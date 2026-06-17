Cereno Scientific AB: Cereno Scientific AB (publ) publishes report from the Annual General Meeting 2026

Today, June 17, 2026, Cereno Scientific AB (publ) held its Annual General Meeting at the MAQS Advokatbyrå's premises at Masthamnsgatan 13 in Gothenburg, Sweden. Chairperson of the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") was Eric Ehrencrona, lawyer at MAQS Advokatbyrå.

The following main resolutions were resolved upon at the AGM.

Adoption of income statement and balance sheet for the company and the group

The AGM resolved to adopt the presented income statement and balance sheet for the company and the group.

Allocation of result

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, that available funds are balanced in the new account and thus no dividends are paid for the financial year 2025.

Discharge from liability

The AGM resolved to discharge all individuals who had served as directors of the Board of Directors or as CEO during 2025 from liability for the financial year 2025.

Determination of the directors and the number of auditors, and determination of fees to the Board of Directors and auditor

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that, for the period until the next AGM has been held, the Board of Directors is to be comprised of five directors without deputies. Fees to the Board of Directors are to be paid with five price base amounts to the chairperson and with five price base amounts to each of the other directors who are not employed by the company. Furthermore, the AGM resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that for the period until the end of the next AGM, one auditor shall be appointed and that fees to the auditor shall be paid according to invoices approved by the company.

Election of directors and auditor

The AGM resolved to re-elect the directors Moi Brajanovic, Gunnar Olsson, Anders Svensson, Sten R. Sörensen, and Jeppe Øvlesen. Jeppe Øvlesen was re-elected as chairperson of the Board of Directors. The AGM resolved to re-elect Frejs Revisorer AB as the company's auditor. Frejs Revisorer AB has informed the company that Mikael Glimstedt will continue as principal auditor.

Principles for the Nomination Committee

The AGM resolved to adopt the Nomination Committee's proposed principles for the Nomination Committee.

Resolution on amendment of the Articles of Association

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to amend the Articles of Association, whereby the intervals for the share capital and the number of shares are amended.

Resolution on authorization for the Board of Directors to issue shares and/or warrants and/or convertibles

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to authorize the Board of Directors to resolve, on one or several occasions, on issue of shares and/or warrants and/or convertibles during the time until the next AGM.

The complete proposals of the Nomination Committee and the Board of Directors are available on the company's website, www.cerenoscientific.com.

The English text is an uncertified translation and in the event of any inconsistency between the English text and the Swedish text, the Swedish text shall prevail.

For further information, please contact:

Tove Bergenholt, Head of IR & Communications

Email: tove.bergenholt@cerenoscientific.com

Phone: +46 73- 236 62 46

About Cereno Scientific AB

Cereno Scientific is pioneering treatments to enhance and extend life. The company's innovative pipeline offers disease-modifying drug candidates to empower people suffering from rare cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases to live life to the fullest.

Lead candidate CS1 is an HDAC inhibitor that works through epigenetic modulation and represents a novel therapeutic approach by targeting the root mechanisms of the pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). CS1 is a well-tolerated oral therapy with a favorable safety profile that has shown encouraging efficacy signals in a Phase IIa trial in patients with PAH, including improvements in right heart function, functional class and patient quality of life, with early signs consistent with reverse vascular remodeling. An Expanded Access Program confirmed CS1 to be well-tolerated with a favorable safety profile over 12-months treatment. CS014 is a new chemical entity and HDAC inhibitor with a multimodal mechanism of action as an epigenetic modulator having the potential to address the underlying pathophysiology of a range of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet needs. CS014 showed favorable safety and tolerability profile in Phase I, development focus for Phase II is pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD). Cereno Scientific is also advancing the preclinical program CS585, an oral, highly potent and selective prostacyclin (IP) receptor agonist shown to prevent thrombosis without increased bleeding risk, currently being evaluated in antiphospholipid syndrome (APS).

The Company is headquartered in GoCo Health Innovation City, in Gothenburg, Sweden, and has a US subsidiary; Cereno Scientific Inc. based in Kendall Square, Boston, Massachusetts, US. Cereno Scientific is listed on the Nasdaq First North (CRNO B). The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB, certifiedadviser@carnegie.se. More information can be found on www.cerenoscientific.com.