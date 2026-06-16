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WKN: A3D7M4 | ISIN: GB00BQXNJY41 | Ticker-Symbol: L16
Frankfurt
16.06.26 | 09:55
6,550 Euro
+0,77 % +0,050
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DAR GLOBAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DAR GLOBAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,5507,65015:00
PR Newswire
16.06.2026 13:24 Uhr
149 Leser
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DAR GLOBAL MARKS FIVE YEARS OF GLOBAL EXPANSION WITH USD 23 BILLION DEVELOPMENT PORTFOLIO AND A BOLD VISION FOR THE FUTURE

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dar Global, the London-listed luxury real estate developer, is marking its fifth anniversary following a period of rapid international expansion that has transformed the company into a USD 23 billion global real estate platform serving investors from more than 125 nationalities.

Since launching its first project in Dubai in 2021, Dar Global has expanded across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Spain, Greece and the United Kingdom, establishing a diversified portfolio of luxury residential, hospitality and lifestyle destinations.

The milestone follows a transformational year for the company. In FY2025, Dar Global tripled its Gross Development Value from USD 7.5 billion in FY2024 to USD 23 billion, reflecting the scale and quality of the pipeline it has built across global markets, including five major master-planned communities and a growing portfolio of globally recognised branded residences. Revenue increased by 124% to USD 539 million, while EBITDA reached a record USD 126 million, reflecting strong operational performance and sustained demand across its international portfolio. Today, the company has approximately 6,100 units under construction across 16 projects and maintains a strong financial position, supported by USD 702 million in cash and cash equivalents as of December 2025, alongside a recently secured USD 250 million financing facility to support future growth.

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, said: "Over the last five years, we have built a company designed for global citizens, investors who increasingly live, work and invest across multiple countries. What began as a luxury real estate developer has evolved into a diversified platform spanning real estate, hospitality, golf, private clubs, asset management and emerging real estate technologies, developed alongside some of the world's most recognised brands. Our ambition is not simply to build homes, but to create destinations, experiences and ecosystems that define the future of luxury living."

As part of its next phase of growth, Dar Global has expanded into hospitality and entertainment, with luxury hotels under development in Dubai, Riyadh, Muscat and the Maldives. The company is also building a portfolio of golf destinations and private members' clubs across key international markets. In parallel, Dar Global has launched Dar Global Capital Partners, its asset management platform, while advancing initiatives in real estate tokenization as part of its strategy to participate in the future evolution of global real estate investment.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dar-global-marks-five-years-of-global-expansion-with-usd-23-billion-development-portfolio-and-a-bold-vision-for-the-future-302801577.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
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