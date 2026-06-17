BranchOut Food Inc.: BranchOut Food Hits the target with Major Five-SKU Launch in Leading U.S. Mass Retailer

BEND, Ore., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ: BOF), a food technology company pioneering next-generation fruit, vegetable, and dairy-based snacks through its proprietary GentleDry technology, today announced a major expansion of its branded retail business with the launch of five branded products in a leading U.S. mass retailer beginning in September, a major new customer for the company.

The launch represents one of the largest branded retail wins in the company's history and includes two of BranchOut's top-performing fruit snack products, Crunchy Pineapple Chips and Crunchy Mango Chips, alongside three innovative new products that combine BranchOut's fruit and vegetable expertise with its recently launched cheese platform.

The five products launching include:

Crunchy Pineapple Chips

Crunchy Mango Chips

BBQ Sweet Potato Sticks

Apple Cheddar Crunch

Veggie Cheddar Crunch









"This is a major bullseye for the BranchOut brand," said Eric Healy, Chief Executive Officer of BranchOut Food. "Not only are we expanding distribution of two of our most successful crunchy fruit products, but we are also introducing consumers to an entirely new line of innovative snacks that leverage our expanded capabilities in dairy-based products. These products showcase the versatility of our GentleDry technology and represent the next evolution of our innovation platform. We believe this launch puts us squarely on target with our strategy of building BranchOut into a nationally recognized snack brand. Just as importantly, this retailer is a tremendous achievement for the brand because it aligns closely with our target demographic and provides an ideal platform to continue expanding consumer awareness."

The initial launch is expected to occur in a subset of the retailer's approximately 2,000 locations beginning in September, with final store counts and revenue expectations still being determined. While management is not yet providing specific revenue guidance for the program, the launch represents a significant milestone for the BranchOut brand.

Beyond the immediate sales win, management believes this placement provides meaningful strategic value. As one of the nation's leading retailers and a strong fit with BranchOut's target demographic, the launch further enhances brand awareness and credibility. The Company intends to leverage the momentum, visibility, and prestige associated with this retailer as it continues to expand distribution of its branded products throughout mainstream grocery and other retail channels.

About BranchOut Food Inc.

BranchOut Food is a leading international food technology company, specializing in the production of high-quality dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based products through its proprietary GentleDry Technology. This next-generation dehydration method preserves up to 95% of the original nutrition of fresh produce, offering superior quality and taste. Protected by over 17 patents, BranchOut's technology enables it to stand out as a trusted brand, ingredient and a private-label supplier. For more information, visit www.branchoutfood.com or follow us on social media here.

For more information:

ir@branchoutfood.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified using words such as "forecast," "intend," "seek," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "position," "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements with respect to the operations of BranchOut Food, Inc., (the Company) strategies, prospects and other aspects of the business of the Company are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Although it may voluntarily do so from time to time, the Company undertakes no commitment to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

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