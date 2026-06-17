

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Aker BioMarine ASA (AKBM.OL), a manufacturer of krill derived products for wellness, Wednesday announced that it has signed a 24/7 renewable energy agreement with ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA), an energy company.



Through this agreement, ENGIE delivers 100 percent renewable energy through its 24/7 offering, matching electricity consumption with local renewable generation on an hourly basis.



This agreement helps Aker BioMarine advance its sustainability efforts and builds on a series of initiatives aimed at reducing environmental impact across the company's operations and value chain.



'Through this agreement, we expect to reduce our Scope 2 emissions, marking an important milestone in our broader sustainability journey. ENGIE has delivered an affordable, innovative and transparent solution that allows us to match our electricity consumption for our Houston manufacturing facility with renewable power generation. The transparent data ENGIE provides strengthens our climate reporting while helping us continue delivering high-quality products with a lower environmental footprint.', commented Matts Johansen, CEO at Aker BioMarine.



Currently, AKBM.OL shares are trading at 97.40 NOK, down 1.02% on the Oslo Stock Exchange and ENGI.PA shares are trading at 26.57 EUR, down 1.23% on the Paris Stock Exchange.



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