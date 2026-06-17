ELBERTON, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On Wednesday, June 17, 2026, Vallant Financial, Inc., (OTCQX:VLNT; "Vallant" or "we") announced it had completed the systems conversion and rebranding of its subsidiary bank, Vallant Bank. Vallant Bank had previously operated under the separate trade names of Pinnacle Bank and Morris Bank. The systems conversion and rebranding represent the final steps of the strategic combination of the two community banks under the name Vallant Bank.Highlights of the previously completed combination included the following:• Combined two high-performing, locally focused banks with no market overlap to create a leading Georgia community bank with approximately $3.8 billion in assets, serving communities across many of the state's most dynamic growth corridors.• Represented a true partnership, uniting the top talent of both institutions with highly aligned visions, cultures and customer-centered community bank philosophies.• Delivered meaningful scale, formidable earnings power and a fortress balance sheet, providing our combined shareholders with enhanced investment returns.• Ensured customers will continue to see the same familiar faces and enjoy the same local decision-making and personal service.• Enhanced our customer service capabilities with greater lending capacity, enhanced technology, and a broader suite of financial solutions to help our clients' businesses and communities thrive.Sharing thoughts on completing the combination, Jackson McConnell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Vallant said, "We are excited to complete the systems conversion and rebranding of Pinnacle Bank and Morris Bank. As we unite our two institutions, we strengthen our ability to serve people and businesses in communities across the state of Georgia.""After years of knowing one another and working together on industry issues, we are thrilled to take this next step in bringing our teams together," said David Voyles, President of Vallant and CEO of Vallant Bank, "Our partnership allows us to focus on continued growth by sharing our core banking services with more community customers."Spence Mullis, Director of Community Banking with Vallant and President of Vallant Bank said, "I am truly excited to bring our two teams together under one new name and brand, solidifying our shared values and long-standing relationship. Together, we'll be a leading Georgia community bank the entire state can be proud to call its own."About Vallant FinancialVallant Financial, Inc. is a $3.98 billion asset, single bank holding company headquartered in Elberton, Georgia and with offices through Northeast, Middle, and Southeast Georgia. Its bank subsidiary, Vallant Bank, has offices in 22 counties of Georgia. Vallant Bank is an independent community bank, offering a wide range of personal and business financial services. Vallant Financial, Inc.'s investor relations website can be accessed at vallantfinancial.com. To learn more about products and services of Vallant Bank, including specialized offerings for all customers, www.Vallant.Bank.Forward-Looking StatementsCertain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "may," "might," "will," "would," "could" or "intend." We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, among others, the business and economic conditions; risks related to the integration of acquired businesses and any future acquisitions; changes in management personnel; interest rate risk; ability to execute on planned expansion and organic growth; credit risk and concentrations associated with our loan portfolio; asset quality and loan charge-offs; inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates our management makes in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates; lack of liquidity; impairment of investment securities, goodwill or other intangible assets; our risk management strategies; increased competition; system failures or failures to prevent breaches of our network security; changes in federal tax law or policy; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes; and increases in capital requirements. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release.ContactsAnna Grant Jones, Chief Marketing Officerannajones@vallant.bank706-213-3323

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