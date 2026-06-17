Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2026) - Libra Energy Materials Inc. (CSE: LIBR) (OTCQB: LIBRF) (FSE: W0R0) ("Libra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Jérémie Pfister, PhD, P.Geo., as Vice President of Exploration, effective immediately. Dr. Pfister is a renowned pegmatite geologist with existing familiarity with Libra's portfolio, having been previously served on the Company's Advisory Board (see the Company's press release dated October 16, 2025). Outgoing Vice President of Exploration, Ben Kuzmich, will remain active with the Company as a Technical Advisor, contributing to the Company's exploration efforts in Canada in particular.

Dr. Pfister is a highly accomplished exploration geologist specializing in hard-rock lithium systems and rare-metal pegmatites, with a decade of combined academic research and industry experience advancing critical minerals projects across Canada, Brazil, Suriname and the United States. He holds a PhD in pegmatite ore deposit geology from Laurentian University and a BSc in Geology with a minor in mining engineering from the University of Arizona. Dr. Pfister originally joined Libra as a Technical Advisor in late 2025 and became more involved in early 2026 when he joined Nemo Resource Group, a Canadian consulting firm and project generator that serves as the "back office" for Libra's Canadian exploration team. Prior to joining Nemo, Dr. Pfister served as Geology Manager at Targa Exploration, where he led successful lithium and gold targeting and discovery programs.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Jérémie Pfister to the Libra team as our new Vice President of Exploration. His deep expertise in lithium pegmatite systems has already added tremendous value with helping us prioritize targets across Canada and Brazil, and we are confident in his ability to lead our global exploration efforts going forward," said Koby Kushner, CEO of Libra. "I would also like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Ben Kuzmich for his endless contributions to date, including co-founding the Company and generating new discoveries, including those seen at SBC and Flanders South. I look forward to continuing to work with him in his advisory role."

"I am honoured to pass the torch to Jérémie. After working with him behind the scenes over the last several months, I have been blown away by his vast geological knowledge, positive attitude, drive, and leadership skills. I have no doubt that he is the right person to lead Libra's exploration efforts ahead. I look forward to maintaining an active role in Libra as a Technical Advisor going forward, with the Canadian field season upon us," said Ben Kuzmich, outgoing Vice President of Exploration of Libra.

"I am excited to join Libra at this pivotal stage of its development. From the strength of the land position to the quality of the technical work already underway, it's clear this is a team with real momentum. I'm looking forward to contributing to that effort and helping drive the next chapter of Libra's growth," said Dr. Jérémie Pfister, incoming Vice President of Exploration of Libra.

About Libra Energy Materials Inc.

Libra (CSE: LIBR) (OTCQB: LIBRF) (FSE: W0R0) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of the critical minerals necessary for the green energy transition. Libra's Flanders North, Flanders South, and SBC lithium projects in Ontario are being explored under a CAD $33 million earn-in deal with KoBold Metals Company. In addition, Libra has 100% ownership of another four critical mineral projects in Ontario and Quebec, Canada, as well as another thirty projects in Brazil - an emerging critical minerals hub. The Libra team comprises a mix of seasoned executives, engineers, and geoscientists, with extensive experience in mining and mineral exploration, capital markets, asset management, energy, and First Nations engagement.

For more information, please contact Libra Energy Materials Inc.:

Website: libraenergymaterials.com

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/libra-energy-materials

Instagram: @libraenergymaterials

X: @LibraEnergyMats

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements relate to future events and include, without limitation, statements regarding Libra's exploration programs, prospecting and exploration activities, geological, geophysical and geochemical surveys, interpretations of historical and current exploration data, permitting and licensing, environmental regulations, community engagement, timing of exploration activities, reliance on third parties, and other risks associated with the natural resources industry. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and expectations considered reasonable by management at the time they were made; however, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove correct. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such statements.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301806

Source: Libra Energy Materials Inc.