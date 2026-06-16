Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2026) - CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp. (TSXV: CTV) (OTCQB: CTVFF) ("CleanTech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained full-time permitting specialist Michael Heim of Lexington, Kentucky to initiate and manage the permitting process for the Company's proposed Campbell-Crotser fluorspar mining operation in the prominent Illinois-Kentucky Fluorspar District ("IKFD").

Mr. Heim and his team will prepare and submit separate permit applications to the Kentucky Division of Mine Reclamation and Enforcement ("DMRE"): a mining permit for the Campbell-Crotser underground mine at an initial extraction rate of 500 tons per day, and a permit for a flotation plant to process and convert raw fluorspar materials into commercial grade (97% CaF2) acid-spar product onsite. The proposed modular fluorspar processing plant will be adaptable for expansion to receive feed from other fluorspar deposits at IKFD in addition to Campbell-Crotser.

The Company recently met with DMRE and will submit permit applications supplemented by requisite technical and baseline studies by the end of 2026 to support a decision within 90 days of permit application submission. The Company has also initiated and maintained positive discussions with members of the local Campbell-Crotser community regarding the proposed mining operation. The proposed operational area lies entirely on private land and is not subject to oversight by the federal Bureau of Land Management.

Mr. Heim is a geologist with approximately 30 years of mining permitting, geology, and hydrology experience across Kentucky and neighboring states. Mr. Heim is considered a permitting subject matter expert and has previously held senior permitting and engineering roles with several mining and engineering firms in the region. He works extensively with federal and state regulators, including the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration ("MSHA") and the DMRE, and holds Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in mining geology and hydrology from Morehead State University and Eastern Kentucky University, respectively.

Approving Authorities

Both the mining permit and the processing plant permit are reviewed and approved by the DMRE, through its Non-Coal Review Branch, within the Department for Natural Resources of the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, which regulates surface mining and reclamation for non-coal minerals including fluorspar. Associated water permits are issued by the Kentucky Division of Water ("KYDOW") and MSHA.

Campbell-Crotser Fluorspar Project Summary

The Campbell-Crotser Fluorspar Project covers approximately 275 acres in Livingston County, Kentucky, within the heart of the Illinois-Kentucky Fluorspar District ("IKFD"), a region long recognized as North America's most prolific fluorspar-producing belt. This mineral belt spans approximately 540 square miles across western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

Commercial mining began in the 1870s, and the IKFD region went on to produce approximately 30 million tons of raw fluorspar, along with byproducts including zinc, lead, and barite. Fluorspar-rich veins in the region are hosted in Mississippian-aged limestones, controlled by steep normal faults, and are often accompanied by sphalerite, galena, and calcite.

A historic (non-43-101 compliant) mineral resource estimate performed by Boyce Moodie III in 1974 for Cerro Spar Corporation on the Campbell-Crotser Fluorspar Project, supported by a 66-hole drill program, reported the resource set out in the table below, as classified in the source report:1

Category Tons Grade (%CaF2) Grade (%Zn) Grade (%Pb) Indicated 645,117 37.38 3.10 0.92 Inferred 160,724 35.97 3.75 1.25 Total 805,841 37.10 3.23 0.99

The category terms shown are those used in the historical estimate; these categories predate, and were not defined in accordance with, the CIM Definition Standards, and should not be assumed to have the same meaning as the current CIM Mineral Resource categories of the same name. See "Historical Data Disclaimer" below.

Historical Data Disclaimer

The key assumptions, parameters, and methods used to prepare the historical resource or production estimates cited herein are not available. The Company has not reviewed or validated the historic data, and caution should be taken as a qualified person has not conducted sufficient work to classify these historical resource estimates as a current mineral resource and the Company is not treating them as a current mineral resource. The historic resource does not demonstrate economic viability and should not be relied on. The Company considers the historical estimate relevant as it indicates significant fluorspar mineralization within the project area; however, the reliability is uncertain given the age of the data, and differences between historical estimation methods and current Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition Standards.

The historical resource categories were defined prior to the adoption of current CIM Definition Standards and differ materially from current categories such as 'Inferred Mineral Resource.' The historical estimates do not meet current CIM requirements for mineral resource classification due to: insufficient verification, lack of documented estimation methodology, and absence of QA/QC protocols. Steps to verify and upgrade the historical estimates to current CIM standards include (i) compilation and validation of all historical drill data, (ii) twin drilling of select historical holes, (iii) confirmatory drilling in key areas of mineralization, (iv) updated geological modeling, and (v) preparation of a new mineral resource estimate in accordance with NI 43-101.

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Michael Hendrickson, P.Geo (3254) who is a member of the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario. Mr. Hendrickson is a consultant to the Company, and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp.

CleanTech is a mining company focused on critical mineral resources in the USA. The Company has an option to acquire more than 17,550 acres of mineral rights with historic fluorspar resources across multiple projects in the Illinois-Kentucky Fluorspar District. CleanTech also owns a 100% interest in the Gibellini Vanadium Mine Project in Nevada.

Further information on CleanTech can be found at www.cleantechvanadium.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by the use of words and phrases such as "believe," "may," "plan," "will," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "project," "potential," "target," "objective," and similar expressions, including the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the preparation, timing, submission, review and potential approval of mining, processing, environmental, water and other regulatory permit applications for the Campbell-Crotser Fluorspar Project; the expected timing, scope and results of technical and baseline studies; the proposed Campbell-Crotser underground mine and flotation plant, including the initial extraction rate, onsite processing of raw fluorspar material, potential processing plant expansion and potential receipt of feed from other IKFD deposits; ongoing community engagement; the Company's expectations regarding private land, title and access matters; the availability of financing; potential construction, development and operation of the proposed mine and plant; and the Company's expectations regarding the Campbell-Crotser Fluorspar Project.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions, estimates and assumptions of management as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding the Company's ability to prepare and submit complete permit applications and supporting technical and baseline studies as currently contemplated; the timing and outcome of regulatory review by DMRE, KYDOW, MSHA and other applicable authorities; the availability of personnel, contractors, consultants, equipment, permits, approvals, financing and other resources; the accuracy and reliability of historical information, geological interpretations and technical data; the suitability of the Campbell-Crotser Fluorspar Project for a proposed underground mine and flotation plant, including potential processing plant expansion and future feed from other IKFD deposits; continued constructive engagement with the local community; the Company's expectations regarding private land, title and access matters; future commodity prices, market conditions and regulatory requirements; and the absence of material adverse changes affecting the Company or the Project. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as a guarantee of future performance, events or achievements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks relating to permitting, regulatory review and development activities; uncertainty as to whether permit applications and supporting technical and baseline studies will be completed or submitted on the expected timeline, in the expected scope or at all; uncertainty as to the timing, conditions or outcome of regulatory review by DMRE, KYDOW, MSHA and other applicable authorities; uncertainty as to whether the proposed underground mine, flotation plant, processing plant expansion or receipt of feed from other IKFD deposits will proceed as contemplated or at all; environmental, water, reclamation, technical, operational and metallurgical risks; risks relating to community engagement, stakeholder concerns, private land, title and access; availability and cost of labor, equipment, contractors, consultants, power, water, transportation and other infrastructure; financing, construction, development and capital market risks; commodity price and foreign exchange volatility; weather and other conditions affecting site activities; changes in business plans, economic conditions or applicable laws; and the other risks described in the Company's latest annual and interim management's discussion and analysis, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance, events or results, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

1 Boyce Moodie III, 1974, Final Geologic Report and Ore Estimate Campbell-Crotser, Livingston County, Kentucky, 69 p

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301683

Source: CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp.