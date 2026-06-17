Banyan Gold Corp.: Banyan Gold Intersects 5.58g/t Au Over 21.7 m in New High-grade Gold Zone at the Powerline Deposit, AurMac Project, Yukon, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / Banyan Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Banyan") (TSXV:BYN)(OTCQB:BYAGF) is pleased to announce it has intersected high-grade gold ("Au") mineralization in the Powerline Deposit ("Powerline") southwest of the main high-grade core. These diamond drill intersections highlight a new potential high-grade zone at the AurMac Project ("AurMac"), Yukon, Canada.

Highlights from New Powerline Southwest Zone:

AX-26-853 - 13.00 g/t Au over 9.2m within 5.58 g/t Au over 21.7m, including high-grade interval of 62.66 g/t Au over 1.8m and;

1.64 g/t Au over 11.5m within 0.70 g/t Au over 32.2m

AX-26-826 - 0.99 g/t Au over 9.4m within 0.65 g/t Au over 20.0m; including very high-grade interval of 17.30 g/t Au over 0.4m

AX-26-829 - 2.51 g/t Au over 11.7m and 2.75 g/t Au over 9.3m within 0.90 g/t Au over 38.7m; including very high-grade interval of 39.80 g/t Au over 0.5m

AX-26-830 - 0.70 g/t Au over 28.5m within 0.67 g/t Au over 56.8mm

AX-26-835 - 1.29 g/t Au over 8.0m

AX-26-842 - 0.96 g/t Au over 7.6m within 0.37 g/t Au over 33.9m

"The successful step-outs from 2025 in the southwest portion of Powerline, have defined a new potential high-grade zone (Figures 1 and 2), highlighted with drill results of 13.00 g/t Au over 9.2m, within 5.58 g/t Au over 21.7m in hole AX-26-853, including 62.66 g/t over 1.8m (see Figure 3, Table 1)," stated Tara Christie, President and CEO. "This very high-grade skarn-hosted mineralization (Figure 7) demonstrates the potential to discover and develop new mineralized zones at Powerline and AurMac in addition to high-grade domains associated with sheeted quartz veins (Figures 8 and 9). We are consistently intersecting visible gold as we are targeting high grade mineralized domains."

Figure 1: Plan Map of AurMac show distribution of diamond drillholes. Magenta holes denote this release.

Figure 2: Plan map of Powerline Southwest with drill intersection highlights from this release. MRE blocks shown are all contained in the US$3,500/oz Au conceptual pit and at a cutoff of >0.3 g/t Au. Drillholes in this release highlight potential to extend and delineate new high-grade zones in the core of Powerline Southwest (Figures 3-6).

Figure 3: Cross-section 466150mE from Powerline Southwest at AurMac. Mineralized domains are overlaid on the lithologic model. The MRE block model is constrained by mineralized domains and the lithologic domains. Mineral Resource blocks are 10m x 10m x 5m. Only blocks >0.30 g/t Au cutoff and within the US$3,500/oz Au conceptual pit shell are included in the MRE.

Figure 4: Cross-section 466250mE from Powerline Southwest at AurMac. Mineralized domains are overlaid on the lithologic model. The MRE block model is constrained by mineralized domains and the lithologic domains. Mineral Resource blocks are 10m x 10m x 5m. Only blocks >0.30 g/t Au cutoff and within the US$3,500/oz Au conceptual pit shell are included in the MRE.

Figure 5: Cross-section 466450mE from Powerline Southwest at AurMac. Mineralized domains are overlaid on the lithologic model. The MRE block model is constrained by mineralized domains and the lithologic domains. Mineral Resource blocks are 10m x 10m x 5m. Only blocks >0.30 g/t Au cutoff and within the US$3,500/oz Au conceptual pit shell are included in the MRE.

Figure 6: Cross-section 466450mE from Powerline Southwest at AurMac. Mineralized domains are overlaid on the lithologic model. The MRE block model is constrained by mineralized domains and the lithologic domains. Mineral Resource blocks are 10m x 10m x 5m. Only blocks >0.30 g/t Au cutoff and within the US$3,500/oz Au conceptual pit shell are included in the MRE.

Figure 7: High-grade gold mineralization associated with replacement-style skarn mineralization. While sheeted quartz veins are the typical host for gold mineralization at Powerline, there is potential for mineralized skarn and calcareous metasedimentary units throughout Powerline and Airstrip.

Figure 8: Mineralized sheeted quartz veins in Powerline, typical of intrusion-related gold systems and the majority of Powerline style mineralization.

Figure 9: Visible gold intersected in the majority of drillholes. Examples from: top left - AX-26-829 386.0m; top right - AX-26-830 251.6m; bottom left AX-26-830 264.8m; bottom right AX-26-842 192.8m. Visible gold is often associated with bismuth sulphosalts or accessory arsenopyrite and rarely pyrite.

Table 1: Intervals from Powerline Southwest

HOLE NUMBER depth from depth to Au Interval (m) Au Interval (g/t) AX-26-826 26.0 71.0 45.0 0.21 including 38.0 38.3 0.3 1.06 including 38.0 58.7 20.7 0.28 and 99.0 102.0 3.0 0.37 and 136.0 165.7 29.7 0.34 including 136.0 147.8 11.8 0.63 and 184.7 214.0 29.3 0.47 including 194.0 214.0 20.0 0.65 including 199.6 209.0 9.4 0.99 including 202.0 202.4 0.4 17.30 and 241.6 252.0 10.4 0.27 and 303.0 383.9 80.9 0.31 including 319.8 346.1 26.3 0.41 including 364.7 379.5 14.8 0.25 AX-26-829 35.0 54.1 19.1 0.17 and 194.4 209.2 14.8 0.14 and 229.0 241.5 12.5 0.19 and 285.0 323.6 38.6 0.90 including 285.0 307.7 22.7 1.44 and including 296.0 307.7 11.7 2.51 and including 298.4 307.7 9.3 2.75 and including 298.4 298.9 0.5 39.80 and 385.2 397.0 11.8 0.94 including 385.2 386.2 1.0 9.82 AX-26-830 24.4 25.7 1.3 0.73 and 59.5 61.4 1.9 0.64 and 114.0 115.1 1.1 0.43 and 144.4 145.4 1.0 0.50 and 163.1 280.0 116.9 0.43 including 163.1 181.2 18.1 0.30 and including 194.5 203.0 8.5 0.91 including 176.5 181.2 4.7 0.80 and including 221.4 278.2 56.8 0.67 including 221.4 234.2 12.8 0.67 and including 249.7 278.2 28.5 0.70 AX-26-835 17.6 60.3 42.7 0.26 including 17.6 31.7 14.1 0.47 and including 50.0 60.3 10.3 0.34 and 189.8 197.8 8.0 1.29 including 197.1 197.8 0.7 11.21 and 215.7 247.9 32.2 0.30 including 220.9 247.9 27.0 0.54 including 224.0 229.0 5.0 0.67 and 267.0 316.5 49.5 0.30 including 275.0 281.5 6.5 0.66 AX-26-842 38.0 48.0 10.0 0.31 and 90.5 103.0 12.5 0.20 and 102.6 103.0 0.4 1.39 and 186.5 192.9 6.4 0.32 and 205.6 233.9 28.3 0.31 and 299.2 310.0 10.8 0.79 AX-26-843 35.8 43.1 7.3 0.34 and 144.6 152.5 7.9 0.32 and 188.9 218.1 29.2 0.24 and 237.8 273.5 35.7 0.38 including 264.2 266.5 2.3 1.42 AX-26-847 111.4 131.7 20.3 0.56 including 130.4 131.7 1.3 5.59 and 147.5 154.2 6.7 0.25 and 178.2 295.0 116.8 0.44 including 178.2 202.7 24.5 0.72 including 178.2 188.0 9.8 1.46 including 178.2 183.7 5.5 2.04 including 178.2 178.7 0.5 10.58 and including 223.5 232.0 8.5 0.93 and including 225.5 232.0 6.5 0.94 and including 257.0 259.9 2.9 2.76 and including 277.4 292.0 14.6 0.39 AX-26-853 76.6 93.0 16.4 0.24 and 124.9 146.6 21.7 5.58 including 124.9 135.0 10.1 11.87 and including 125.8 127.6 1.8 62.66 and 149.1 179.4 30.3 0.23 and including 149.1 164.3 15.2 0.33 and 230.8 263.1 32.3 0.70 including 250.5 263.1 12.6 1.55 including 259.2 263.1 3.9 3.98 including 259.2 261.0 1.8 6.80

Note: Calculated true widths are approx. 90% of drill intervals.

Table 2: Collars for diamond drill holes in this release

Hold ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Length Azimuth Dip AX-26-826 466348 7082504 754.7 390.4 0 -60 AX-26-829 466245 7082562 744.8 410.0 0 -60 AX-26-830 466448 7082559 759.5 310.9 0 -60 AX-26-835 466153 7082649 738.4 350.5 0 -60 AX-26-842 466248 7082653 742.6 311.2 0 -60 AX-26-843 466350 7082598 755.6 291.1 0 -60 AX-26-847 466452 7082655 758.2 301.8 0 -60 AX-26-853 466155 7082850 735.1 291.1 0 -60

Analytical Method and Quality Assurance/Quality Control Measures

The reported work was completed using industry standard procedures, including a quality assurance/quality control ("QA/QC") program consisting of the insertion of certified reference materials, field duplicates and coarse blanks into the sample stream and utilizing certified independent analytical laboratories for all assays. Additionally, historic QA/QC data and methodology on the AurMac Project were reviewed and will be summarized in the Technical Report?. The qualified persons detected no significant QA/QC issues during review of the data.

A robust system of standards, core duplicates and coarse blanks, was implemented in all Banyan drilling programs and was monitored as chemical assay data became available. All control samples were within accuracy and precision thresholds required to meet data quality standards. These control samples amounted to approximately 10% of all samples submitted to analytical laboratories.

All geological data in the MRE was verified by Ginto Consulting Inc. ("Ginto") as being accurate to the extent possible, and to the extent possible all geological information was reviewed and confirmed. Ginto made site visits to the AurMac Project on September 15th, 2018, November 27th, 2019, August 30th to 31st, 2021, November 5th, 2022, and June 10, 2025, and observed Banyan's drilling and sampling techniques, as well as viewed AurMac drill core. Ginto confirms that the assay sampling and QA/QC sampling of core by Banyan provides adequate and good verification of the data and believes the work to have been done within the guidelines of NI 43-101.

All diamond drill core was systematically logged and photographed by Banyan geology personnel. All core samples (HTW and NTW diameter) were split on-site at Banyan's core processing facilities. Once split, half samples were placed back in the core boxes with the other half of split samples sealed in poly bags with one part of a three-part sample tag inserted within. Samples were delivered by Banyan personnel or a dedicated expediter to the Bureau Veritas, Whitehorse preparatory laboratory where samples are prepared and then shipped to Bureau Veritas's Analytical laboratory in Vancouver, B.C. for pulverization and final chemical analysis.

Core splits reported in this news release were analysed by Bureau Veritas of Vancouver, B.C., utilizing the four-acid digestion ICP-ES 35-element MA-300 or ICP-ES/MS 59-element MA-250 analytical package with FA-450 50-gram Fire Assay with AAS finish for gold on all samples. Samples returning >10 g/t Au were reanalysed by fire assay with gravimetric finish on a 50g sample (FA-550). High-grade samples with documented visible gold are also analysed using metallic screen fire assay (FS-652). Samples returning >200 g/t Ag (MA250 or MA300) were analysed by multi-acid digestion ICP-ES MA370. If samples returned > 1,500 g/t Ag, they were analysed by fire assay with gravimetric finish on a 50g sample (FA550). If samples returned > 10,000 g/t Ag, they were analysed by fire assay 2g sample (FA501). Bureau Veritas is an accredited lab following ISO/IEC 17025:2017 SCC File Number 15895. A robust system of standards, ¼ core duplicates and blanks has been implemented in the 2025 exploration drilling program and is monitored as chemical assay data becomes available.

Qualified Persons

Duncan Mackay, M.Sc., P.Geo., is a "Qualified Person" as ?defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release in respect of all disclosure other than the MRE.? Mr. Mackay is Vice President Exploration for Banyan and has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including the sampling, ??analytical and test data underlying the information.

Upcoming Events

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About Banyan

Banyan's primary asset, the AurMac Project is located in the Traditional Territory of the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun, in Canada's Yukon Territory. The AurMac deposit comprises two main deposits, the Airstrip and Powerline Deposits. Mineralization is characteristic of a Reduced Intrusion Related Gold system, hosted in auriferous cross-cutting sheeted quartz veins and replacement style mineralization hosted in skarn horizons. The current Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the AurMac Project has an effective date of May 15, 2026 and comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 3.639 million ounces of gold ("Au") (167.3 M tonnes at 0.68 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 4.985 Moz of Au (267.2 M tonnes at 0.58 g/t) (See MRE Table below; as defined in the 2014 CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves incorporated by reference into NI 43-101). The 303 square kilometres ("sq km") AurMac Project lies 40 kilometres from Mayo, Yukon. The AurMac Project is transected by the main Yukon highway and benefits from a 3-phase powerline, existing power station and cell phone coverage.

MRE Table: Pit-constrained Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources - AurMac Project

Cut-off Grade Tonnes Gold Grade Contained Gold (Au g/t) (M Tonnes) (g/t) (M Oz) Indicated MRE Airstrip 0.30 37.7 0.69 0.840 Powerline 0.30 129.5 0.67 2.799 Combined 0.30 167.3 0.68 3.639 Inferred MRE Airstrip 0.30 15.1 0.84 0.405 Powerline 0.30 252.1 0.57 4.580 Combined 0.30 267.2 0.58 4.985

Notes to MRE Table:

The effective date for the MRE is May 15, 2026 The Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., who is an independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, changes in global gold markets or other relevant issues. The 2014 CIM Definition Standards were followed for classification of Mineral Resources. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Mineral Resources as an Indicated Mineral Resource. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration. Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t gold for all deposits, using a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 0.73 and constrained within an open pit shell optimized with the Lerchs-Grossman algorithm to constrain the Mineral Resources with the following estimated parameters: gold price of US$3,500/ounce, US$2.75/t mining cost, US$11.50/t processing cost, US$2.00/t G+A, 90% gold recoveries, and 45° pit slopes. The number of tonnes was rounded to the nearest hundred thousand and ounces rounded to the nearest thousand. Any discrepancies in the totals are due to rounding effects.

In addition to the AurMac Project, the Company holds the Hyland Gold Project, located 70 km Northeast of Watson Lake, Yukon, along the Southeast end of the Tintina Gold Belt (the "Hyland Project") in the Traditional Territory of the Kaska Nations, closest to the Liard First Nation and Daylu Dena Council. The Hyland Project represents a sediment hosted, structurally controlled, intrusion-related gold deposit, within a large land package (over 125 sq km), accessible by a network of existing gravel access roads. The updated MRE comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 337 thousand ("K") ?ounces ("oz") of gold ("Au") and 2.63 million ("M") oz of silver ("Ag") (11.3 M tonnes at 0.93 g/t Au and 7.27 g/t Ag), and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 118 Koz of Au and 0.86 Moz Ag (3.9 M tonnes at 0.95 g/t Au and 6.94 g/t Ag) (as defined in the 2014 CIM Definition ?Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves incorporated by reference into NI 43-101) effective September 1, 2025 and with technical report filed on Sedar on October 27, 2025.

Banyan also holds the Nitra Gold Project, a grassroots exploration project located in the Mayo Mining district, approximately 10 km west of the AurMac Gold Project. The Nitra Property lies in the northern part of the Selwyn basin and is underlain by metaclastic rocks of the Late Proterozoic Yusezyu Formation of the Hyland Group, similar to lithologies hosting portions of the AurMac Project. Middle Cretaceous Tombstone Plutonic suite intrusions occur along the property including the Morrison Creek and Minto Creek stocks. The property is 100% owned and operated by Banyan Gold Corp. ("Banyan") and covers approximately 313.9 sq km. The property is accessible by road along the Silver Trail Highway, South McQuesten Road and 4x4 roads.

Banyan trades on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "BYN" and is quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "BYAGF". For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.banyangold.com or contact the Company.

ON BEHALF OF BANYAN GOLD CORPORATION

(signed) "Tara Christie"

Tara Christie

President & CEO

For more information, please contact:

Tara Christie • 778 928 0556 • tchristie@banyangold.com

Jasmine Sangria • 604 312 5610 • jsangria@banyangold.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) nor OTCQB Venture Market accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION: This release contains forward-looking information, which is not comprised of historical facts and is based upon the Company's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking wording such as "may", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend(s)", "believe", "potential" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the potential for resource expansion; mineral recoveries and anticipated mining costs could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include uncertainties inherent in resource estimates, continuity and extent of mineralization, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, enhanced risks inherent to conducting business in any jurisdiction, and those risks set out in Banyan's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although Banyan believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Banyan disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SOURCE: Banyan Gold Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/banyan-gold-intersects-5.58g%2ft-au-over-21.7-m-in-new-high-grade-gold-zone-at-the-1178462