

No finder's fees are payable in connection with the Offering.

The Company anticipates that insiders of the Company will participate in the Offering. The issuance of Units to such insiders will be considered a related party transaction pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of the Offering as neither the fair market value of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the Offering, insofar as it involves the insiders, is anticipated to exceed 25 per cent of the Company's market capitalization.

Closing of the Offering is subject to customary conditions, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

Domenic Carosa, Chairman of Blockmate, commented:

"This placement strengthens Blockmate's working capital position and supports the next phase of work on our Wyoming AI data centre opportunity, including engineering, site planning and related infrastructure diligence. It also supports our broader AI, Bitcoin and digital infrastructure strategy."

Corporate deck

The Company has prepared an updated Blockmate corporate presentation to reflect its current strategic focus. The presentation is available at: https://docsend.com/v/b43ft/mate-june-2026

About Blockmate Ventures Inc.

Blockmate Ventures (TSXV: MATE) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH) is a venture builder focused on AI, Bitcoin, and digital infrastructure. The Company builds and supports early-stage businesses and projects across these themes, with a portfolio approach that includes infrastructure-linked opportunities and operating ventures. Blockmate's strategy is to identify high-upside assets and partners, support execution, and create long-term value through disciplined development, strategic relationships, and clear market communication.

To learn more, visit www.blockmate.com.

Blockmate welcomes investors to join the Company's mailing list for the latest updates, webinars and industry research by subscribing at https://www.blockmate.com/subscribe.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "seek", "expect", "anticipate", "budget", "plan", "estimate", "continue", "forecast", "intend", "believe", "predict", "potential", "target", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" and similar words or phrases (including negative variations) suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved" (including negative variations). Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's anticipated Offering, the completion of the Offering on the anticipated terms; the potential acceptance of oversubscriptions to the Offering; the potential participation by insiders of the Company in the Offering and availability of certain exemptions from the requirements under MI 61-101; the Company's future operations and business prospects; the intended use of proceeds of the Offering and the receipt of necessary approvals, including of the TSX Venture Exchange. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on the assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements contained herein, including, without limitation, risks that the Offering may not be completed as contemplated, or at all; risks that the Company may not receive or accept oversubscriptions to the Offering; risks that insiders of the Company may not participate in the Offering or that the exemptions from requirements of MI 61-101 may not be available as contemplated, or at all; risks that the Company may not use the proceeds of the Offering as contemplated; and risks that the Company may not receive the necessary regulatory approvals contemplated herein, including, without limitation, the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Blockmate disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302333

Source: Blockmate Ventures Inc.