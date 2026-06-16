Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2026) - Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTCQX: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") reports the results of an integrated ground-geophysical and geological program at its Tahami South project that confirms the continuity of the gold-bearing vein structures intersected in the Company's maiden drill program, ahead of the next phase of drilling, within the Company's district-scale Tahami Project in the Segovia Gold District, Antioquia, Colombia.

Highlights

Maiden drilling successfully intersected the targeted S and V vein systems, returning 2.57 g/t Au and 378.1 g/t Ag over 0.9 m from 362.9 m in TSDH-003, and 0.77 g/t Au and 528 g/t Ag over 1.0 m from 462.65 m in TSDH-007 - confirming a structurally-controlled vein system carrying gold and high-grade silver (Figure 1).

returning 2.57 g/t Au and 378.1 g/t Ag over 0.9 m from 362.9 m in TSDH-003, and 0.77 g/t Au and 528 g/t Ag over 1.0 m from 462.65 m in TSDH-007 - confirming a structurally-controlled vein system carrying gold and high-grade silver (Figure 1). Ground geophysics (IP / resistivity and magnetics) confirms these structures continue beneath cover , resolving two lithological domains and sharpening targets ahead of the next drill phase (Figure 2 and Figure 3).

, resolving two lithological domains and sharpening targets ahead of the next drill phase (Figure 2 and Figure 3). Integrated geophysics and drilling reinforce the northeast continuation of the Segovia vein system - the same gold-bearing trend that hosts Aris Mining's Segovia operations, immediately adjacent to Quimbaya's ground.

of the Segovia vein system - the same gold-bearing trend that hosts Segovia operations, immediately adjacent to Quimbaya's ground. Phase 2 drilling at Tahami South is targeted to commence in Q3 2026.

Alexandre P. Boivin, CEO, Quimbaya Gold:

"Our maiden drill program confirmed the presence of the targeted vein systems and demonstrated the potential for gold and high-grade silver mineralization. The new geophysical data provides another important layer of confidence by tracing these structures beneath cover and helping prioritize targets for the next phase of drilling. As we continue to integrate drilling, geophysics and geological mapping across the district, we believe Tahami South is evolving into a compelling target within our broader Segovia land package. We expect to commence the next phase of drilling at Tahami South in Q3 2026."

Tahami South - Vein Continuity Confirmed

Quimbaya's maiden drill program at Tahami South successfully intersected the S and V vein systems and confirmed the presence of gold and high-grade silver (Table 1) mineralization (see news release dated December 1, 2025). Subsequent ground geophysical surveys now demonstrate that these structures extend beneath shallow cover, strengthening the geological model and refining targets for follow-up drilling.

Since then, the Company has continued to systematically advance the project. A newly completed ground geophysical survey covered both Quimbaya landholdings and delineated two distinct domains: a northwestern sector underlain by a granodiorite porphyry interpreted to be of possible Cretaceous age, and a southern sector underlain by Jurassic intrusive rocks of the Segovia Batholith - host to the majority of the district's lode-style gold deposits. The survey's magnetic and resistivity data refined the interpretation of lithology, alteration and structure, and confirmed the position and continuity of the mineralized structures beneath shallow cover. Integrated with the drill results, the geophysics reinforces the northeastward continuation of the vein system and its subsidiary structures, defining sharper targets for the next phase of drilling.





Figure 1. Plan View of 2026 IP Resistivity map at 430 m Elevation, Highlighting Interpreted structural Corridors, hydrothermal alteration, and the S & V Vein Systems identified from geological mapping, and core logging,

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Ricardo Sierra, AusIMM, VP Exploration, Quimbaya Gold:

"The maiden drill program intersected the targeted S and V vein systems, returning gold and high-grade silver over the narrow widths characteristic of a structurally-controlled epithermal system - the style that defines the Segovia District. The ground geophysical survey, combining resistivity and magnetics, resolves two distinct intrusive domains and traces related mineralized structures beneath shallow cover. Integrated with the drilling, it confirms the northeast continuity of the vein system and its subsidiary structures and sharpens the targeting for the next phase."





Figure 2. A - A'Long section of Resistivity (up) and Chargeability (down) derived from the 2026 IP 3D survey. Moderate to high resistivity values are interpreted as resistive silicificated zones (quartz veins) or structural feeder zone. Elevated chargeability values reflect zones of increased sulphide content within the interpreted S Veins system and potential mineralized shoots.

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Figure 3. B - B'Long section of Resistivity (up) and Chargeability (down) derived from the 2026 IP 3D survey. Moderate to high resistivity value are interpreted as resistive silicificated zones (quartz veins) or structural feeder zone. Elevated chargeability values reflect zones of increased sulphide content within the interpreted V Veins system and potential mineralized shoots.

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Table 1. Significant intercepts Tahami South Project





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AuEq calculated using Au US$4,360.33/oz, Ag US$72.82/oz (15 June 2026); recoveries 95% Au, 90% Ag. True widths estimated 70-90% of reported intervals.

Qualified Person

Ricardo Sierra, AusIMM, is a non-independent Officer "VP Exploration" and the Qualified Person for this news release. The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Sierra, who has sufficient experience with South American exploration projects relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration. He has verified the data disclosed herein and consents to the inclusion of the Exploration Results in the form and context in which they appear.

About Quimbaya

Quimbaya Gold is a Colombia-focused exploration company advancing a district-scale portfolio of more than 73,000 hectares across highly prospective mineral belts in Antioquia, Colombia. Its flagship Tahami Project, located in Segovia, is immediately adjacent to Colombia's most prolific high-grade gold mining camp, while the Berrio and Maitamac projects are strategically positioned in Puerto Berrío and Abejorral, respectively. Early-stage exploration has identified extensive mineralized vein systems and documented features consistent with a large, multi-commodity porphyry system prospective for gold, copper and molybdenum, highlighting the district-scale discovery potential of Quimbaya's land package. The Company is led by a proven technical and management team committed to disciplined exploration and responsible mining practices.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by words such as "plans," "planned," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "forecasts," "projects," "targets," "potential," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "continues," "ongoing," "pending," "scheduled," "upcoming," and similar expressions, or the negative thereof.

Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, but are not limited to, statements and information regarding: the Company's business strategy, plans, and outlook; the exploration and development plans, activities, and results for the Company's mineral properties in Colombia, including the Tahami Project (comprising the Tahami South and Tahami Center targets), the Berrio Project, and the Maitamac Project; the timing, design, scope, costs, and results of drill programs, geochemical and geophysical surveys, mapping, sampling, metallurgical testwork, and other exploration and technical activities; the interpretation of geological, geophysical, geochemical, and sampling data, including the nature, scale, continuity, and prospectivity of mineralized systems identified on the Company's properties; the potential discovery, expansion, delineation, or future estimation of mineral resources or mineral reserves; the anticipated timing, structure, and results of planned financings, warrant exercises, and other capital markets activities, and the use of proceeds therefrom; the receipt, timing, and scope of required permits, licences, environmental approvals, and regulatory and stock-exchange approvals; the negotiation, execution, completion, and integration of acquisitions, dispositions, joint ventures, option agreements, and other strategic transactions; the Company's ability to achieve its budget, exploration, and corporate objectives; the outlook for metal prices and demand in the commodities relevant to the Company; and future financial performance.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including, but not limited to: that the Company's exploration, technical, and operational activities will proceed substantially as planned and on the timelines anticipated; that the Company will have sufficient access to capital and financing on acceptable terms to fund its business plan; that the Company will obtain and maintain, in a timely manner, all required permits, licences, environmental approvals, and regulatory and stock-exchange approvals; that the Company will maintain favourable relationships with local communities, landholders, indigenous groups, and other stakeholders; that drill rigs, qualified personnel, laboratory services, equipment, materials, and other inputs will remain available on commercially reasonable terms; that currency exchange rates, metal prices, energy costs, and other macroeconomic factors will remain broadly consistent with current expectations; that the geological, geochemical, geophysical, and sampling interpretations relied upon by the Company, including those of third-party experts, accurately reflect subsurface conditions; that the Company's mineral properties are not subject to any undisclosed material title, environmental, or other encumbrance; that there will be no material adverse change in the political, economic, legal, security, or social environment in Colombia; and that counterparties to the Company's agreements will perform their obligations in accordance with their terms.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to: risks inherent in mineral exploration, including that exploration results may be poorer than anticipated, that drilling may not intersect mineralization as expected, and that assay or sampling results may not support previously disclosed geological interpretations; fluctuations in metal prices, currency exchange rates, interest rates, and general capital market conditions; the Company's ability to finance its exploration, operating, and corporate activities on acceptable terms; delays in or failure to obtain required permits, licences, or regulatory or stock-exchange approvals; changes to applicable laws, regulations, taxation policies, and governmental policies; risks associated with operating in Colombia, including security, political, governance, regulatory, community, social-licence, and socio-economic risks, and risks associated with artisanal and informal mining activity on or adjacent to the Company's properties; environmental risks, including compliance obligations and the availability of water, power, and infrastructure; risks related to the accuracy of the Company's geological interpretations, geochemical and geophysical data, sample results, and other technical information; title and tenure risks; competition for mineral properties and for qualified personnel; reliance on key personnel, consultants, and third-party contractors; risks associated with acquisitions, dispositions, joint ventures, and option agreements, including failure to complete announced transactions or failure to realize anticipated benefits; health, safety, and pandemic-related risks; risks related to the Company's continued listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange and other markets on which its securities trade; and other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of material factors, assumptions, and risk factors are not exhaustive. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and represent the Company's expectations as of such date. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate or that underlying assumptions will be correct, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Cautionary Note Regarding Exploration Results and Mineralization

The scientific and technical disclosure in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves adopted by CIM Council on May 10, 2014. Exploration results disclosed in this news release, including soil, rock, channel, and drill sampling results, do not constitute a mineral resource or a mineral reserve as defined under NI 43-101 and the CIM Definition Standards, and readers should not assume that any mineralization disclosed herein will ever be delineated as a mineral resource or a mineral reserve. Sample lengths and intercepts reported in this news release represent the interval measured in the drill hole, channel, or along the sampled surface, and do not necessarily represent the true width of mineralization. There is no certainty that further exploration will result in the discovery or definition of a mineral resource or a mineral reserve on any of the Company's mineral properties.

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Source: Quimbaya Gold Inc.