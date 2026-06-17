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WKN: 869082 | ISIN: JP3982800009 | Ticker-Symbol: ROM
Tradegate
18.06.26 | 11:46
28,250 Euro
+1,84 % +0,510
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28,26028,52012:07
28,05028,24012:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.06.2026 22:06 Uhr
32 Leser
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ROHM Semiconductor: ROHM Launches AG16xFNxx Series MOSFETs for Automotive 48V Power Supply Systems

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor today announced it has developed the "AG16xFNxx Series," a lineup of 80V power MOSFETs designed for 48V power supply systems, which are becoming increasingly common in automotive applications.

In the automotive sector, power demand is increasing, particularly in high-end vehicle models. 48V power supply systems are gaining attention as a highly efficient alternative to conventional 12V power supply systems. With widespread adoption expected around 2030, there is a growing need for 80V power MOSFETs that can achieve even lower power losses than standard 100V devices.

ROHM's new products are expected to enable downsizing compared to standard automotive MOSFET packages such as the TO-252 (6.6 × 10.0mm) by adopting the HPLF5060 (4.9 × 6.0mm) and DFN3333 (3.3 × 3.3mm) packages.

The HPLF5060 features Gull-Wing Leads, while the DFN3333 features Wettable Flank Technology, contributing to improved reliability on PCBs (Printed Circuit Boards). Furthermore, by adopting Copper Clip Junction Technology to enhance heat dissipation, these devices are capable of handling high currents. All models comply with the automotive reliability standard AEC-Q101, ensuring high reliability.

Mass production of new products began in April 2026 for the AG160FNS4FRA (HPLF5060) and the AG166FNH7FRA (DFN3333). Online sales have also started, and the products are also available for online purchase through online distributors such as DigiKey and Farnell.

The product lineup of these packages will be further expanded in the near future. In addition, development of TOLG (TO-Leaded with Gullwing, 9.9 × 11.7mm) packaged products has begun, with continued expansion of the lineup of high-power, high-reliability 80V MOSFETs.

Application Examples

Automotive 48V systems: Main inverter control circuits, electric motors, electric water pumps, etc

EcoMOS Brand

EcoMOS is ROHM's brand of silicon power MOSFETs designed for energy-efficient applications in the power device sector. Widely utilized in applications such as home appliances, industrial equipment, and automotive systems, EcoMOS provides a diverse lineup that enables product selection based on key parameters such as noise performance and switching characteristics to meet specific requirements.
·EcoMOS is a trademark or registered trademark of ROHM Co., Ltd.

______________________________________________________________________
Contact:
Heike Mueller
ROHM Semiconductor
hmueller@rohmsemiconductor.com
+1-408-720-1900


- ROHM's New AG16xFNxx Series

- - - ROHM's Lineup of 80V Power MOSFETs

- -

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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