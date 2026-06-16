Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2026) - Tiger Gold Corp. (TSXV: TIGR) (FSE: D150) (OTCQB: TGRGF) ("Tiger" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from its ongoing diamond drilling campaign at its Quinchía Gold Project in Colombia's prolific Mid-Cauca gold belt. The results include two of the strongest gold intersections drilled to date by Tiger at the Tesorito deposit. Drilling is ongoing with two diamond drill rigs at Ceibal and one at Tesorito.

Highlights:

TSDH-88 intersected 234.54 m @ 1.2 g/t Au from 2 m downhole including 27.6 m @ 1.8 g/t Au including 26.57 m @ 2.3 g/t Au including 22 m @ 1.5 g/t Au

from 2 m downhole TSDH-87 intersected 180.3 m @ 1.0 g/t Au from surface including 66.5 m @ 1.3 g/t Au

from surface Additional assays are pending from Tesorito and Ceibal

Robert Vallis, President & CEO, commented, "TSDH-87 and TSDH-88 are among the best holes we have drilled at Tesorito, each returning long composite intervals at grades more than double the 0.47 g/t Au average grade of the deposit's Inferred Mineral Resource. Together with TSDH-86, they define a coherent, higher-grade corridor of intrusive-hosted gold mineralization. These infill results will feed directly into our year-end Mineral Resource update for Tesorito, which is aimed at converting a significant portion of the resource to Indicated, and will inform 2027 engineering studies."

The results reported in this news release are summarized in Tables 1 and 2. Figure 1 shows the drillhole collar and section locations and Figure 2 presents a cross section through the reported holes. Figure 3 is a regional map of the Quinchía Gold Project.

TSDH-87 and TSDH-88 are infill holes drilled on the same section line as TSDH-86, which was reported on June 4, 2026 and lies at the southeastern end of the line (Figure 2). TSDH-86 returned 98 metres grading 0.9 g/t Au from 2 metres downhole, including 26.7 metres grading 1.6 g/t Au, and ended in mineralization.

TSDH-88 Returns 234.54 m @ 1.2 g/t Au from Near Surface

TSDH-88 intersected 234.54 metres grading 1.2 g/t Au from 2 metres downhole, as detailed in Table 1. The interval includes 27.6 metres grading 1.8 g/t Au, 26.57 metres grading 2.3 g/t Au, and 22 metres grading 1.5 g/t Au.

Mineralization is hosted within a broad early diorite body and an underlying porphyritic andesite extending from approximately 44 metres downhole to the base of the hole. Logging identified weak to moderate potassic alteration overprinted by strong chlorite-sericite. A well-developed B-type quartz-sulphide stockwork is present, together with M-type magnetite veins locally reaching densities of up to 8 veinlets per metre. Within potassic-altered intervals, disseminated sulphides are visually estimated at up to approximately 1% pyrite, 0.3% chalcopyrite, and 0.2% molybdenite by volume. The strongest mineralization is hosted in strongly altered intrusive rock below the near-surface saprolite. Vein density and sulphide content increase through the central part of the hole. The Company interprets this as reflecting increasing proximity to a more intensely mineralized part of the porphyry system. Near its base, the hole passed into a sedimentary sequence at the Marmato Fault contact and ended at 256.6 metres.

TSDH-87 Intersects 180.3 m @ 1.0 g/t Au and a Mineralized Intrusive Breccia

TSDH-87, drilled between TSDH-86 and TSDH-88 on the same section line (Figure 2), intersected 180.3 metres grading 1.0 g/t Au from surface, including 66.5 metres grading 1.3 g/t Au, as detailed in Table 1.

The hole intersected a multiphase early diorite complex and a mineralized early-diorite intrusive breccia between approximately 47.5 metres and 83.1 metres. Within and adjacent to the breccia, logging identified moderate to strong chlorite-sericite overprinting the potassic alteration with secondary biotite and potassium feldspar. Chalcopyrite is visually estimated at approximately 0.1-0.2% and pyrite at 0.4-0.8%. The same interval carries a high-temperature vein assemblage, including A-type, B-type, M-type and unidirectional solidification texture veins up to 8 veinlets per metre. Potassic alteration is developed near-continuously over more than 115 metres, from approximately 48 metres to 166 metres. Within it, B-type quartz-sulphide veinlets locally reach up to six veinlets per metre and carry chalcopyrite, pyrite, magnetite and local molybdenum.

The Company interprets the intrusive breccia and high-temperature vein assemblage as evidence of proximity to a potential fertile intrusive centre. Below approximately 166 metres downhole, the hole passed into a sedimentary sequence at the Marmato Fault contact and ended at 180.3 metres.

In both holes, the near-surface portion of the mineralization is developed within supergene-altered saprolite and may in part reflect supergene enrichment. Such near-surface grades are not necessarily representative of primary mineralization at depth.

TSDH-86, TSDH-87 and TSDH-88 Define a Coherent Higher-Grade Corridor

TSDH-86, TSDH-87, and TSDH-88 together define a coherent, broadly mineralized interval through this part of the Tesorito deposit. They include among the highest-grade intervals drilled to date by Tiger at Tesorito.

The Company interprets the mineralization along this section as broadly developed across multiple intrusive phases and breccias, rather than confined to a single structure. Drilling indicates the mineralized corridor remains open to the northwest and at depth. TSDH-89, drilled further along the section to the northwest, has been completed and assays are pending.

The early diorite intersected in TSDH-87 and TSDH-88, finer-grained and characterized by chlorite-sericite alteration overprinting a potassic core, with B-type quartz-sulphide and M-type magnetite veinlets, is texturally and mineralogically distinct from the equigranular early diorite intersected in TSDH-71, interpreted as a potential feeder, which preserves strong, overprinted potassic alteration and A-type veins with chalcopyrite. This contrast is interpreted as evidence that the early diorite intrusive event at Tesorito was polyphase and temporally protracted, with an earlier, higher-temperature pulse represented by the interpreted feeder in TSDH-71 and successive, slightly cooler pulses recorded in TSDH-87 and TSDH-88.

Mineral Resources and Technical Report

A report titled Quinchía Gold Project NI 43-101 Technical Report & Preliminary Economic Assessment, Department of Risaralda, Colombia (effective September 18, 2025) (the "Technical Report") was filed on SEDAR+ on December 10, 2025. The Technical Report also supports the disclosure of Mineral Resource estimates for the Miraflores and Tesorito deposits with an effective date of July 31, 2025. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Sampling, Quality Assurance and Quality Control

All drilling was completed using HQ- and NQ-diameter diamond core. Drill core is logged by a Company geologist, photographed, cut in half, and sampled at the Company's core facility in Quinchía, Colombia under the supervision of a geologist. One half of the core is bagged and sent to ALS' laboratory in Medellín for sample preparation and with sub-samples sent to ALS' laboratories in Lima, Perú or North Vancouver, British Columbia for analysis. The remaining half-core (or quarter-core if a core duplicate sample was taken) is retained onsite as a witness sample. ALS' Medellín, Lima, and North Vancouver laboratories are ISO/IEC 17025 accredited and are independent of the Company. All samples are analyzed for gold using 50 g fire assay with AAS finish (Au-AA26). Samples are also analyzed for a 48-element suite by ICP-AES and ICP-MS following a four-acid digestion (ME-MS61L). Where applicable, high-grade and overlimit assays are re-analyzed using an appropriate technique. In addition to the laboratory's QA/QC practices, certified reference materials, coarse blanks, and quarter-core duplicates are inserted into the sample stream to monitor analytical performance. A qualified person has verified the data underlying the disclosure in this news release, including the sampling, analytical, and test data, by reviewing the original ALS assay certificates against the Company's drillhole database and reviewing the associated quality assurance and quality control results. No limitations on, or failures of, the verification process were identified, and the qualified persons are not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data, other than as disclosed in this news release. Collar coordinates are preliminary and were recorded in the field using handheld GPS with elevation derived from a 2025 airborne LiDAR survey. Drill core was orientated, and downhole orientation surveys were collected at regular intervals. Only results that meet Tiger's QA/QC protocols are reported.

Qualified Person

The pertinent scientific and technical information contained in this release has been reviewed and approved by Jeremy Link, M.Eng., P.Eng., Tiger's Vice-President, Corporate Development, and César García, M.Sc., FAusIMM, the Company's Exploration Manager in Colombia, each of whom is a "qualified person" as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Neither Mr. Link nor Mr. García is independent of the Company. Drill programs at Tesorito are designed by Mr. Link, Mr. García, and Ivor W. O. Jones, M.Sc., FAusIMM, P.Geo., of Aurum Consulting, who is a "qualified person" and independent of the Company. Exploration programs at the Quinchía Gold Project are directed and supervised by Mr. García.

About Tiger Gold Corp.

Tiger is a growth-oriented gold exploration and mine development company focused on advancing its flagship asset, the Quinchía Gold Project, a multi-million-ounce gold project in the prolific Mid-Cauca belt of Colombia, over which Tiger has exercised its option to acquire a 100% interest. Tiger is led by a multidisciplinary team of exploration geologists, mine builders, engineers, metallurgists, ESG specialists, and corporate finance professionals with a track record of exploration success, project advancement, and bringing mines into production at globally recognized mining companies including AngloGold Ashanti, Barrick Mining, Yamana Gold, Detour Gold, NewGold, Pretium Resources, and others.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as such terms are defined under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "suggests", "preliminary", "confident", "interpreted", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "can", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions (which may prove incorrect) and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Tiger to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding Tiger's objectives, goals or future plans; exploration results, geologic interpretations, potential mineralization, potential porphyry plugs, potential feeder zones and potential porphyry centres, potential pathfinders, vectors, or proximity to a causative porphyry, lateral extensions, mineralized offsets, the potential effect of supergene enrichment on near-surface grades, and the potential to expand mineralization or improve grade or increase Mineral Resource category confidence, including through infill, extension, gap, definition, and step-out drilling; Tiger's plans to execute and complete its Phase 1 and Phase 2 exploration programs detailed in the 2025 Technical Report, including the anticipated timing, commencement, completion, and results of drill programs (including drilling and assays pending or in progress), planned field programs, future technical studies (including preliminary economic assessment, preliminary feasibility, or feasibility-level studies), and updated Mineral Resource estimates, including the reclassification of any portion of Inferred Mineral Resources to the Indicated category or higher; exploration and project development plans at the Quinchía Gold Project and regionally, including the ability to develop exploration targets, drill targets, and define Mineral Resources or Mineral Reserves; the establishment of mutually beneficial partnerships with local and Indigenous communities; the timing of the commencement of operations; and estimates of market conditions. Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions including, without limitation, the availability of drilling rigs and other equipment, contractors and supplies, continued site access, receipt of required permits and approvals, the Company's ability to maintain community and stakeholder support; that drilling, sampling, assaying, data compilation, geological modelling and Mineral Resource estimation, and technical studies (including preliminary economic assessment, preliminary feasibility or feasibility-level studies) will commence and be completed on the timelines currently anticipated; that the Company will have access to the financing required to advance technical studies and the project; and that exploration and drilling results will be consistent with management's expectations. Such forward-looking information also includes statements regarding the Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Quinchía Gold Project, which by definition is preliminary in nature, includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves, and for which there is no certainty that the economics or results described will be realized. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Any references to nearby projects, properties, deposits, or mines are provided for regional context only, and mineralization on adjacent or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Quinchía Gold Project.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, failure to intersect potentially economic intervals of mineralization or to identify Mineral Resources or Mineral Reserves; uncertainties related to geological continuity and the extent of mineralization, including due to geological complexity, insufficient drilling data, or incomplete, inaccurate, or insufficient historical drilling data, any of which may not yield economically viable results; delays in, or reductions to, or the inability to complete or advance drill or field programs, sampling, assaying, data validation, data verification, geological modelling, technical studies, or Mineral Resource or Mineral Reserve estimates, including within anticipated timeframes; risks that the Company may not satisfy minimum expenditure requirements or other work commitments under its property agreements (including option or earn-in agreements), which could adversely affect the Company's ability to maintain or earn its interest in the project; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental, or other project approvals; and changes in governmental regulation of exploration and mining operations; political risks and social unrest; inability to fulfil consultation or accommodation obligations in respect of Indigenous peoples or to maintain constructive relationships with local communities; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, and fluctuations in commodity prices, including gold and diesel fuel; and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry.

While Tiger anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change, Tiger specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Tiger's views as of any date after the date of this news release. Although Tiger has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The factors identified above are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Tiger. Additional factors are noted under "Risk Factors" in Tiger's public disclosure record, including in the Filing Statement and other documents available under Tiger's profile on SEDAR+. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Tiger undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

Table 1: Assay Results

Drillhole From To Interval True Width Au Ag Cu Mo ID (m) (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (ppm) TSDH-87 0 180.3 180.3 154 1.0 1.0 0.07 44 incl. 21.5 88 66.5 57 1.3 1.5 0.08 43 incl. 112 119.35 7.35 6 1.1 0.8 0.07 63 incl. 126 132 6 5 1.3 0.8 0.08 60 incl. 138 152 14 12 1.4 1.5 0.11 54 TSDH-88 2 236.54 234.54 204 1.2 1.2 0.08 42 incl. 14 21.85 7.85 7 1.2 1.1 0.08 10 incl. 49 62.6 13.6 12 1.5 1.4 0.18 55 incl. 68.4 96 27.6 24 1.8 1.8 0.12 65 incl. 103.43 130 26.57 23 2.3 1.5 0.08 24 incl. 172 178 6 5 2.8 1.3 0.13 35 incl. 192 214 22 19 1.5 1.7 0.12 114

All composite intervals are reported over a minimum downhole length of 10 m at a minimum length-weighted grade of 0.2 g/t Au, allowing for up to 10 m of consecutive internal dilution below cut-off. No assays were capped. All reported intervals refer to downhole core lengths. True width estimates for Tesorito are based upon the Company's current interpretation. Higher-grade intervals reported as any interval over a minimum length of 5 m at a minimum length-weighted grade of 1 g/t Au, allowing for up to 5 m of consecutive internal dilution below cut-off. No assays were capped.

Table 2: Drillhole Collar Information (EPSG:32618)

Drillhole Easting Northing Elevation Length Azimuth Dip ID (m) (m) (m asl) (m) (°) (°) TSDH-87 423,825 584,545 1,271 180.3 N130° -60 TSDH-88 423,755 584,575 1,281 256.6 N119° -60

Figure 1: Tesorito Drillhole Collar and Section Locations Plan Map

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Figure 2: Tesorito Section A-A' (looking N040°)

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Figure 3: Quinchía Gold Project Deposits and Prospects

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301647

Source: Tiger Gold Corp.