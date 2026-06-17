Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2026) - Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSXV: KFR) (FSE: 970) (OTCQB: KGFMF) ("Kingfisher" or the "Company") announces the commencement of its fully funded 2026 exploration program at the HWY 37 and Forrest Kerr projects, located within the Golden Triangle of British Columbia.1 The 2026 program is anchored by a 15,000 m, three-rig diamond drill campaign designed to test priority porphyry Cu-Au and epithermal Au-Ag targets, as previously disclosed in the Company's news releases2,3,4. The first drill is now on site at the HWY 37 Project, with the first hole of the 2026 program expected to be collared within the next one to two days at the Hank porphyry Cu-Au target area, which hosts discovery hole HW-25-011 that returned 425 m of 0.15% Cu, 0.21 g/t Au, and 2.2 g/t Ag (0.40% CuEq)2,5.

The 2026 program will also include ground-based induced polarization (IP) geophysics in the Hank-Mary District as well as regional target areas, airborne mobile magnetotelluric (MMT) and magnetic surveys covering the entire Forrest Kerr Project, expanded LiDAR coverage, and a targeted surface mapping and geochemistry campaign across the Company's 1,135 km² Golden Triangle land package.

Dustin Perry, CEO and President, states: "This 15,000 m drill program is the most significant exploration program in Kingfisher's as well as the HWY 37 project areas' history. The 2025 discovery at Hank2 confirmed HWY 37 Project's porphyry copper-gold potential. The 2026 program will focus on step-outs from HW-25-011, extensive drill tests of disseminated and structurally hosted epithermal Au-Ag above the porphyry environment, and additional drilling at untested porphyry Cu-Au targets within the Hank-Mary District. This program has the potential to deliver multiple discoveries across this highly prospective but relatively underexplored district. Additionally, and in keeping with our systematic exploration ethos, we will continue large-scale regional exploration programs across both HWY 37 and Forrest Kerr."

2026 Field Program Underway

Field crews have mobilized to the HWY 37 Project site, and camp construction is complete. Site preparation, drill pad construction, and pre-drill wildlife and archaeological surveys are underway.

The first of three diamond drills is on site and is scheduled to commence drilling within the next couple of days at the Hank porphyry Cu-Au target. The second drill is scheduled to arrive on June 25, and the third drill on July 1.

Reconnaissance prospecting and regional stream sediment sampling are scheduled to commence in the latter part of June. Geological mapping is scheduled to begin during the second week of July, with soil sampling starting around the same time. Ground IP geophysics and the airborne MMT and magnetic surveys are scheduled to commence around mid-July.

Drill core will be logged, sampled, and submitted for assay on an ongoing basis throughout the program. The Company anticipates assay turnaround times of approximately six to eight weeks from sample submission, reflecting seasonal lab demand, with potential for further delays. Assay results will be released as soon as they are verified and approved by the Company's qualified person.

Qualified Person

Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed, verified, and approved by Tyler Caswell, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration, of Kingfisher, who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Caswell is not independent of the Company.

About Kingfisher Metals Corp.

Kingfisher Metals Corp. (https://kingfishermetals.com/) is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on copper-gold exploration in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia. Through outright purchases and option earn-in agreements (Orogen Royalties, Golden Ridge Resources, and Aben Gold), the Company has quickly consolidated one of the largest land positions in the Golden Triangle region with the 933 km² HWY 37 Project and the 202 km² Forrest Kerr Project. Kingfisher also owns (100%) two district-scale orogenic gold projects in British Columbia that total 641 km². The Company currently has 140,198,584 shares outstanding as of the date of this news release.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property. This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to expectations regarding the projects, and other statements that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: the Company may require additional financing from time to time in order to continue its operations which may not be available when needed or on acceptable terms and conditions acceptable; compliance with extensive government regulation; domestic and foreign laws and regulations could adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations; the stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and these fluctuations may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities, regardless of its operating performance.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Footnotes

1 See news release dated March 3, 2026 announcing the closing of the Company's financing for the 2026 exploration program, available at www.kingfishermetals.com and on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

2 See news release dated January 22, 2026, available at www.kingfishermetals.com and on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

3 See news release dated April 16, 2026, available at www.kingfishermetals.com and on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

4 See news release dated May 7, 2026, available at www.kingfishermetals.com and on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

5 Assumptions used in USD for the metal equivalent calculation were metal prices of $4.00/lb copper, $3,000/oz gold, and $30/oz silver. No current or historical metallurgical work has been completed therefore recoveries are assumed to be 80% for copper, 80% for gold and 80% for silver. The following equation was used to calculate the copper equivalence: CuEq = copper (%) + (gold (g/t) x 1.0938) + (silver (g/t) x 0.0109). Differences may occur due to rounding.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301809

Source: Kingfisher Metals Corp.