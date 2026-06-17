SaltX Technology Holding AB: SaltX receives feasibility study order for an electrified quicklime plant from Groupe Pigeon

SaltX has received a feasibility study order from French industrial group Groupe Pigeon for an electrified quicklime plant based on the company's EAC technology. The plant is planned to be built in collaboration with thyssenkrupp Calvion and designed for an annual production capacity of approximately 40,000 tonnes of quicklime, with construction targeted to begin in 2028.

The collaboration with Groupe Pigeon marks the continued commercialization of SaltX EAC technology and confirms the growing demand for the company's electrification technology in the lime industry. The planned facility will be located in an industrial environment with access to renewable electricity and infrastructure for the utilization or storage of the captured carbon dioxide.

Lina Jorheden, CEO of SaltX:

"Pigeon is an ambitious industrial player with a clear vision for the future of quicklime production. Together with the strong conditions at the proposed site, this creates a highly attractive foundation for the project. For SaltX, this represents a natural progression from pilot projects to industrial collaborations."

For Groupe Pigeon, the feasibility study represents a first step towards a future commercial electrified quicklime plant in France.

Jean-Alain Pigeon, CEO of Groupe Pigeon:

"We see electrified quicklime production as a long-term competitive and sustainable path forward for the lime industry. This feasibility study aligns well with our long-term ambitions."

The collaboration with Groupe Pigeon represents a continuation of the commercialization of SaltX's EAC technology following the pilot plant that SMA Mineral plans to build in Mo i Rana, Norway.



For further information, please contact:

Lina Jorheden, CEO, SaltX Technology, +46 70 825 11 83

Rickard Lindgren, CFO, SaltX Technology, +46 72 719 93 31



About SaltX Technology

SaltX is a Swedish greentech company that develops and markets sustainable technologies that create value for customers, the climate, and society. The company operates within the electrification of emission-intensive industries such as the lime and cement industries. SaltX Technology's share is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, with FNCA Sweden AB as Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.saltxtechnology.com .

About Groupe Pigeon

Groupe Pigeon is a family-owned French industrial group founded in 1929, employing more than 2,000 people and operating approximately 130 sites across France. The Group is active in construction materials, infrastructure, and environmental solutions, with a strong industrial presence in aggregates, concrete, and mineral-based materials. Through long-term investments in sustainable industrial solutions, Groupe Pigeon is working to develop the future of construction and materials production.