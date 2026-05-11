Cereno Scientific AB: Cereno Scientific Enters Collaboration with PHA Europe & Global to Advance Patient-centered Drug Development in Pulmonary Hypertension

Cereno Scientific (Nasdaq First North: CRNO B), an innovative biotech pioneering treatments to enhance and extend life for people with rare cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, today announced a collaboration with the patient organization PHA Europe & Global. The partnership aims to strengthen patient-centric drug development, increase disease awareness, and improve outcomes for individuals living with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and related pulmonary hypertension conditions.

Through this collaboration, Cereno Scientific and PHA Europe & Global will work together to integrate patient perspectives more systematically into the design and execution of clinical development programs. By incorporating patient insights into study protocols, materials, and communication, the collaboration is expected to contribute to more relevant, efficient, and patient-friendly clinical trials. The initiative also supports broader efforts to raise awareness of pulmonary hypertension, its challenges, and the unmet medical need, ultimately helping to reach and engage more patients globally.

"Patients are at the heart of everything we do at Cereno Scientific. Their experiences and insights are invaluable in shaping how we develop new treatments," said Sten R. Sörensen, CEO of Cereno Scientific. "Through our clinical steering committee and ongoing dialogue with the patient community, we have already seen how patient input can enhance clinical trial execution. We are very pleased to partner with PHA Europe & Global to further strengthen this work, with the shared goal of improving the lives of people living with PAH and other pulmonary hypertension disease."

By reinforcing a patient-centered approach, the collaboration aligns with Cereno Scientific's broader strategy to develop disease-modifying therapies targeting the underlying mechanisms of rare diseases with high unmet needs. Engaging patients throughout the development process not only enhances the quality and relevance of clinical programs but also supports more effective communication and education efforts across stakeholders.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Cereno Scientific, a company that clearly recognizes the importance of placing patients at the center of drug development," said Gerald Fischer, Managing Director of PHA Europe & Global. "By working together, we can ensure that the patient voice is heard and reflected in clinical research, while also increasing awareness and understanding of pulmonary hypertension and the daily challenges faced by patients and their families."

PHA Europe & Global is a leading patient organization dedicated to improving the lives of people affected by pulmonary hypertension. The organization works to raise awareness, support patients and caregivers, and advocate for better access to diagnosis, care, and innovative treatments across Europe and globally.

For further information, please contact:

Tove Bergenholt, Head of IR & Communications

Email: tove.bergenholt@cerenoscientific.com

Phone: +46 73- 236 62 46

About PHA Europe & Global

PHA Europe & Global (Pulmonary Hypertension Association Europe and Global) is a non-profit umbrella organization representing more than 40 national patient associations across Europe and several other regions worldwide, focused on pulmonary hypertension, a serious and often rare cardiopulmonary disease. Established in 2003, the organization works to improve patients' quality of life by promoting early diagnosis, advancing standards of care and access to treatment, supporting patient communities, and advocating for continued research and innovation. Read more on https://www.phaeurope.org/

About Cereno Scientific AB

Cereno Scientific is pioneering treatments to enhance and extend life. The company's innovative pipeline offers disease-modifying drug candidates to empower people suffering from rare cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases to live life to the fullest.

Lead candidate CS1 is an HDAC inhibitor that works through epigenetic modulation and represents a novel therapeutic approach by targeting the root mechanisms of the pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). CS1 is a well-tolerated oral therapy with a favorable safety profile that has shown encouraging efficacy signals in a Phase IIa trial in patients with PAH, including improvements in right heart function, functional class and patient quality of life, with early signs consistent with reverse vascular remodeling. An Expanded Access Program confirmed CS1 to be well-tolerated with a favorable safety profile over 12-months treatment. CS014 is a new chemical entity and HDAC inhibitor with a multimodal mechanism of action as an epigenetic modulator having the potential to address the underlying pathophysiology of a range of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet needs. CS014 showed favorable safety and tolerability profile in Phase I, development focus for Phase II is pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD). Cereno Scientific is also pursuing a preclinical program with CS585, an oral, highly potent and selective prostacyclin (IP) receptor agonist that has demonstrated the potential to significantly improve disease mechanisms relevant to cardiovascular diseases. While CS585 has not yet been assigned a specific indication for clinical development, preclinical data indicates that it could potentially be used in rare thrombotic diseases.

The Company is headquartered in GoCo Health Innovation City, in Gothenburg, Sweden, and has a US subsidiary; Cereno Scientific Inc. based in Kendall Square, Boston, Massachusetts, US. Cereno Scientific is listed on the Nasdaq First North (CRNO B). The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB, certifiedadviser@carnegie.se. More information can be found on www.cerenoscientific.com.