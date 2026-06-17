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WKN: A411LJ | ISIN: SE0024172779 | Ticker-Symbol: 9QY0
Frankfurt
17.06.26 | 08:08
0,493 Euro
+0,20 % +0,001
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ARCTIC MINERALS AB Chart 1 Jahr
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.06.2026 09:30 Uhr
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Arctic Minerals AB: Permitting Programme Commenced at Hennes Bay Copper-Silver Project

Arctic Minerals AB (publ) ("Arctic Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a permitting programme for the Hennes Bay copper-silver project ("Hennes Bay" or the "Project") in Sweden, advancing the Company toward submission of an Exploitation Concession ("EC") application to the Swedish Mining Inspectorate ("Bergsstaten").

The permitting programme includes extensive environmental baseline studies required to underpin an Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") in support of the EC application, targeting submission in late 2027.

The permitting programme will continue in parallel with the Stakeholder Engagement, Preliminary Economic Analysis ("PEA"), Resource Expansion, and Regional Exploration workstreams with the aim of rapidly advancing the Project's development and realising its immense resource growth and exploration upside potential.

Full announcement

This press release is a summary of the Full Announcement which is enclosed to this press release and can also be accessed on the Company website.

Highlights

  • Permitting programme to support the Hennes Bay EC application underway
  • EC concession application to Bergsstaten targeting late 2027 submission
  • Globally recognised environmental consultants Geosyntec consultants appointed to manage the EIA, hydrology, surface water monitoring, waste rock characterisation, and stakeholder consultation
  • Specialist ecological consultants EnviroPlanning and Pelagia engaged for terrestrial and aquatic baseline surveys across the Project area
  • Leading independent consulting company Geovista engaged to prepare the formal EC application and Stakeholder Consultation document
  • Leading engineering and environmental consultants Rapallo appointed as Client Representative to ensure effective overall project, schedule and cost management

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Peter George commented:

"We are really pleased to be commencing the permitting programme and thus taking a significant step toward securing the licenses required to advance Hennes Bay toward construction. The environmental baseline work we are commencing is thorough, targeted, and designed to comply with all applicable Swedish standards and international best practice. Sweden has a rigorous mining approval process, and our approach reflects the lessons learned from comparable projects in the region. We look forward to updating shareholders as the permitting programme progresses."

Certified Advisor

UB Corporate Finance Oy, of Helsinki, Finland, (www.unitedbankers.fi) is the Company's Certified Advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Stockholm.

Other

The Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Stockholm under the trade designation "ARCT".

For further information

see the Company's website at www.arcticminerals.se or contact:

Peter George, Managing Director and CEO

+46 (8) 380 970

peter.george@arcticminerals.se

About Arctic Minerals

Arctic Minerals is a mineral exploration and development company exploring for copper, gold and critical minerals in the Nordics (Sweden, Norway and Finland). Stay up to date with the latest developments for Arctic Minerals via the Company's social media at X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 09.30 a.m. CEST on 17 June 2026.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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