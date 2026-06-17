Inwido AB: Inwido's business in Scotland wins landmark contracts worth GBP 50 million

Inwido's Scottish business unit Sidey Solutions has been awarded two prestigious contracts that will see windows and doors upgraded across 4,149 homes in the Falkirk Council area. Sidey Solutions won 2 out of the 3 projects in a public tender process, and the combined value of GBP 50 million makes this Inwido's largest order to date.

Sidey Solutions, acquired by Inwido in 2023, is a market leader across social housing refurbishment and public building projects in Scotland. These contracts reinforce Sidey's position as a trusted delivery partner within the social housing sector, with a continued focus on delivering high-quality retrofit and replacement solutions that support local authorities in improving homes and communities for the future. The projects also confirm that social housing is a prioritized area for local authorities, driven by increasing energy efficiency requirements and a need to improve living conditions - trends further reinforced during this past cold and energy-intensive winter. In this context, Sidey Solutions is well positioned with its strong product offering, unique installation capabilities, and solid performance track record.

The two contracts span over five years, with deliveries commencing in July 2026. Inwido's previous largest order also originated from Sidey Solutions, relating to the first phase of a two-part contract in North Lanarkshire valued at approximately GBP 22.5 million, announced in December 2024.

"The two contracts with Falkirk Council are strong proof of the market-leading position of Sidey Solutions," says Fredrik Meuller, President and CEO of Inwido, and continues: "They also demonstrate our ability to deliver organic growth in a competitive market, while strengthening our presence in social housing - a segment that is becoming increasingly important. Furthermore, these projects provide a stable, long-term production base that can be handled within Sidey's existing capacity."

Contacts

Fredrik Meuller, President and CEO

Tel. +46 (0) 734 22 70 11, fredrik.meuller@inwido.com

Annika Falk, VP Communication & PR

Tel. +46 (0) 706 02 13 71, annika.falk@inwido.com

About Us

Inwido improves people's well-being indoors with windows and doors. As Europe's leading window group, Inwido's business concept is to develop and sell the market's best customized window and door solutions through a decentralized structure and with a focus on the consumer-driven market in order to create long-term sustainable growth, organically and through acquisitions. Inwido consists of 37 business units with approximately 5,000 employees in 19 countries. In 2025 group sales amounted to SEK 9 billion with an operational EBITA margin of 10.5 percent. Inwido has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2014.

Inwido AB | Engelbrektsgatan 15 | 211 33 Malmö | www.inwido.com | Corp. reg. No.: 556633-3828

