From ESS News Rept Battero has unveiled its Wending 320 Ah sodium-ion energy storage cell at SNEC 2026 in Shanghai, targeting utility-scale, long-duration energy storage projects and applications in extreme climates. The Chinese battery manufacturer launched the product alongside an 85 Ah high-power lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cell designed for AI data center energy storage. The Wending 320 Ah sodium-ion cell is aimed at power-generation and grid-scale storage projects, as well as large commercial and industrial (C&I) applications requiring long service life and wide operating-temperature ranges. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...