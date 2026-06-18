Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2026) - TVI Pacific Inc. (TSXV: TVI) (OTC Pink: TVIPF) ("TVI" or the "Corporation") is pleased to report that it filed its interim unaudited financial statements, interim management's discussion and analysis, and related certifications for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026 (collectively, the "Interim Filings") on June 11, 2026.

The Corporation's principal regulator, the Alberta Securities Commission (the "ASC"), granted a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") on May 4, 2026 in conjunction with the Corporation's late filing of its annual audited financial statements, annual management's discussion and analysis and related certifications for the year ended December 31, 2025 (collectively, the "Required Filings") under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203") and subsequently extended the MCTO until June 16, 2026. As a result of circumstances reasonably linked to the Corporation's delay in filing the Required Filings, the Corporation did not meet the deadline for filing its Interim Filings by June 1, 2026. The Required Filings were filed on June 2, 2026, and the ASC revoked the MCTO on June 16, 2026.

The Corporation is now current with all of its continuous disclosure filing obligations.

About TVI

TVI is a Canadian resource company focused on mining projects in the Philippines. TVI maintains a strong presence in the Philippines through its 30.66% equity interest in TVIRD, a Philippines corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release are "forward-looking statements", which reflect management's expectations regarding the trading of the Corporation's securities by management and TVI's future business operations. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this news release are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as they reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the statements made. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and TVI assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances except as expressly required by applicable securities law. Further information regarding the uncertainties and risks can be found in the disclosure documents filed by TVI with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301998

Source: TVI Pacific Inc.