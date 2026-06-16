Calgary, Alberta, and Binghamton, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2026) - Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VCT) (OTCQB: TORVF) (BE: WNF) ("VCT", "Volt" or "Volt Carbon") and Charge CCCV LLC ("C4V") are pleased to provide an update on their strategic relationship, originally announced on November 17, 2023 and subsequently expanded through collaborative development activities and the Memorandum of Understanding announced on March 24, 2025.

Building upon the successful battery and graphite validation results announced on February 4, 2025, a second round of lithium metal coin cell testing utilizing Volt Carbon's proprietary electrolyte and C4V's proprietary Bio-Mineralized Lithium Mixed Metals Phosphate ("BMLMP") cathode technology has surpassed 850 charge-discharge cycles, representing an approximately 30% improvement in demonstrated cycle life over the previously announced results exceeding 650 cycles.

Dr. Shailesh Upreti, Founder and CEO of Charge CCCV LLC, stated: "Our relationship with Volt Carbon has continued to advance since the initial strategic agreement announced in 2023. The latest lithium metal battery results demonstrate continued progress with Volt Carbon's electrolyte technology and our proprietary BMLMP cathode platform. At the same time, ongoing graphite qualification activities and the upcoming evaluation of Volt Carbon's low-temperature electrolyte represent important next steps in our shared objective of advancing innovative battery technologies and strengthening North American battery supply chains."





Fig. 1. BMLMP lithium metal coin cell utilizing Solid UltraBattery electrolyte; C/4 charge rate and C/2 discharge rate, demonstrating stable cycling performance beyond 850 cycles. Note: Test results have not been independently verified.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9904/301670_1a4f099664e10a9e_001full.jpg

In parallel with the battery program, Volt Carbon is preparing additional shipments of its high-crystallinity graphite material for continued qualification under C4V's Green Anode initiative. The program is intended to evaluate Volt Carbon's dry-separated graphite as part of a secure and sustainable North American battery materials supply chain. In addition, Volt Carbon will participate in C4V's Digital DNA (DDNA) program, leveraging C4V's rapid data access and performance benchmarking platform to generate comprehensive electrochemical performance data, accelerate material validation, and provide pathway for commercialization.

Volt Carbon is also preparing a batch of its proprietary low-temperature electrolyte for shipment to C4V for the next phase of lithium metal battery testing utilizing C4V's proprietary BMLMP cathode to take place in Binghamton.

The next phase of development is expected to include low-temperature battery testing and progression toward pouch cell validation, consistent with the objectives outlined in the companies' March 2025 Memorandum of Understanding. The collaborative development program is focused on advancing next-generation lithium metal batteries through continued cycle-life validation, low-temperature performance testing, and larger-format cell development.

The collaboration between Volt Carbon and C4V now encompasses two strategic development pathways:

Advancement of a North American battery materials supply chain through qualification of Volt Carbon's graphite within C4V's Green Anode platform, coupled with accelerated material evaluation and performance benchmarking through C4V's Digital DNA (DDNA) program.

Development of next-generation low-temperature lithium metal batteries utilizing Volt Carbon electrolyte technologies and C4V's proprietary BMLMP cathode chemistry, consistent with the development objectives previously established under the companies' March 2025 MOU, including battery systems approaching 300 Wh/kg.

V-Bond Lee, President and CEO stated: "Exceeding 850 cycles marks another important milestone in our collaboration with C4V. We are now advancing toward pouch cell testing using C4V's proprietary BMLMP cathode technology. Moving from coin cells to larger-format cells brings us closer to evaluating the technology under practical operating conditions where cycle life, energy density, safety, and low-temperature performance are critical."

About Volt Carbon Technologies

Volt Carbon is a publicly traded carbon science company focused on advanced carbon materials, energy storage, and green energy technologies. The Company is developing a vertically integrated platform designed to transform natural graphite resources into high value carbon products, including graphite concentrates, graphene, battery materials, and lithium batteries. Volt Carbon holds mineral interests in Quebec and British Columbia, Canada, and operates facilities supporting both carbon material processing and battery technology development. For the latest information on the Company, its projects, and corporate developments, please visit www.voltcarbontech.com.

About Charge CCCV LLC

C4V is a lithium-ion battery technology company possessing critical insight related to the optimum performance of lithium-ion batteries and Gigafactory designs. C4V's discoveries have been fruitful in vastly extending battery life, safety and charge performance. However, more importantly, the C4V Gigafactory offering allows emerging countries to establish their own robust manufacturing ecosystem. C4V works with industry-leading raw material suppliers and the equipment supply chain to bring to market fully optimized batteries possessing key economic advantages providing the ultimate "best in class" performance for various applications and end-to-end solutions at a Gigawatt hour scale. Among four different Gigafactory projects across the globe currently under development, with its incredibly scalable business model C4V aims to achieve 100GWh of cell production capacity globally by 2030.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, concerning Volt's business and affairs. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as 'plans', 'expects' or 'does not expect', "intends", 'budget', 'scheduled', 'estimates', "forecasts', "goals", "aims", 'anticipates' or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results 'may', 'could', 'would', 'might', "will" or 'will be taken', 'occur' or 'be achieved'.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are naturally subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Such statements include those with respect to: (i) the continued development and optimization of Volt's proprietary electrolyte technology; (ii) the potential for achieving improved cycle life, energy density, safety, manufacturability, and scalability; (iii) the advancement of lithium metal battery technology toward larger-format pouch cell development; (iv) the potential commercialization of Volt's battery technologies; (v) the anticipated benefits of Volt's collaboration with Charge CCCV LLC ("C4V"); (vi) future battery performance objectives and development milestones; and (vii) the potential application of the technologies in electric vehicles, aerospace, defense, stationary energy storage, and other markets.

All the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this press release, and Volt assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required under applicable securities legislation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301670

Source: Volt Carbon Technologies