Helport AI Limited: Helport AI Launches HyprX for Hardware

SAN DIEGO and SINGAPORE, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helport AI Limited (NASDAQ: HPAI) ("Helport AI" or the "Company"), a global artificial intelligence ("AI") workforce infrastructure company providing intelligent communication software and services to enterprise clients, today announced the commercial launch of HyprX for Hardware- a QR-code-based AI agent solution that enables shipped devices to serve as a direct-to-consumer (DTC) service and engagement channel.

When an end user scans a QR code affixed to a product, its packaging, or its manual, HyprX launches an AI Q&A agent customized to that specific device. The agent answers feature- and performance-related questions, guides users through setup and operation, and provides step-by-step troubleshooting and repair instructions - with support for photo uploads and AI image recognition for visual diagnosis. For complex cases, the AI can escalate to a human agent with a complete conversation summary.

Addressing the Post-Sale Data Gap

The Company believes that manufacturers have traditionally lost visibility of customers once products are sold through retailers or e-commerce platforms, forfeiting the ability to collect names, contact information, purchase history, or device data. HyprX for Hardware is designed to address this gap-- upon scanning and user consent, the system automatically identifies the device SKU, model, regional version, and language, registering the consumer as a first party contact and populating the brand's database with user, device, and interaction data.

Customer and Brand Benefits

For consumers, HyprX for Hardware provides 24/7 multilingual support across more than 50 languages, reducing reliance on manuals or phone queues, with photo-based troubleshooting and consistent, device-specific answers. For brands, the solution is designed to provide:

Reduced customer service bottlenecks - AI is designed to handle routine inquiries, helping reduce repetitive customer support requests and improve service efficiency. Industry benchmark data indicates that AI ticket deflection rates for highly structured inquiry types-such as product setup, troubleshooting, warranty registration, and accessory reorders-commonly range from 65% to 80%, demonstrating the potential for significant reductions in live-agent workload for these categories of support inquiries. 1

Lower return-related losses - On-the-spot troubleshooting for "how-to-use" and "installation" issues may help reduce false-fault returns

Re-engagement and upsell capability - The AI agent is designed to introduce accessories, extended warranties, and upgrade offers contextually during service interactions

Data asset creation - Brands can capture real-time insights into user pain points, frequently asked questions, and failure patterns to guide product iteration and customer support

"After a device is sold, many hardware brands have no direct way to know who their customers are, let alone serve them or sell to them again," said Guanghai Li, Chief Executive Officer of Helport AI. "HyprX for Hardware is designed to change that. Each product can function as its own DTC service channel -rather than providing a manual or a phone number, HyprX for Hardware provides an AI agent that helps solve problems, captures data, and supports incremental revenue opportunities. We see this as a practical application of AI workforce technology to physical goods."

Immediate Commercial Availability

HyprX for Hardware is commercially available immediately, with deployment lead times-- from knowledge base ingestion to live AI agent operation-- typically within 48 hours. The Company currently offers outcome-based pricing at no upfront cost to select customers, with billing triggered only upon effective service interactions.

About Helport AI



Helport AI (NASDAQ: HPAI) is a global AI workforce infrastructure company providing intelligent communication software and services to enterprise clients. Its core asset is the AI Labor System, an industrial-scale platform designed to manufacture, orchestrate, and deliver AI workforce capacity based on measurable business outcomes. Through its AI workforce, Helport AI helps clients drive sales, improve engagement, and reduce costs. The Company's mission is to transform human expertise into scalable AI labor. Learn more at www.helport.ai.

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1Industry benchmark data from Zendesk CX Trends 2026, as summarized by eesel AI. Actual results may vary based on use case, implementation, and customer adoption.



Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the expected capabilities and performance of HyprX for Hardware; the ability of the solution to address post-sale consumer data gaps; anticipated AI ticket deflection rates and potential reductions in live-agent workload; the potential to reduce false-fault product returns through AI-guided troubleshooting; re-engagement and upsell opportunities enabled by the AI agent; the capture and utility of consumer, device, and interaction data; expected deployment lead times; the availability and terms of outcome-based pricing; and the Company's broader business plans, expansion goals, and partnerships. These statements involve risks and uncertainties based on current expectations and projections. Actual product performance, deflection rates, return reductions, revenue contributions, and deployment timelines may differ materially from those described herein. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "designed to," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may help," "plans," "potential," "projects," "targets," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Helport AI undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although Helport AI believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure investors that such expectations will prove to be correct, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Investors are encouraged to review Helport AI's registration statements and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information regarding factors that may affect future results.



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