SWECO AB: Sweco to plan and design major Swedish hospital

Sweco has been awarded a contract by regional public authority Region Skåne for planning and designing a new emergency hospital campus in Helsingborg. If all options are exercised, Sweco's total order value is estimated to be approximately SEK 225 million between 2026 and 2035.

The new hospital will be one of Sweden's largest healthcare property projects in modern times. It is scheduled for completion in the latter part of the 2030s and will replace the current main hospital area in Helsingborg.



"We are proud to be part of this prestigious project, combining the expertise of Sweco's architects and engineers with our extensive European experience in healthcare infrastructure. Together, we will help shape a modern hospital that is resilient, efficient and flexible for both patients and staff," says Fredrik Wallner, Business Area President, Sweco Sweden.



Helsingborg is one of southern Sweden's growing urban centres, with population growth driving demand for modern healthcare infrastructure. The new hospital campus will be built as an integrated part of the new urban district of Östra Ramlösa, which is planned to include housing, green infrastructure and key public services.



Sweco's initial assignment covers the design brief stage, with options for continued involvement through to the hospital's scheduled completion in the latter part of the 2030s.



Press photo:

Sweco Sweden's Fredrik Wallner, free use, please credit: Anna W. Thorbjornsson



About Sweco's healthcare expertise:

Sweco has significant experience of advising clients in healthcare, from supporting industrial clients within the healthcare and pharma sector, to planning, designing, and optimising hospitals and other health-oriented building projects. Sweco's current and past experience from healthcare projects include private- and public-sector clients in Belgium, Finland, Luxembourg, Germany, Norway and Sweden, among others.



Related:

Constructing the future of health: Sweco's role in Europe's hospital projects

Healthcare architecture in the age of demographic change

Sweco Group - Sweco acquires architecture and engineering consultancy specialised in healthcare and industry in the Netherlands

Sweco Group - Sweco secures major hospital projects in Germany

Sweco Group - Sweco to design new regional hospital for relocated city of Kiruna in northern Sweden

Sweco Group - Sweco wins major project for design of patient-centric new hospital complex in Luxembourg

For additional information, please contact:

Anna E Olsson, Head of Press, Sweco Group, +4670 557 33 26, anna.e.olsson@sweco.se



Sweco plans and designs tomorrow's sustainable communities and cities. With the collective knowledge of our 23,000 architects, engineers and other experts we work together with our clients to facilitate the green transition, maximise the potential of digitalisation and to strengthen Europe's competitiveness and resilience. Sweco is Europe's leading architecture and engineering consultancy, with sales of approximately SEK 32 billion (EUR 2.9 billion) in 2025. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.swecogroup.com