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WKN: A41VVZ | ISIN: VGG1472N1252 | Ticker-Symbol: U9D0
Frankfurt
18.06.26 | 10:50
5,400 Euro
+16,88 % +0,780
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WESHOP HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WESHOP HOLDINGS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
18.06.2026 11:36 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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WeCap Plc - Investee company, WeShop Appoints Maria Weaver as Chief Executive Officer

WeCap Plc - Investee company, WeShop Appoints Maria Weaver as Chief Executive Officer

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 18

Certain information contained within this Announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR") as applied in the United Kingdom. Upon publication of this Announcement, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

WeCap plc
AQSE: WCAP
("WeCap" or the "Company")

Investee company, WeShop Appoints Maria Weaver as Chief Executive Officer

18 June 2026

WeCap plc is pleased to announce that WeShop Holdings Limited ("WeShop"), the pioneering social-commerce platform that allows users to earn ownership in the business through their shopping, has announced the appointment of Maria Weaver as Chief Executive Officer to lead U.S expansion of the worlds first community-owned shopping platform. The full announcement can be found at: https://investors.we.shop/news-and-events/press-releases/2026/06-17-2026-140310388

WeCap's holding in WeShop

WeCap's total investment in WeShop, both direct and indirect, represents 11.8% of WeShop's Class A shares, comprised of:

  • 806,022 Class A shares held directly; and
  • 489,583 Class A shares held indirectly via WeCap's 23.5% interest in Community Social Investments Limited, whose sole asset is 2,083,333 WeShop shares.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

END

Enquiries:

Company:

info@wecapplc.com

Aquis Corporate Advisor:

AlbR Capital Limited

+ 44 (0) 20 7469 0930

Corporate Broker:

Tennyson Securities Limited

Peter Krens: +44 (0) 20 7186 9033 (Direct)

© 2026 PR Newswire
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