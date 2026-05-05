Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2026) - Black Swan Graphene Inc. (TSXV: SWAN) (OTCQX: BSWGF) (FSE: R960) ("Black Swan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Katrina Damouni as Director, Communications & Capital Markets, as well as Ms. Roxanne Gelineau as Manager, Finance & Administration.

Ms. Damouni brings over 15 years of experience in corporate development, communications, and capital markets, primarily within the junior mining sector. She most recently served in a similar capacity at Northern Superior Resources ("Northern Superior"), which was recently acquired by IAMGOLD Corporation. She has significant experience in equity and debt financings, mergers and acquisitions, and the execution of strategic initiatives. Ms. Damouni also brings a well-established network across the United Kingdom, Europe, and North America, enhancing her ability to leverage key industry relationships. Her career spans a range of roles, including asset management, institutional equity sales, and investment banking in both the United Kingdom and Canada. Ms. Damouni holds a Bachelor of Economics (BEcon) from McGill University in Montreal, Quebec.

Ms. Gelineau was also an integral member of the Northern Superior team, providing support to the finance and accounting functions while serving as Office Manager for nearly 15 years. Ms. Gelineau has built a solid reputation for her expertise in supporting business operations and financial management, particularly within publicly traded companies.

Simon Marcotte, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "On behalf of everyone at Black Swan, I am very pleased to welcome Katrina and Roxanne to the team. Their arrival aligns with an exciting phase of growth for the Company, as we look to accelerate our commercial deployment following our recent downstream expansion through the acquisition of Falpaco Rubber & Plastics Inc. I had the privilege of working with both of them at Northern Superior and can attest to their professionalism, work ethic, and effectiveness."

Corporate Matters

The Company has granted a total of 1,825,000 stock options to various directors, officers and consultants pursuant to its Omnibus Incentive Plan. The options may be exercised at a price of $1.36 per option for a period of ten years from the date of grant. The grant of options remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Black Swan Graphene Inc.

Black Swan is focused on the production and commercialization of patented, high-performance, low-cost graphene products with a special focus on high performance polymers. Its proprietary graphene processing technology, developed over more than a decade by Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd, underpins the Company's ability to deliver consistent, scalable, and cost-effective graphene solutions. As an integrated company, Black Swan combines its advanced materials technology and application know-how with downstream manufacturing capabilities in the custom molding of plastic and rubber components. The Company offers a full range of injection molding services, including bi-injection and overmolding, supported by in-house expertise in mold design, tooling, and process optimization. This integrated approach enables Black Swan to accelerate commercialization and deliver higher-performance, value-added products tailored to customer specifications across a diversified industrial customer base. Black Swan has also launched a growing portfolio of commercially available Graphene Enhanced Masterbatch (GEM) polymer products.

More information is available at: www.blackswangraphene.com.

For more information please contact:

Black Swan Graphene Inc. on behalf of the Board of Directors

Simon Marcotte, CFA, President & Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that market fundamentals will support the business of the Company. Other factors may also adversely affect the future results or performance of the Company, including general economic, market or business conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand for graphene, graphene products, injection molding products and services, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the graphene and injection molding industries. The ongoing labour shortages, inflationary pressures, fluctuations in interest rates, the global financial climate and geopolitical conflicts in various regions, including Eastern Europe and the Middle East, are some additional factors that are affecting current economic conditions and increasing economic uncertainty, which may impact the Company's operating performance, financial position, and future prospects. Collectively, the potential impacts of this economic environment pose risks that are currently indescribable and immeasurable. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296091

Source: Black Swan Graphene Inc.