Bittium Oyj: Bittium received purchase orders from the Finnish Defence Forces for Bittium TAC WIN devices and system support for the software-defined Bittium Tough SDR radios and Bittium TAC WIN system

Bittium Corporation

Press Release

Bittium received purchase orders from the Finnish Defence Forces for Bittium TAC WIN devices and system support for the software-defined Bittium Tough SDR radios and Bittium TAC WIN system

Bittium Corporation press release on 17 June 2026, at 2.20 p.m. (CEST +1)

Bittium has received purchase orders from the Finnish Defence Forces for system support of the Bittium Tough SDR Handheld and Vehicular radios, designed for tactical communication, as well as for the Bittium Tactical Wireless IP Network (TAC WIN) software-defined radio system. The purchase orders apply to the year 2026 and include technical support for the systems, software and security updates and system support management. The value of the purchase orders is approximately EUR 5 million.

Bittium has also received a purchase order from the Finnish Defence Forces for TAC WIN system and Bittium Tough VoIP communication system devices. The purchase order includes TAC WIN systems' tactical routers, radio heads, and Bittium Tough Comnode devices. The value of the purchase order is approximately EUR 2.4 million and is delivered during 2026

In modern communications systems, software plays a central role. The system support ensures that the radios and system remain up to date against evolving operational requirements and emerging threats.

TAC WIN system and Tough Comnode devices provide secure, high-performance broadband communications for mobile troops, enabling reliable voice and data to support situational awareness across the battlespace. This enhances operational effectiveness by ensuring resilient communications in demanding and dynamic environments.

Bittium and the Finnish Defence Forces have jointly developed the TAC WIN system as part of Finland's M18 C5 system since 2011. The order placed now is a continuation of previous TAC WIN device orders. The products are used by all military branches of the Finnish Defence Forces and support the combat doctrine where mobility, leading the troops on the move, and effective communications play a key role.

The purchase orders have been issued under a Partnership Agreement between Bittium and the Finnish Defence Forces. The Partnership Agreement applies to the years 2025-2036 and establishes a framework for purchasing Bittium's devices, software, and services. The purchases are planned together with the Finnish Defence Forces for each year. The Finnish Defence Forces will issue separate purchase orders for the products and services in several batches according to what has been agreed in the Partnership Agreement.

Bittium Tough SDR product family

Bittium Tough SDR product family of radios consists of Bittium Tough SDR Handheld for dismounted soldiers, and Bittium Tough SDR Vehicular for vehicle installations. The Tough SDR radios help to produce and share real-time situational awareness to all levels of the organization. This improves the performance and the effectiveness of the troops, and leading the troops is easier based on up-to-date situation awareness and more reliable connections. The uniquely wide range of frequency bands in the radios improves combat survivability. Using several waveforms, even simultaneously, improves compatibility and enables operations on different levels and missions. The radios are compatible with the NATO standardized ESSOR High Data Rate Waveform that enables tactical communications between troops from different nations. Together with the software-defined radio based Bittium Tactical Wireless IP Network (TAC WIN) system and Bittium Tough VoIP solutions, it is possible to bring broadband data and voice seamlessly and resiliently to all troops across domains and military branches. More information: Bittium Tough SDR

About Bittium Tactical Wireless IP Network

Bittium Tactical Wireless IP Network (TAC WIN) is a software-defined radio (SDR) based wireless broadband network system intended for military and public safety use. With the system, MANET (mobile ad hoc network), link, and connection networks can be formed into one logical IP network quickly, no matter what the location is. Bittium TAC WIN is compatible with existing fixed and wireless network infrastructures. The core of the system is a tactical router that enables users to freely form both wired and wireless broadband data transfer IP connections. The tactical router also enables connections to different types of terminals and other communication systems in order to connect them into a single communication network. In addition to the router, the system comprises three types of radio heads, and each radio head covers its own frequency band area and can be used for flexible formation of optimized network topologies for different communication needs. All the products of the system are designed for harsh conditions, and thanks to the system's automated functions, the implementation of the system can be done quickly. Due to the software-based functionality of the Bittium TAC WIN system, it can be easily updated with additional performance, which allows it to be developed and maintained cost-efficiently throughout the whole lifespan of the system. More information: Bittium TAC WIN system

Bittium Tough Comnode

The versatile Bittium Tough Comnode fulfills the data transfer needs of the mobile troops by functioning for example as a VoIP phone, an IP router, and an SHDSL repeater. Bittium Tough Comnode is rugged and easy to install in different environments and it is also portable by soldiers on the battlefield. The device is compatible with the software defined radio based Bittium Tactical Wireless IP Network (TAC WIN) system and Bittium Tough SDR radios, which are meant for broadband tactical communications. The Tough Comnode device offers diverse connectivity options also to third-party equipment and systems. Bittium Tough Comnode also enables using legacy Combat Net Radios (CNR) as part of the IP-based tactical communication system (Radio over IP, RoIP). More information: Bittium Tough Comnode



Further information:

Tommi Kangas

Senior Vice President, Defence & Security

Tel. +358 40 344 2789 (group communications)

Email: defence(a)bittium.com

Distribution:

Main media

Bittium Defence & Security

As a trusted supplier in the Defence & Security market with 40 years of experience in advanced radio communication technologies, we provide next-generation resilient and mobile tactical communications systems for defence forces and secure communication solutions for governments and authorities. Our products and systems for tactical communications bring broadband data and voice seamlessly to all troops across multi-domain operations. The offering is completed by mobile devices and cyber security solutions certified up to CONFIDENTIAL and NATO Restricted levels.

In addition to the products and systems supplied to the Defence & Security market, Bittium offers solutions focused on measuring and processing of biosignals as well as R&D services and wireless embedded solutions. Bittium's net sales in 2025 were EUR 119.3 million and operating profit EUR 19.4 million. Bittium is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.bittium.com

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