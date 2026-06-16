Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2026) - Critical One Energy Inc. (CSE: CRTL) (OTCQB: MMTLF) (FSE: 4EF) ("Critical One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that new assays have extended the lower zone of antimony mineralization in drill hole HWL-2026-006 ("Hole 6") at its flagship Howells Lake Antimony-Gold Project ("Howells Lake Project"), located approximately 120 kilometers west of the Ring of Fire access corridor in Ontario, Canada.

The newly assayed interval returned 15.3 meters (m) grading 1.76% antimony (Sb) from 114.7 m to 130 m down-hole and extends the lower antimony zone previously reported by the Company on May 15, 2026. The new assays also show associated gold (Au) and zinc (Zn) mineralization in Hole 6, adding further support to the Company's interpretation that the East Zone may represent part of a broader, vertically extensive antimony-gold mineralized system.

Highlights:

Hole 6 high-grade zone: Previously released assays from Hole 6 identified massive stibnite in an interval with a grade of 42.2% Sb over 8m, including 70.2% Sb over 4 m.

Lower antimony zone extended: New assays from Hole 6 identified an interval of 15.3 m at 1.76% Sb from 114.7 m to 130 m, extending the lower interval previously announced on May 15, 2026.

Polymetallic signature emerging: New assays have identified polymetallic zones with intervals up to 1.17 g/t Au, 0.54% Zn, and anomalous Sb over 3 m.

Mineralized envelope expanded: Antimony mineralization in Hole 6 now spans from 79 m to 130 m down-hole, supporting the Company's interpretation that the East Zone remains open at depth.

Drill program advancing: 18 holes have been completed to date for approximately 4,000 m of drilling. Critical One is improving field logistics, core handling, and sample submissions to speed up processing and support timely release of verified results.

Funded drill budget: The Company has finalized its budget to support drilling through December 2026, targeting 20,000 m of drilling.

"Hole 6 continues to deliver proof of high-grade and extensive antimony mineralization at the Howells Lake Project," said Duane Parnham, Founder, Executive Chairman and CEO of Critical One. "With these latest assays, the East Zone is becoming a more complete story. We are seeing the lower antimony zone expand to depth alongside a broader multi-element signature, including gold-zinc mineralization, giving reason for further investigation of polymetallic prospects."

Parnham continued saying, "Hole 6 has now provided confirmation of the historical system, improved grade context, and a clearer path to testing expansion beyond the historical footprint."





Figure 1. Map of drill collar and downhole traces at the Howells Lake Project. Surface trace of the East and West Sb-Au zones and associated alteration halo are based on historic data and shown for reference.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12034/301753_1b2c4c7184cf2b22_001full.jpg

Table 1. Updated Assay Results from HWL-2026-006 Extending the Lower Antimony Zone. Note: Reported intervals represent core lengths; true widths have not been estimated due to insufficient geological information. Assays reported in this release are represented in bold font.

Drill Hole ID From (m) To

(m) Length (m) Sb (%) Zn (%) Au (g/t) HWL-2026-006

(165°/-50°)

High-grade

lower Sb interval 79 80 1 32.3



80 81 1 4.56



81 82 1 53.4



82 83 1 74.3



83 84 1 76.6



84 85 1 76.6



85 85.5 0.5 34.8



85.5 86 0.5 2.16



86 87 1 1.08



Composite 8 42.2



Drill Hole ID From (m) To

(m) Length (m) Sb (%) Zn (%) Au (g/t) HWL-2026-006

(165°/-50°)

Lower Sb interval1 114.7 115.6 0.9 3.01



115.6 116.2 0.6 0.50



116.2 117 0.8 0.95



117 118 1 1.41



118 119 1 2.08



119 120 1 1.82



120 121 1 1.63



121 122 1 1.15



122 123 1 0.22 < 0.1 < 0.1 124 125 1 8.08 < 0.1 0.127 125 126 1 1.33 < 0.1 0.190 126 127 1 1.67 < 0.1 0.208 127 128 1 0.07 < 0.1 0.023 128 129 1 0.108 0.24 0.175 129 130 1 1.07 0.54 0.209 Composite 15.3 1.76 - - Drill Hole ID From (m) To

(m) Length (m) Sb (%) Zn (%) Au (g/t) HWL-2026-006

(165°/-50°)

Gold-Zinc Intervals 153.7 154.7 1 0.04 0.25 2.189 154.7 155.7 1 0.1 0.85 0.699 155.7 156.7 1 0.1 0.18 0.606 Composite 3 0.08 0.43 1.17 160 161 1 0.10 0.51 0.58 161 162 1 0.10 0.50 0.549 162 163 1 0.10 0.46 0.323 163 164 1 0.12 0.60 0.319 164 165 1 0.13 0.49 0.232 165 166 1 0.10 0.50 0.238 Composite 6 0.11 0.51 0.37

¹ Intervals contain no more than 1 continuous metre grading less than 0.1% Sb.

With the balance of Hole 6 assays now received, Critical One has a more complete view of how antimony mineralization is developing below the areas drilled historically. By extending the lower antimony zone, the new assays help refine the Company's interpretation of the East Zone and will be integrated with core observations and the geophysical model announced on December 2, 2025 to prioritize follow-up drilling. The appearance of a polymetallic signature in East Zone assays downhole of massive stibnite will provide additional information to help refine future drill targeting and geological interpretation.

Operationally, the Company is focused on shortening the cycle time from drilling to disclosure. Field logistics, core handling, assay batching, and drill sequencing are being refined so results from the 2026 program can move through the system more efficiently. With the exploration budget finalized to support 20,000 m of drilling through December 2026, Critical One remains focused on maximizing metres drilled per dollar while maintaining technical quality and timely disclosure of verified results.

QA/QC and Sampling Procedures

Samples of NQ diamond drill core were sawed at Critical One Energy's operations base in Thunder Bay, Ontario. One-half of the core was retained for reference, and one-half was added to sample bags. Blanks of crushed pure-quartz aggregate, antimony-gold standards, and duplicates were inserted every 20 samples. Laboratory "Barren Wash" was completed during crushing and pulverizing, and additional blanks were inserted after visible high-grade antimony and/or visible gold. Samples, standards, and blanks were bagged, tagged, and delivered to AGAT Laboratories in Thunder Bay, Ontario, where samples are crushed and prepared for analysis in Calgary, Alberta. Gold was analyzed by fire assay with ICP-OES finish on 50 g samples (202-552). Antimony and 30 additional elements were analyzed by sodium peroxide fusion and ICP-OES finish (201-079). Overlimit antimony analyses (>5% Sb) were reanalyzed by Wavelength Dispersive XRF (11321), a semi-quantitative method. AGAT Laboratories is an internationally accredited laboratory.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Matthew Trenkler, P. Geo., Chief Geological Officer of Critical One Energy Inc., a "Qualified Person", as defined under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Verification included a review of laboratory assay certificates, drill logs, chain-of-custody records, blank/standard/duplicate statistics, and review of collar and down-hole survey data. No QA/QC failures were identified.

About Critical One Energy Inc.

Critical One Energy Inc. is a Canadian critical minerals and upstream energy company focused on metals essential to energy, technology and national defence supply chains. The Company is advancing the Howells Lake Antimony-Gold Project, which provides Critical One with direct exposure to antimony, a critical mineral of increasing strategic importance to Western nations, as well as meaningful gold exploration potential across the property. Backed by seasoned management expertise, Critical One is positioned to advance high-value mineral projects aligned with the rising demand for secure critical minerals supply. The Company also holds uranium and copper assets in Namibia, providing additional exposure to critical minerals and energy metals.

Additional information about Critical One Energy Inc. can be found at criticaloneenergy.com and on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor CIRO accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking Statements

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However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected, or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the mining industry in general, and other risks as described in the Company's continuous disclosure record on SEDAR+.

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Source: Critical One Energy Inc.