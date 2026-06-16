Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2026) - RZOLV Technologies Inc. (TSXV: RZL) (OTCQB: RZOLF) (FSE: S711) ("RZOLV" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a preliminary technical research program and internal scientific review to evaluate the potential application of its proprietary RZOLV hydrometallurgical platform to selected rare earth element ("REE") and critical-mineral feedstocks.

The research program outlines a potential stand-alone, RZOLV-led process architecture in which RZOLV serves as the front-end controlled aqueous dissolution platform for generating REE-bearing pregnant leach solutions. The program then contemplates the evaluation of downstream recovery and upgrading pathways, including molecular adsorption, chelating resin capture, ion-exchange chromatography, stripping, precipitation, refining, and optional calcination, with the objective of producing mixed REE concentrates, separated REE products, or refinery-ready intermediates.

The Company believes this work represents an important strategic expansion of the RZOLV platform beyond non-cyanide gold recovery and into selected rare earth and critical-mineral applications. Potential feedstocks identified for further evaluation include mine samples, tailings, residues, ion-adsorption clays, carbonate-rich materials, phosphogypsum, industrial wastes, and secondary materials such as end-of-life magnets.

Preliminary REE Recovery Results

As part of the Company's preliminary evaluation, RZOLV completed testing on a mine sample using its standard, unoptimized formulation. Apparent response indicators were evaluated from 61-element ICP analysis comparing untreated head ore with post-treated tailings residue.

The preliminary results showed promising apparent response across a broad suite of REEs, including:

ELEMENT SYMBOL CLASSIFICATION RESPONSE CERIUM Ce Light REE Strong Response LANTHANUM La Light REE Positive Response YTTRIUM Y REE-associated Positive Response DYSPROSIUM Dy Heavy / Magnet REE Positive Response ERBIUM Er Heavy REE Moderate Response EUROPIUM Eu Mid-series lanthanide Positive Response GADOLINIUM Gd Mid / Heavy REE Positive Response HOLMIUM Ho Heavy REE Positive Response LUTETIUM Lu Heavy REE Moderate Response NEODYMIUM Nd Light / Magnet REE Positive Response PRASEODYMIUM Pr Light / Magnet REE Positive Response SAMARIUM Sm Light-to-mid REE Positive Response TERBIUM Tb Heavy / Magnet REE Positive Response

"This is an encouraging early indication for the RZOLV platform," said Duane Nelson, President and CEO of RZOLV Technologies. "Rare earth supply chains are not constrained only by geology - they are constrained by processing, separation, environmental control and the ability to convert complex materials into recoverable products. Our early work suggests that RZOLV may provide a modular front-end treatment pathway for selected REE-bearing materials, subject to further solution assay, recovery and validation work."

The Company notes that these preliminary results were generated using the standard, unoptimized RZOLV formulation and were not part of a feed-specific REE optimization campaign. The Company considers the results to be a promising preliminary indication of RZOLV's potential ability to mobilize REEs from the tested material and a basis for further optimization, direct solution analysis, mass-balance reconciliation and downstream recovery testing.

The results are particularly relevant because the responding suite includes neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium, which are important magnet rare earths used in permanent magnets, electric vehicles, wind turbines, robotics, electronics, defense systems and advanced technologies.

RZOLV-Led REE Process Architecture

The Company's proposed REE recovery architecture includes:

Feed characterization and conditioning; Controlled RZOLV leaching; Pregnant leach solution clarification and conditioning; Molecular adsorption or chelating resin capture; Chromatographic refining or selective elution; Strip, precipitation and concentrate production; Optional calcination to produce rare earth oxide products; and Closed-loop recycle, residue validation and process-stream environmental testing.

The process is designed around a modular development philosophy: RZOLV may be evaluated to mobilize REEs into solution, while engineered downstream molecular recovery media may be tested to selectively capture, separate and upgrade any dissolved REE suite confirmed through direct solution assays.

Multiple Potential Feedstock Windows

The Company's internal review identified several potential feedstock windows where RZOLV may be evaluated, including:

Ion-adsorption clays;

Bastnäsite and carbonate-rich materials;

Monazite, xenotime and phosphate ores;

Tailings and metallurgical residues;

Phosphogypsum and industrial wastes; and

Magnets and secondary materials.

The Company believes the strongest near-term opportunity may be in feedstocks where conventional processing is constrained by low grade, impurity burden, high capital intensity, environmental sensitivity or lack of domestic refining infrastructure.

Stage-Gated Validation Program

RZOLV has developed a proposed stage-gated validation pathway for further REE evaluation. The program is intended to advance from preliminary screening work toward technical and commercial validation through:

Feed screening;

Comparative leach testing against conventional acid systems;

Pregnant leach solution stability testing;

Adsorption and chelating resin screening;

Column and chromatographic validation;

Product generation;

Locked-cycle recycle testing; and

Environmental and process-stream validation.

The Company cautions that additional testing is required before commercial conclusions can be made. Future work is expected to include direct pregnant leach solution assays, mass balance reconciliation, impurity profiling, adsorption testing, elution, precipitation, product characterization, recycle evaluation and environmental validation on actual process streams.

Strategic Importance

Rare earth elements are essential to permanent magnets, electric vehicles, wind turbines, electronics, defense systems and advanced manufacturing. The Company believes that RZOLV's potential ability to generate REE-bearing process solutions from selected feedstocks could position the platform as a process-enabling technology within the Western critical-minerals supply chain.

"RZOLV is not seeking to become a conventional rare earth mine developer," added Mr. Nelson. "Our opportunity is to provide the process chemistry that helps unlock difficult or underutilized materials, then integrate that chemistry with molecular adsorption and refining systems. This creates a potential platform-style opportunity across multiple feedstock owners, processors and strategic partners."

Technical Disclosure

The preliminary REE response indicators described in this news release are based on internal test work on a specific mine sample and ICP analysis comparing untreated head ore with post-treated tailings residue. The results should be interpreted as preliminary apparent extraction or mobilization indicators based on solid-phase assay comparison under the tested conditions. They do not represent confirmed solution recoveries, final recoveries, commercial recoveries, product recoveries or economic recoveries. Additional testing, including direct pregnant solution assays, full mass balance reconciliation, repeat testing, downstream recovery testing and independent verification, is required.

RZOLV's potential REE application is at an early evaluation stage and has not yet been demonstrated at commercial scale. The Company's proposed REE development pathway remains subject to direct solution analysis, feed-specific validation, product generation, environmental testing, engineering review, partner evaluation and economic assessment.

About RZOLV Technologies Inc.

RZOLV Technologies Inc. is a Canadian clean-technology company advancing a non-cyanide, water-based hydrometallurgical platform for the recovery of gold and potentially other precious, critical and specialty metals. The Company's RZOLV technology is designed to provide controlled aqueous metal dissolution and recovery pathways for selected ores, concentrates, tailings, residues and secondary materials where conventional processing may be constrained by technical, environmental, permitting or economic limitations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential application of RZOLV technology to rare earth element and critical-mineral recovery, the potential evaluation and development of RZOLV technology for selected REE-bearing materials, the Company's proposed stage-gated validation program, potential feedstock opportunities, potential downstream recovery pathways, potential commercial applications and future technical work.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable as of the date of this release, including assumptions regarding the Company's technology, test results, future validation work, market demand for REE processing solutions, availability of feedstocks, partner interest and the Company's ability to advance its research and development programs. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including technical risk, scale-up risk, feedstock variability, reagent performance, future downstream recovery performance, product specification risk, environmental and regulatory risk, financing risk, market risk and the risk that future test results may not confirm preliminary findings.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301651

Source: RZOLV Technologies Inc.