SaltX Technology Holding AB: SaltX secures EU funding to demonstrate electrified and circular cement production with Holcim and Paebbl

SaltX Technology, Holcim, and Paebbl will jointly demonstrate an integrated concept that combines electrified cement clinker production with the circular utilization of carbon dioxide across the industrial value chain. The project will be carried out at SaltX's industrial test and research facility, ECRC, in Hofors, Sweden, and has received funding through CET Partnership, an EU program for energy and climate technologies.

The project will demonstrate how electrified cement production can be integrated with carbon dioxide utilization in a circular industrial process. SaltX will verify its ECR (Electric Clinker Reactor) technology at an industrial scale at its test and research center in Hofors, Sweden. Paebbl's mineralization technology permanently binds captured carbon dioxide into carbon-negative construction materials. Together with Holcim, the partners are developing a solution that can be implemented in both existing and future cement plants.

By combining electrified clinker production with the permanent use of captured carbon dioxide, the project creates a full value chain from production to carbon utilization. This approach can significantly reduce process emissions while enabling new circular material flows.

The collaboration marks a concrete step toward scaling circular cement production by integrating electrification and permanent carbon storage into a single industrial process.



Lina Jorheden, CEO at SaltX Technology:

"We have already demonstrated that high-quality cement clinker can be produced through a fully electrified process. This collaboration brings together leading industrial and research partners across the value chain to demonstrate how electrification and circular carbon utilization can be integrated at industrial scale. Together, we are laying the foundation for a new generation of cement production."

Ram Muthu, Head of Operational Excellence, Holcim:

"Our collaboration confirms that partnership is the new leadership, and this award recognizes Holcim's success in bringing the value chain together to accelerate decarbonization for the built environment. With our partners SaltX and Paebbl, we are scaling innovative technologies to fully electrify the production of cement, while also making it a carbon sink."

Andreas Saari, Co-CEO and Co-founder at Paebbl:

"The cement industry faces a dual pressure: reduce energy intensity and eliminate carbon emissions at the same time. This collaboration shows what it looks like when you tackle both together, electrifying the kiln and turning the captured CO2 into a carbon-storing SCM that pushes the boundaries of carbon efficiency in the concrete mix itself. We're thrilled to be part of an aligned consortium committed to bringing an order of magnitude better solution to the market through our joint efforts."



The project is coordinated by the research institute RISE, which contributes expertise in project management, material analysis, and mineralization. In addition to SaltX, Holcim, Paebbl and RISE, the consortium includes NCCBM, CSIR-CBRI, and Université Gustave Eiffel, which bring expertise in materials research and testing, carbonation of recycled concrete, and techno-economic analysis. The total budget is approximately SEK 45 million. SaltX's activities within the project total approximately SEK 19 million, with around SEK 13 million supported through the CET Partnership programme. The programme is co-funded by the Swedish Energy Agency, Agence Nationale de la Recherche (ANR) in France, and the Department of Science & Technology (DST) in India through the Clean Energy Transition Partnership (CETP).



The work will enable industrial-scale verification of SaltX's ECR technology. The project is scheduled to begin in autumn 2026 and will run for approximately three years, where SaltX has its main deliveries during the first two years.

For further information, please contact:

Lina Jorheden, CEO, SaltX Technology, +46 70 825 11 83

Rickard Lindgren, CFO, SaltX Technology, +46 72 719 93 31



About SaltX Technology

SaltX is a Swedish greentech company that develops and markets sustainable technologies that create value for customers, the climate and society. The company operates within the electrification of emission-intensive industries such as the lime and cement industries. SaltX Technology's share is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, with FNCA Sweden AB as Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.saltxtechnology.com .