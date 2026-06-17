Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2026) - Metaguest.AI Incorporated (CSE: METG) ("Metaguest" or the "Company") wishes to provide an update on its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering"), originally announced on May 5, 2026, and subsequently updated on May 25, 2026.

The Offering consists of up to 30,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company and three-eighths of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.12 per share for a period of twenty-four months from the date of issuance.

The Company previously completed an initial tranche of the Offering and continues discussions with prospective investors regarding participation in future tranches. The Offering remains active and the Company intends to continue pursuing subscriptions and completing additional closings, subject to regulatory approval and market conditions.

Proceeds from the Offering are intended to be used for working capital, growth initiatives, debt repayment and general corporate purposes.

Colin Keddy, Director of Metaguest, commented, "We remain focused on advancing the Offering and continuing discussions with prospective investors. We appreciate the interest shown in the Company and look forward to providing additional updates as the Offering progresses."

The Company will provide further updates regarding the Offering as material developments occur.

About Metaguest.AI Incorporated

Metaguest.AI is a next-generation technology company focused on enhancing the guest experience through advanced AI solutions. Its flagship platform provides an end-to-end guest engagement ecosystem, covering everything from pre-arrival to post-departure. Features include on-property e-commerce with digital payments, real-time service requests, mobile check-out, personalized in-room controls, local experience and event bookings, and a multilingual virtual concierge-all accessible without downloading an app or visiting a website. Hotels, resorts, and short-term rental operators use Metaguest to boost efficiency, drive incremental revenue, and elevate customer satisfaction.

For more information about Metaguest and its innovative digital concierge services or interest in investing, please visit http://www.metaguest.ai or please contact:

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Source: Metaguest.AI Incorporated