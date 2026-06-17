Aflac Incorporated: Check for Cancer Champion Brian Ryll Is a Fighter for Those Who Fight Fires

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / Originally published on Aflac Newsroom

By any measure, firefighters accept extraordinary risk in the line of duty. Flames, smoke, collapsing structures - these are the dangers most visible to the public. But for Brian Ryll, president of the Professional Fire Fighters of New Hampshire, the most insidious threat is the one that often goes unseen: cancer.

Confronting an invisible enemy

Under Brian's steady and determined leadership, New Hampshire has taken a decisive step to confront that threat head on. With the passage of Senate Bill 352, nearly 4,000 professional firefighters across the state now have access to comprehensive early cancer detection screenings, an initiative that advocates say could save countless lives.

Backed by $5 million in state funding, the program provides cutting-edge screening tools, including early detection blood tests, diagnostic ultrasounds and low-dose lung CT scans. Together, these measures can significantly improve the odds of identifying cancer in its earliest, most treatable stages. Together, these tools can mark a shift from reactive to proactive care, catching the disease before it progresses.

For Brian, the legislation is more than a policy victory - it is a deeply personal mission that also led to him receiving recognition as an Aflac Check for Cancer Champion.

"I'm honored to be named a Check for Cancer Champion," Brian said. "I accept this recognition on behalf of my Executive Board, whose tireless advocacy has helped provide early cancer detection screenings to firefighters across New Hampshire. But to the legislature and the governor for working in a bipartisan fashion to make it happen. This honor reflects a commitment to protecting those who risk everything to keep their communities safe. Early detection and treatment save lives, and we are grateful for the support of Aflac and their recognition of these efforts."

Why firefighters face higher cancer risks - and what's being done

The statistics underscore his urgency. Firefighters are known to have higher rates of cancer compared with the general population, a reality linked to prolonged exposure to carcinogens released during fires.1 Despite advances in protective gear, toxic exposure remains an unavoidable occupational risk.

That reality has shaped Brian's advocacy. As president of the statewide union, he has worked tirelessly with policymakers, medical experts and fellow firefighters to help elevate awareness of occupational cancer risks. Senate Bill 352 represents the culmination of those efforts - a refreshing convergence of political will, public health expertise and union advocacy.

The program has already begun to resonate beyond the firefighting community. Public health advocates view New Hampshire's initiative as a potential model for other states grappling with firefighter cancer risks. By making early detection accessible and comprehensive, the state is addressing a problem that has long simmered beneath the surface of emergency services.

How this effort is changing the future of firefighter health

Looking ahead, Brian hopes the initiative will not only save lives but also shift the national conversation around firefighter health.

"This is about changing the culture," Brian has emphasized in various forums. "We need to prioritize prevention and early detection just as much as we prioritize response."

In firehouses across New Hampshire, that cultural shift is already underway. Firefighters who once accepted cancer risk as an unavoidable consequence of the job now have access to tools that could catch the disease early.

For the families who depend on them, that change means something immeasurable: more time, more milestones, more moments that might otherwise have been lost. And for Brian Ryll, it is the clearest measure of success. It is what measures him as a champion.

The Check for Cancer Champions program is part of Aflac's Check for Cancer initiative, a bold, national movement to increase cancer screenings by 10% over 10 years. Learn more about the Check for Cancer movement by visiting Aflac.com/CheckForCancer.

1 National Fire Protection Association. Firefighters and cancer. Updated July 25, 2025. https://www.nfpa.org/education-and-research/emergency-response/firefighters-and-cancer. Accessed on June 10, 2026.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/check-for-cancer-champion-brian-ryll-is-a-fighter-for-those-who-figh-1178635