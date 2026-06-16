Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2026) - Emperor Metals Inc. (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FSE: 9NH) ("Emperor") is pleased to report on the recent assay release of high-grade gold in DQ26-20 as well as progress of its 2026 exploration campaign at its Duquesne West Project, integrating +15,000 meters of new drilling with 8,000 meters of targeted resampling of historical core; together contributing an additional 23,000 meters of data to refine and expand the current geological model.





Image 1: Representative image of the mineralized zone showing visible gold (VG) intersected in DQ26-20 at a down-hole depth of 405.7 meters (Approximately 380 m vertical depth), which returned 15.0 meters grading 61.5 g/t Au (402.7 to 417.7 m). In Conceptual Open Pit Environment.

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Highlights and Overview:

High-grade gold intercepts continue to demonstrate the project's strong potential for rapid resource growth, supporting Emperor's vision of advancing the conceptual Main Pit toward a multi-million-ounce gold deposit. Recent drilling has returned assay results, including 15.0 meters (m) grading 61.5 g/t Au ( see Table 1 and 2) , while Emperor continues to intersect visible gold in multiple drill holes, consistent with observations reported in previous news releases and reinforcing confidence in the continuity and strength of the mineralizing system.

Ongoing drilling continues to expand the deposit footprint eastward within the conceptual Phase 1 open pit area, located east of the conceptual Main Pit. Drill hole DQ26-36 intersected 1.5 m grading 7.9 g/t Au and 28.0 m grading 0.5 g/t Au (see Table 2), highlighting the potential for both higher-grade mineralization and broader low-grade bulk-tonnage material. These results have the potential to improve the overall stripping ratio and enhance project economics under a future open-pit mining scenario.

CEO John Florek commented: "The occurrence of visible gold, an aspect we believe remains among the least understood yet potentially most significant component of the evolving Duquesne West story, is underscored by the intercept of 15.0 meters grading 61.5 g/t Au. As we continue to define and expand the deposit, the importance of these visible gold occurrences may become increasingly apparent, with the potential to deliver substantial upside to project economics in both open-pit and underground mining scenarios.

"Previously reported intercepts this year of 35.0 meters grading 3.1 g/t Au and 107.7 meters grading 0.5 g/t Au further demonstrate the potential for significant bulk-tonnage mineralization. Such mineralization could contribute to lower stripping ratios, improved mining flexibility, and enhanced overall project economics.

"Collectively, these results not only reinforce the potential for robust grades within a growing mineralized system (as also witnessed in our last phase of drilling DQ24-12 of 21.7 m of 35.2 g/t Au) but also highlights the scale and continuity of mineralization emerging at Duquesne West.

"Importantly, these results represent only the beginning of our current exploration campaign, with considerable opportunity remaining to further expand and strengthen the deposit."





Figure 1: Long-section of mineralized domain with pierce point of drill hole DQ26-20 (Star) and others key intercepts. Star highlights an intercept grading 15.0 meters grading 61.5 g/t Au within a broader halo of lower grade mineralization giving a zone thickness of 35.8 m grading 26.0 g/t Au. The image also outlines the key structural plunge trends that continue to guide exploration targeting and drilling success across the deposit.

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Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t Au) DQ26-20 402.7 404.2 1.5 3.7 Main Pit 404.2 405.7 1.4 557.5

405.7 406.7 1.0 100.9

406.7 407.7 1.0 3.6

407.7 408.7 1.0 2.7

408.7 409.7 1.0 4.1

409.7 410.7 1.1 5.4

410.7 411.7 1.0 0.3

411.7 412.7 1.0 0.4

412.7 413.7 1.0 1.3

413.7 414.7 1.0 0.0

414.7 415.7 1.0 0.5

415.7 416.7 1.0 0.3

416.7 417.7 1.0 0.4

Table 1: Displaying full intercept of DQ26-20; Notice how intercept is surrounded by lower-grade material. The sub-gram material extends for a total thickness of 35.8 m grading 26.0 g/t Au (not shown in table).

Discussion

Assay results received to date represent 18 of the 49 holes drilled so far, accounting for roughly 50% of the current drilling program and only about 33% of the total assays expected from the broader 2025-2026 exploration season, including ongoing drilling and historical core resampling. Results have been reported for approximately 7,829 meters to date, while Emperor has successfully completed around 15,700 meters of drilling and remains well below budget for the work completed.

As we continue to expand the deposit footprint along strike and at depth, we are also enhancing the opportunity within the existing mineralized envelope by demonstrating increased thickness and grade. By systematically targeting the key poorly drilled structural controls of the deposit, we continue to build ounces and unlock additional growth potential across the project (see Figure 1,2).

The spatial relationship between these high-grade zones and the surrounding bulk-tonnage domains highlights the potential for a robust and scalable mining operation, where near-surface mineralization may support a conceptual open-pit development, while deeper high-grade shoots present compelling opportunities for future underground extraction. These relationships are seen in other active mining operations of similar deposits with both open-pit and underground potential (i.e. Detour Lake Gold, Hemlo Mines, and Canadian Malartic).

DQ26-20 continues to demonstrate that we intersect multiple high-grade gold lenses in this deposit. This is occurring in a broader lower-grade deposit. The hole is located approximately 35 meters down plunge of Santa-Fe Canadian Mining Inc 1995 drill hole DQ95-21, which intersected 16.0 meters grading 20.9 g/t Au, returned a threefold increase in grade with similar thickness, highlighted by 15.0 meters grading 61.5 g/t Au.

These results support the continuity and expansion potential of the high-grade system within the open pit environment and at depth while reinforcing the broader bulk-tonnage opportunity. Importantly, the identification of free gold within the system further enhances the project's upside potential, representing a characteristic that had not previously been recognized or systematically targeted.





Figure 2: Location of Drillholes Released in this Press Release.

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Table 2 below highlights the key intercepts from each drill hole reported in this press release. The areas surrounding these intercepts remain largely underexplored and warrant substantial follow-up drilling to further evaluate their expansion potential.

Table 2: Table of Key Intercepts.

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t Au) DQ26-201 158.4 159.6 1.2 0.6 Main Pit









183.4 187.4 4.0 0.5











290.5 291.5 1.0 2.2











310.7 314.7 4.0 1.2











341.6 343.6 2.0 0.8











365.5 369.5 4.0 0.6











372.5 374.5 2.0 0.5











390.0 425.7 35.8 25.9 including 402.7 417.7 15.0 61.5











450.9 456.0 5.1 2.1









Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t Au) DQ26-361 121.0 122.5 1.5 7.9 PH1. E Main Pit









152.7 180.7 28.0 0.5 including 157.7 162.7 5.0 1.0 1Estimated 70% to 90% True Thickness





Key Intercepts for Follow-Up







Table 3: Table of Assays Reported for Drill Holes Included in This Release.

Hole No. % Reported Total Depth DQ26-20 100% 531 DQ26-36 100% 183

Quality Assurance and Control

The Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QAQC) was conducted by Technominex, a geological contractor hired by Emperor, which adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines for exploration related activities conducted at its facility in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec. The QA/QC procedures are overseen by a Qualified Person on site.

Emperor QA/QC protocols are maintained through the insertion of certified reference material (standards), blanks and lab duplicates within the sample stream totaling approximately one QA/QC sample per 7 samples. Drill core is cut in-half with a diamond saw, with one-half placed in sealed bags with appropriate tags and shipped to either the SGS Val D'Or, Quebec or MSALabs in Val D'Or, Quebec and the other half retained on site in the original core box. For SGS labs, a dispatch list consists of 88 or 176 samples along with their corresponding QA/QC samples for a single batch. This allows complete batches (88 samples) for fire assay. A file for sample tracking records tags used and weights of sample bags shipped to the SGS Val D'Or. Shipment is done by Manitoulin Transport and coordination by Technominex staff in Rouyn-Noranda

The third-party laboratory, SGS prep laboratory in Val D'Or Quebec, processes the shipment of samples using standard sample preparation (code PRP92) and produces pulps from the specified samples. The pulps are then sent off to SGS Burnaby for analysis. Chain of custody is maintained from the drill to the submittal into the laboratory preparation facility all the way to analysis at the SGS Burnaby B.C. laboratory.

Analytical testing is performed by SGS laboratories in Burnaby, British Columbia. The entire sample is crushed to 90% passing 2mm, with a split of 500g pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns. Samples are then analyzed using Au - ore grade 50g Fire Assay, ICP-AES with reporting limits of 0.01 -100 part per million (ppm). High grade gold analysis based on the presence of visible gold or a fire assay result exceeding 100 ppm, are analyzed by Au - metallic screening, 1kg screened to 106µm, 50g fire assay, gravimetric, AAS or ICP-AES of entire plus fraction and duplicate analysis of minus fraction. Reporting limit 0.01ppm.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) for MSALabs

Samples are submitted to MSALABS' analytical facility in Val-d'Or, Quebec, for preparation and gold analysis. Samples are dried and crushed to 70% passing 2 mm, and an approximately 500 g aliquot is analyzed using Chrysos PhotonAssay technology. This method uses high-energy X-ray excitation with gamma detection to provide a rapid, non-destructive measurement of gold content on a larger, more representative sample mass.

Emperor QA/QC protocols are maintained through the insertion of certified reference material (standards), blanks and lab duplicates within the sample stream totaling approximately one QA/QC sample per 7 samples. Drill core is cut in-half with a diamond saw, with one-half placed in sealed bags with appropriate tags and shipped to MSALabs in Val D'Or and the other half retained on site in the original core box. A file for sample tracking records tags used and weights of sample bags shipped to MSALabs in Val D'Or Quebec.

MSALABS is an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory and implements rigorous internal quality control procedures. These include the systematic insertion of certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks, and duplicates at defined intervals throughout the analytical process to monitor accuracy, precision, and potential contamination.

About the Duquesne West Gold Project

The Duquesne West Gold Property is located 32 km northwest of the city of Rouyn-Noranda and 10 km east of the town of Duparquet. The property lies within the historic Duparquet gold mining camp in the southern portion of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in the Superior Province.

Emperor is targeting a multi-million-ounce gold resource at Duquesne West through a combination of conceptual open-pit and underground mining scenarios. The Property currently hosts an updated inferred mineral resource estimate (MRE) of 26.9 million tonnes (Mt) containing 1.46 million ounces (Moz) of gold at an average grade of 1.69 g/t Au (See Press Release dated July 09, 2025, available on SEDAR+). The sensitivity table in the MRE shows various grade scenarios for a higher-grade open pit for an underground mining scenario.

Under an Option Agreement, Emperor agreed to acquire a one hundred percent (100%) interest in a mineral claim package comprising 38 claims covering approximately 1,389 ha, located in the Duparquet Township of Quebec (the "Duquesne West Property") from Duparquet Assets Ltd., a 50% owned subsidiary of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (GMX-TSX). For further information on the Duquesne West Property and Option Agreement, see Emperor's press release dated October 12, 2022, available on SEDAR+.

A reinterpretation of the existing geological model was created using AI and Machine Learning. This model shows the opportunity for additional discovery of ounces by revealing gold trends unknown to previous workers and the potential to expand the resource along significant gold-endowed structural zones.

QP Disclosure

The technical content pertaining to the Duquesne West Project in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Labrecque, Vice President of Emperor (B.Sc., P.Geol., OQLF), who is recognized as a Qualified Person under CIM guidelines and serves as a consultant to Emperor.

About Emperor Metals Inc.

Emperor Metals Inc. is a high-grade gold exploration and development junior mining company focused on Quebec's Southern Abitibi Greenstone Belt, leveraging AI-driven exploration techniques. Emperor is dedicated to unlocking the substantial resource potential of the Duquesne West Gold Project and the Lac Pelletier Project (currently under purchase agreement) both situated in this Tier 1 mining district.

Emperor is led by a dynamic group of resource sector professionals who have a strong record of success in evaluating and advancing mining projects from exploration through to production, attracting capital and overcoming adversity to deliver shareholder value. For more information, please refer to SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under Emperor's profile.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

s/ "John Florek"

John Florek, M.Sc., P.Geol

President, CEO and Director

Emperor Metals Inc.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved the content of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to Emperor and there is no assurance that the actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates," "believes," "targets," "estimates," "plans," "expects," "may," "will," "could" or "would."

Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While Emperor considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. Emperor does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

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Source: Emperor Metals Inc.