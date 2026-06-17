Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2026) - Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) ("Battery" or "BMR" or the "Company") is pleased to provide shareholders with an update on its wholly owned subsidiary, ESI Energy Services Inc. ("ESI"), operating under the brand Ozzie's, Inc. ("Ozzie's"). ESI is a leading designer and manufacturer of specialized equipment serving the renewable and conventional energy sectors and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

"The first half of 2026 represents a significant milestone in ESI's growth trajectory," said Laz Nikeas, CEO of BMR. "Strong financial performance and the advancement of the Universal Carrier platform highlight the strength of our business and the progress we are making in executing our long-term growth strategy. We believe Ozzie's is well positioned to benefit from growing demand for specialized and autonomous equipment across utility-scale solar, battery storage, data center, and broader energy infrastructure markets."

Strong First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

ESI delivered a strong start to 2026, reporting revenue of $7.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, representing a 50% increase over the same period in 2025. Growth was driven by robust rental demand and machine sales across the Company's core product lines.

Income from continuing operations for the quarter was $1.9 million compared to $0.6 million in the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA* for the quarter was $2.8 million, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin* of 38% and an 85% improvement compared to the first quarter of 2025. The results reflect continued operating leverage and disciplined cost management across the business.

*Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure and adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-IFRS ratio. See "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" below.

Strong Monthly Performance Projected in April and May 2026

Building on its strong first quarter results, ESI projects monthly revenue of approximately $3.2 million for each of April and May 2026 and an adjusted EBITDA margin* in the cumulative April and May period generally consistent with first quarter 2026. Management believes this performance reflects sustained demand across ESI's rental and equipment sales businesses, supported by active project activity throughout the utility-scale solar and broader energy infrastructure markets.

These unaudited financial results are preliminary in nature, have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors, and remain subject to quarter-end financial closing procedures and potential adjustment. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

*Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-IFRS financial measure. See "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" below.

Universal Carrier Field Testing Underway

Ozzie's is pleased to announce that field testing has commenced on its Universal Carrier, previously disclosed as the Omni Crawler platform, a next-generation modular tracked vehicle platform designed to address labor challenges in the utility-scale solar and broader energy construction sectors. Production models of the Universal Carrier are expected to be unveiled in November at the 2026 RE+ Conference in Las Vegas, one of the largest solar and clean energy events in North America.

The Universal Carrier is a purpose-built, tracked vehicle platform featuring a modular attachment architecture intended to enable a single machine to perform multiple construction functions. Contractors are expected to be able to configure the platform with a range of proprietary and third-party attachments, which management believes may reduce equipment fleet requirements, support lower labor requirements, and improve project execution efficiency. The platform is being designed to operate in the demanding terrain commonly encountered in large-scale solar installations and other utility-scale construction environments.

Management believes that the autonomous and modular technologies being developed for the Universal Carrier may provide future applications across Ozzie's existing and future product lines. The underlying platform capabilities, including autonomous operation, precision navigation, and interchangeable tooling interfaces, may support future opportunities in battery storage construction, data center development, and other utility infrastructure markets.

Outlook for Remainder of 2026

ESI enters the remainder of 2026 with strong operating momentum and an expanding product development pipeline.

Key anticipated milestones include:

Completion of Universal Carrier field trials;

Unveiling of the production model at RE+ 2026;

Continued ramp-up of expanded manufacturing operations; and

Ongoing growth in equipment rentals and equipment sales.

Based on current operating performance and management's expectations regarding future business activity, ESI is projecting full-year 2026 revenue of approximately $30 million to 32 million, with adjusted EBITDA margins generally consistent with year-to-date performance.

Management remains focused on delivering profitable growth while positioning Ozzie's as a provider of autonomous equipment for the energy infrastructure sector.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This news release includes certain measures and ratios which have not been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-IFRS ratio. These measures are provided as additional information to complement IFRS measures by providing further understanding of ESI's results of operations from management's perspective. They do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. They should be considered as supplemental in nature, and they should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS. They are used to provide investors with additional insight into BMR's operating performance and thus highlight trends in BMR's business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income from continuing operations before foreign exchange gains and losses, net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Management believes adjusted EBITDA represents a supplemental metric to assess the operational profitability of the underlying core operations of ESI. A reconciliation of income from continuing operations to adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated is included below:

Reconciliation of Income from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA

($ millions) Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Income from continuing operations 1.9 0.6 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 0.1 - Interest expense (net) 0.2 0.3 Income tax expense - - Depreciation and amortization 0.6 0.7 Adjusted EBITDA 2.8 1.5

Adjusted EBITDA has been calculated using ESI financial information prepared on a basis consistent with the ESI segment information previously disclosed in the Company's consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of total revenue. Management believes that this measure is useful in assessing the performance of ESI's ongoing operations and efficiency of operations relative to its revenue.

About ESI Energy Services Inc.

ESI Energy Services Inc., operating under the brand Ozzie's, Inc., is a leading designer and manufacturer of specialized equipment serving the renewable and conventional energy sectors. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the Company provides equipment leasing, sales, and manufacturing solutions supporting large-scale solar, wind, oil and gas, and utility infrastructure projects. ESI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Battery Mineral Resources Corp.

About Battery Mineral Resources Corp.

Battery Mineral Resources operates the Punitaqui Mining Complex, a historic copper, gold, and silver-producing mine in the Coquimbo region of Chile. The Company's portfolio also includes 100%-owned ESI Energy Services Inc. and North American mineral exploration assets. The Company is focused on providing shareholders with accretive exposure to copper and the global trend of electrification while targeting growth through cash flow, exploration, and acquisitions in favorable mining jurisdictions. Further information about BMR and its projects can be found on www.bmrcorp.com.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements containing "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of their respective officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments, and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and information in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the parties can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct.

The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include, among other things, statements regarding: the anticipated unveiling of production models of the Universal Carrier at the 2026 RE+ Conference; the expected capabilities, performance, commercial applications, and market acceptance of the Universal Carrier platform; the ability of the Universal Carrier platform to support multiple proprietary and third-party attachments; the potential for the Universal Carrier platform to reduce equipment fleet requirements, lower labor requirements, improve project execution efficiency, and operate effectively in utility-scale construction environments; the anticipated future applications of the Company's autonomous and modular technologies; the potential use of the Universal Carrier platform and related technologies in battery storage construction, data center development, and other utility infrastructure markets; the anticipated benefits of the Company's manufacturing expansion initiatives, including increased production throughput, improved operational efficiency, reduced lead times and enhanced margins; and the anticipated revenue and adjusted EBITDA margins of the Company for 2026.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied various material assumptions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Such factors include, among others: that ESI's sales and revenue will continue to grow as anticipated by management; that demand for the Company's rental and equipment sales businesses will continue substantially in accordance with management's expectations; that adjusted EBITDA margins will remain generally consistent with management's expectations and year-to-date performance; that the Company's manufacturing expansion initiatives will proceed substantially in accordance with management's expectations and deliver the anticipated operational and financial benefits; that all current and expected clients will abide by the terms of their contracts with the Company including, but not limited to, the terms regarding payment; and that there will be no changes in the industry that will materially negatively impact the Company's revenue targets or expected adjusted EBITDA margins; that the Universal Carrier may provide a next-generation autonomous and modular tracked vehicle platform designed to address labor challenges in the utility-scale solar and broader energy construction sectors; that the Universal Carrier's modular attachment architecture will enable a single machine to perform multiple construction functions and support a range of proprietary and third-party attachments; that the Universal Carrier may reduce equipment fleet requirements, support lower labor requirements, and improve project execution efficiency; that the Universal Carrier will be capable of operating in the demanding terrain commonly encountered in large-scale solar installations and other utility-scale construction environments; and that the autonomous and modular technologies being developed for the Universal Carrier will support future opportunities in battery storage construction, data center development and other utility infrastructure markets.

Additionally, forward-looking statements involve a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation: that ESI's sales and revenue will not continue to grow as anticipated by management; that demand for the Company's rental and equipment sales businesses will not continue substantially in accordance with management's expectations; that adjusted EBITDA margins will not remain generally consistent with management's expectations and year-to-date performance; that the Company's manufacturing expansion initiatives will not proceed substantially in accordance with management's expectations or deliver the anticipated operational and financial benefits; that certain or all current and expected clients will not abide by the terms of their contracts with the Company including, but not limited to, the terms regarding payment; that there will be changes in the industry that will materially negatively impact the Company's revenue targets or expected adjusted EBITDA margins; that development and field testing of the Universal Carrier will not proceed substantially in accordance with management's expectations; that the Universal Carrier will not achieve the anticipated capabilities, performance, commercial applications or market acceptance anticipated by management; that the Universal Carrier's modular attachment architecture will not perform as anticipated or support the range of proprietary and third-party attachments expected by management; that the anticipated reductions in equipment fleet requirements, labor requirements, or improvements in project execution efficiency will not be realized; and that the autonomous and modular technologies being developed for the Universal Carrier will not support future opportunities in battery storage construction, data center development, or other utility infrastructure markets.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change, and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. The Company does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

This news release also contains future-oriented financial information and financial outlook information (collectively, "FOFI") as defined under Canadian securities laws, prepared by BMR's management about BMR's reasonably estimated prospective revenue and expected adjusted EBITDA margins, which are subject to the same assumptions, risks factors, limitations, and qualifications set forth in the above paragraphs. Readers are cautioned that FOFI are not guarantees of future performance, and should not be considered as such, since actual results may differ materially from those expressed in FOFI. BMR and its management believe that FOFI has been prepared on a reasonable basis, reflecting management's best estimates and judgements. FOFI contained in this news release was prepared using the same accounting principles that the Company expects to use in preparing its financial statements for the applicable periods covered by such FOFI. FOFI contained in this news release were made as of the date of this news release and is provided for the purpose of describing the belief of BMR's management of the anticipated revenue of approximately $30 million to $32 million for 2026 from machine sales and rentals and ancillary services related to such sales and rentals, and expected adjusted EBITDA margins generally consistent with year-to-date performance, and readers are cautioned that the FOFI may not be appropriate for other purposes.

As a result, there can be no assurance that forward-looking information or FOFI will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information or FOFI contained in this news release. BMR does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information or FOFI other than as required under applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301849

Source: Battery Mineral Resources Corp.