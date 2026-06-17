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WKN: A2P567 | ISIN: US8317541063 | Ticker-Symbol: SWS
Tradegate
17.06.26 | 14:31
12,010 Euro
+0,50 % +0,060
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SMITH & WESSON BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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SMITH & WESSON BRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
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13,60513,78022:39
11,65011,83022:02
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SMITH & WESSON BRANDS
SMITH & WESSON BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SMITH & WESSON BRANDS INC12,010+0,50 %
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