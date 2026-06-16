Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2026) - Black Swan Graphene Inc. (TSXV: SWAN) (OTCQX: BSWGF) (FSE: R960) ("Black Swan" or the "Company") reports, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated April 27, 2026 (the "Circular") for the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of the Company. The Company elected seven directors to its board, namely, Harry Swan, Simon Marcotte, Peter Damouni, Michael Edwards, Roy McDowall, Dr. David Deak and Rory Godinho.

At the Meeting, Shareholders also approved the appointment of the Company's auditors and the Company's Omnibus Plan.

The board would like to express its gratitude to its shareholders for their continued support.

About Black Swan Graphene Inc.

Black Swan is focused on the production and commercialization of patented, high-performance, low-cost graphene products with a special focus on high performance polymers. Its proprietary graphene processing technology, developed over more than a decade by Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd, underpins the Company's ability to deliver consistent, scalable, and cost-effective graphene solutions. As an integrated company, Black Swan combines its advanced materials technology and application know-how with downstream manufacturing capabilities in the custom molding of plastic and rubber components. The Company offers a full range of injection molding services, including bi-injection and overmolding, supported by in-house expertise in mold design, tooling, and process optimization. This integrated approach enables Black Swan to accelerate commercialization and deliver higher-performance, value-added products tailored to customer specifications across a diversified industrial customer base. Black Swan has also launched a growing portfolio of commercially available Graphene Enhanced Masterbatch (GEM) polymer products.

More information is available at: www.blackswangraphene.com.

Black Swan Graphene Inc. on behalf of the Board of Directors

Simon Marcotte, CFA, President & Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. The forward-looking statements and information in this press release may include information relating to planned drill programs and the development of other mining projects and prospects thereof. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

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Source: Black Swan Graphene Inc.