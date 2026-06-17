Insider Buying: Newly Appointed Bonk, Inc. President Mitchell Rudy Acquires Additional 12,000 Shares

Open-Market Purchase Reflects Executive's Continued Commitment to the Company

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / Bonk, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNKK) today announced that Mitchell Rudy (a.k.a. Nom), recently appointed as President of the Company and a core contributor to the BONK ecosystem, executed an open-market purchase of 12,000 shares of Bonk, Inc. common stock at an average price of $1.37 per share.

This transaction further increases Mr. Rudy's equity stake and underscores the deep alignment between the Company's executive leadership and its shareholders. Following a strong start to 2026-highlighted by surging revenue from the BONK.fun platform and strategic treasury accumulation-this purchase reinforces management's stance that the current market capitalization does not accurately reflect the fundamental value of the Company.

A Vote of Confidence The purchase comes during a period of sustained operational execution for Bonk, Inc. Throughout the first half of the year, the Company has consistently reported strong cash flow from its digital asset operations, expanding its liquid treasury and solidifying its position within the decentralized finance space.

Executive Commentary "As I step into the role of President, my priorities are clear: execution, growth, and shareholder value," said Mitchell Rudy. "I have stated previously that there is a significant dislocation between our tangible asset value and our share price. Buying more stock on the open market is the clearest way I can signal my conviction. We are building a high-margin, cash-flowing business on top of a powerful ecosystem, and I believe our current valuation presents a compelling opportunity for those who understand the fundamentals we are putting in place."

About Bonk, Inc. Bonk, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNKK) is a company evolving to bridge the gap between traditional public markets and the digital asset ecosystem. Through its subsidiary BONK Holdings LLC, the Company executes a strategy focused on acquiring revenue-generating assets within the decentralized finance space. The Company also operates a growing beverage division holding the patented Sure Shot and Yerbaé brands.

Investor Relations Contact: Phone: 888.257.8061 Email: investors@bonkdat.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the performance of BONK digital assets, the operational success of the beverage division, market volatility, and other risks detailed in Bonk, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Bonk, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/insider-buying-newly-appointed-bonk-inc.-president-mitchell-rudy-acq-1178477