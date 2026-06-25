ELBERTON, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vallant Financial, Inc., (OTCQX:VLNT; "Vallant" or "we"), parent company of Vallant Bank, today announced a ten-for-one forward stock split of the Company's common stock. Each record holder of common stock as of the close of business on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, will receive nine additional shares of common stock on or about July 1, 2026. Trading is expected to commence on a split-adjusted basis at market open on Thursday, July 2, 2026. The Company's shareholder ownership percentages will not be affected by the stock split.The Company anticipates that the outstanding shares of common stock after the stock split will increase from approximately 2.49 million shares to 24.9 million shares. Future dividends, as well as financial reporting for periods beginning July 1, 2026, will be adjusted to reflect the stock split."As a part of our commitment to our shareholders, the stock split is intended to improve the accessibility and liquidity of Vallant's shares of common stock," said L. Jackson McConnell, Jr., Chairman and CEO of Vallant. "Our goal is to continue to grow value for our shareholders, and we believe this action supports that goal by making ownership more available and promoting investor interest."About Vallant FinancialVallant Financial, Inc. is a $3.98 billion asset, single bank holding company headquartered in Elberton, Georgia and with offices throughout Northeast, Middle, and Southeast Georgia. Its bank subsidiary, Vallant Bank, has offices in 22 counties of Georgia. Vallant Bank is an independent community bank, offering a wide range of personal and business financial services. Vallant Financial, Inc.'s investor relations website can be accessed at vallantfinancial.com. To learn more about products and services of Vallant Bank, including specialized offerings for all customers, visit www.Vallant.Bank.Forward-Looking StatementsCertain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "may," "might," "will," "would," "could" or "intend." We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, among others, the business and economic conditions; risks related to the integration of acquired businesses and any future acquisitions; changes in management personnel; interest rate risk; ability to execute on planned expansion and organic growth; credit risk and concentrations associated with our loan portfolio; asset quality and loan charge-offs; inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates our management makes in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates; lack of liquidity; impairment of investment securities, goodwill or other intangible assets; our risk management strategies; increased competition; system failures or failures to prevent breaches of our network security; changes in federal tax law or policy; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes; and increases in capital requirements. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release.ContactsAnna Grant Jones, Chief Marketing Officerannajones@vallant.bank706-213-3323

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